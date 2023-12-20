Taco Time Cocina & Cantina Mexicana 11 Wilton Rd
11 Wilton Rd
Milford, NH 03055
MENU
Appetizers
- Chips & Salsa$3.00
Chips with homemade salsa.
- Guacamole & Chips$9.50
Fresh homemade guacamole with chips.
- Queso Dip$7.00
Warm queso dip with chips.
- Queso Dip with Pico$8.00
Warm queso topped with pico de gallo. Served with chips.
- Queso Dip with Chorizo$9.00
Warm queso topped with chorizo. Served with chips.
- 3 Taquitos$8.50
Chicken or Steak rolled in fried corn tortilla served with Lettuce, homemade salsa fresca, sour cream and topped with queso fresco.
- 6 Taquitos$14.00
Chicken or Steak rolled in fried corn tortilla served with Lettuce, homemade salsa fresca, sour cream and topped with queso fresco.
- 3 Taquitos Azteca$8.50
(GS)(VEG) Crispy Seasoned potato in rolled fried corn tortilla, on bed of refried beans and queso and sprinkled with queso fresco.
- 6 Taquitos Azteca$14.00
(GS)(VEG)Crispy Seasoned potato in rolled fried corn tortilla, on bed of refried beans and queso and sprinkled with queso fresco.
- Casa Nachos$12.00
Corn tortilla chips smothered with three cheese mix, jalapeños and baked to perfection. Topped with pico de gallo and Sour Cream
- Nachos Al Pastor$16.00
(GS) Corn tortilla chips smothered with three cheese mix, seasoned shaved pork, onions, grilled pineapple and topped with our homemade crema de salsa roja and fresh cilantro
- Mango Chipotle Wings$11.00
Juicy chicken wings coated with a mouth watering blend of sweet mango and smoky chipotle sauce. Served with celery sticks and ranch on the side.
Soups
- Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup$10.00
Homemade chicken tortilla soup with zucchini, carrots, onions and celery. topped with pico de gallo, scallions, Lime and tortilla Strips.
- Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.00
Homemade chicken tortilla soup with zucchini, carrots, onions and celery. topped with pico de gallo, scallions, Lime and tortilla Strips.
Salads
- Salad De Casa$10.00
(GS) Crisp romaine lettuce topped with cheese, cucumbers, shredded carrots, pico de gallo and sour cream on a bed of Corn tortilla chips Served with our casa dressing on the sid
- Shrimp Salad$16.50
(GS) Grilled garlic-lime Marinated shrimp served on a bed of Crisp Romaine lettuce, with shredded carrots, cucumbers, pico de gallo. served with our Homemade avocado cilantro-lime Dressing on the side topped with fresh Cilantro
Tacos
- Build Your Own Taco Plate$18.50
Choose any 3 Tacos (Excludes Quesabirria Taco)
- Tacos Al Pastor Plate$16.75
Seasoned shaved pork, served on grilled corn tortillas. Topped with fresh diced onions, cilantro and grilled pineapple. Includes 3 Tacos served with homemade salsa roja, spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- Tacos De Carne Asada Plate$18.50
Tender seasoned shaved steak, served on grilled corn tortillas. Topped with fresh diced onions and cilantro. Includes 3 Tacos served with homemade salsa roja, spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- Tacos De Pollo Plate$16.00
Tender seasoned chicken, served on grilled corn tortillas. Topped with fresh diced onions and cilantro. Includes 3 Tacos served with homemade salsa roja, spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- Tacos De Carnitas Plate$17.25
Slow roasted tender pork, served on grilled corn tortillas. Topped with fresh diced onions and cilantro. Includes 3 Tacos served with homemade salsa roja, spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- Tacos De Chorizo Plate$16.75
Seasoned ground pork sausage, served on grilled corn tortillas. Topped with fresh diced onions and cilantro. Includes 3 Tacos served with homemade salsa roja, spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- Tacos De Choripollo Plate$17.25
Combination of tender chicken and seasoned ground pork sausage, served on grilled corn tortillas. Topped with fresh diced onions and cilantro. Includes 3 Tacos served with homemade salsa roja, spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- Tacos De Barbacoa Plate$18.50
Traditional slow cooked beef, served on grilled corn tortillas. Topped with fresh diced onions and cilantro. Includes 3 Tacos served with homemade salsa roja, spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- Tacos De Camarones Plate$18.50
Butter grilled, lemon-garlic shrimp served on lettuce in grilled corn tortillas and topped with our fresh homemade Baja salsa. Includes 3 Tacos served with homemade salsa roja, spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- Quesabirria Tacos Plate$18.75
QuesabirrIa tacos are served on a marinated, cheese grilled corn tortilla filled with tender birria (braised beef). Topped with diced onion, cilantro and served with a cup of consomé* on the side for your dipping pleasure. Served with spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side. *Consomé is the delicious juices of the braised beef - ¡Muy Delicioso! Minumum of 3 Tacos per Order. (Add additional tacos for $5.25/each)
- Mahi Mahi Tacos Plate$18.50
Lightly breaded Mahi Mahi served on lettuce in grilled corn tortillas and topped with our fresh homemade Mango salsa. Includes 3 Tacos served with homemade salsa roja, spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- Veggie Taco Plate$16.75
- Individual Taco De Chorizo$4.50
Seasoned ground pork sausage, served on a grilled corn tortilla. Topped with fresh diced onions and cilantro. Homemade Salsa Roja served on the side.
- Individual Taco De Carne Asada$5.00
Tender seasoned shaved steak, served on a grilled corn tortilla. Topped with fresh diced onions and cilantro. Homemade Salsa Roja served on the side.
- Individual Taco De Choripollo$4.75
Combination of tender chicken and seasoned ground pork sausage, served on a grilled corn tortilla. Topped with fresh diced onions and cilantro. Homemade Salsa Roja served on the side.
- Individual Taco De Barbocoa$5.00
Traditional slow cooked beef, served on a grilled corn tortilla. Topped with fresh diced onions and cilantro. Homemade Salsa Roja served on the side.
- Individual Taco De Camarones$5.00
Butter grilled, lemon-garlic shrimp served on lettuce, in a grilled corn tortilla and topped with our fresh homemade Baja salsa.
- Individual Taco De Carnitas$4.75
Slow roasted tender pork, served on a grilled corn tortilla. Topped with fresh diced onions and cilantro. Homemade Salsa Roja served on the side.
- Individual Taco Al Pastor$4.50
Seasoned shaved pork, served on grilled corn tortilla. Topped with fresh diced onions, cilantro and grilled pineapple. Homemade Salsa Roja served on the side.
- Individual Mahi Mahi Taco$5.00
Lightly breaded Mahi Mahi served on lettuce in a grilled corn tortilla and topped with our fresh homemade Mango salsa.
- Individual Taco De Pollo$4.25
Tender seasoned chicken, served on a grilled corn tortilla. Topped with fresh diced onions and cilantro. Homemade Salsa Roja served on the side.
- Individual Veggie Taco$4.50
- Quesabirria Taco$5.25
Burritos & Bowls
- Chicken Burrito Loco$12.50
Tender seasoned chicken in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix, cheese blend and lettuce. Served with Salsa Fresca and Sour Cream on the side.
- Chorizo Burrito Loco$13.00
Seasoned ground pork sausage in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix, cheese blend and lettuce. Served with Salsa Fresca and Sour Cream on the side.
- Choripollo Burrito Loco$13.50
Combination of tender chicken and seasoned ground pork sausage in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix, cheese blend and lettuce. Served with Salsa Fresca and Sour Cream on the side.
- Grilled Veggie Burrito Loco$10.50
Grilled onions and bell peppers in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix, cheese blend and lettuce. Served with Salsa Fresca and Sour Cream on the side.
- Steak Burrito Loco$13.75
Tender seasoned steak in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix, cheese blend and lettuce. Served with Salsa Fresca and Sour Cream on the side.
- Pork Burrito Loco$12.00
Seasoned shaved pork in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix, cheese blend and lettuce. Served with Salsa Fresca and Sour Cream on the side.
- Barbacoa Burrito Loco$14.00
Traditional slow cooked beef in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix, cheese blend and lettuce. Served with Salsa Fresca and Sour Cream on the side.
- Carnitas Burrito Loco$14.00
Slow roasted tender pork in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix, cheese blend and lettuce. Served with Salsa Fresca and Sour Cream on the side.
- Chicken Burrito Bowl$13.00
Tender seasoned chicken served over a bowl of our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix. Topped with crisp lettuce, shredded cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo and sour cream on top.
- Chorizo Burrito Bowl$13.00
Seasoned ground pork sausage served over a bowl of our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix. Topped with crisp lettuce, shredded cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo and sour cream on top.
- Choripollo Burrito Bowl$13.00
Combination of tender chicken and seasoned ground pork sausage served over a bowl of our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix. Topped with crisp lettuce, shredded cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo and sour cream on top.
- Grilled Veggie Burrito Bowl$12.00
Grilled onions and bell peppers served over a bowl of our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix. Topped with crisp lettuce, shredded cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo and sour cream on top.
- Steak Burrito Bowl$15.00
Tender seasoned steak served over a bowl of our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix. Topped with crisp lettuce, shredded cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo and sour cream on top.
- Pork Burrito Bowl$13.00
Seasoned shaved pork served over a bowl of our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix. Topped with crisp lettuce, shredded cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo and sour cream on top.
- Barbacoa Burrito Bowl$15.00
Traditional slow cooked beef served over a bowl of our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix. Topped with crisp lettuce, shredded cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo and sour cream on top.
- Carnitas Burrito Bowl$15.00
Slow roasted tender pork served over a bowl of our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix. Topped with crisp lettuce, shredded cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo and sour cream on top.
Quesadillas
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
One Flour tortilla OR Two corn tortillas (GS) stuffed with tender seasoned chicken, shredded cheese blend and grilled to perfection. Served with Salsa Fresca and Sour Cream on the side.
- Chorizo Quesadilla$13.00
One Flour tortilla OR Two corn tortillas (GS) stuffed with chorizo, shredded cheese blend and grilled to perfection. Served with Salsa Fresca and Sour Cream on the side.
- Choripollo Quesadilla$14.00
One Flour tortilla OR Two corn tortillas (GS) stuffed with chorizo and tender seasoned chicken, shredded cheese blend and grilled to perfection. Served with Salsa Fresca and Sour Cream on the side.
- Grilled Veggies Quesadilla$12.50
One Flour tortilla OR Two corn tortillas (GS) stuffed with grilled onions and bell peppers, shredded cheese blend and grilled to perfection. Served with Salsa Fresca and Sour Cream on the side.
- Steak Quesadilla$13.50
One Flour tortilla OR Two corn tortillas (GS) stuffed with tender seasoned steak, shredded cheese blend and grilled to perfection. Served with Salsa Fresca and Sour Cream on the side.
- Pork Quesadilla$12.50
One Flour tortilla OR Two corn tortillas (GS) stuffed with seasoned shaved pork, shredded cheese blend and grilled to perfection. Served with Salsa Fresca and Sour Cream on the side.
- Barbacoa Quesadilla$14.00
One Flour tortilla OR Two corn tortillas (GS) stuffed with traditional slow cooked beef, shredded cheese blend and grilled to perfection. Served with Salsa Fresca and Sour Cream on the side.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
One Flour tortilla OR Two corn tortillas (GS) stuffed with grilled shrimp, shredded cheese blend and grilled to perfection. Served with Salsa Fresca and Sour Cream on the side.
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
One Flour tortilla OR Two corn tortillas (GS) stuffed with our shredded cheese blend and grilled to perfection. Served with Salsa Fresca and Sour Cream on the side.
Chimichangas
- Chicken Chimichanga$12.50
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix, chicken and shredded cheese blend. Served with Queso on the side.
- Chorizo Chimichanga$13.00
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix, chorizo and shredded cheese blend. Served with Queso on the side.
- Choripollo Chimichanga$13.50
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix, chicken, chorizo and shredded cheese blend. Served with Queso on the side.
- Grilled Veggie Chimichanga$10.50
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix, grilled onions, bell peppers and shredded cheese blend. Served with Queso on the side.
- Steak Chimichanga$13.75
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix, tender steak and shredded cheese blend. Served with Queso on the side.
- Pork Chimichanga$12.00
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix, shaved pork and shredded cheese blend. Served with Queso on the side.
- Barbacoa Chimichanga$14.00
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with our homemade rice, black and refried bean mix, traditional slow cooked beef and shredded cheese blend. Served with Queso on the side.
Especiales
- Molcajete$35.00
Tender chicken, steak, chorizo, shrimp, grilled jalapeno, queso frito, grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. Your choice of four Corn or Flour tortillas on the side. Serves 2 people.
- Carne Asada Plate$21.00
Tender, grilled steak served with spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side. Your choice of two flour tortillas or three corn tortillas.
- Mexican Steak Ranchero Plate$22.50
Tender grilled steak topped with grilled onions and tri-color bell peppers served with spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side. Your choice of two flour tortillas or three corn tortillas.
- Shrimp Diabla Plate$19.00
Grilled shrimp Topped with Spicy Homemade Salsa Guerrero served with spanish rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sliced avocado. Your choice of two flour tortillas or three corn tortilla.
- Chicken Chile Relleno Plate$16.00
Roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with cheese, dipped in a fluffy egg batter and fried until golden brown. Finished in the oven with shredded cheese and scallions. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with queso fresco,
- Cheese Chile Relleno Plate$15.00
Roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with chicken and cheese, dipped in a fluffy egg batter and fried until golden brown. Finished in the oven with shredded cheese and scallions. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with queso fresco,
- Carnitas Plate$18.50
Our slow roasted pork served with spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side.Your choice of two flour tortillas or three corn tortilla.
- Fajita Plate$14.00
Your choice of tender meat with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour creamand guacamole on the side. Your choice of two flour tortillas or three corn tortillas.
- Enchiladas Plate$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of filling, smothered with spicy homemade red enchilada sauce, Topped with Queso fresco, lettuce and cilantro. Served with spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso Fresco, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole on the side.
- Fajita Texana$24.00
Sides
- Spanish Rice and Beans$4.50
- Spanish Rice$2.50
- Refried Beans$2.50
- Black Beans$3.00
- Two Warm Flour Tortillas$2.50
- Three Warm Corn Tortillas$2.50
- Half Sliced Avocado$3.00
- Sliced Jalapeños$2.00
- Sour Cream (2 oz)$1.25
- Fresh Guacamole (2 oz)$3.00
- Fresh Guacamole (4 oz)$5.00
- Pico De Gallo (2 oz)$2.00
- Salsa Roja (2 oz)$2.00
- Salsa Diabla (2 oz)$2.00
- Queso Dip (2 oz)$1.50
- Queso Dip (4 oz)$3.00
- Salsa Fresca$2.00
- Casa Salad Dressing$2.00
- Mango Chipotle Sauce (2 oz)$2.00
- French Fries$3.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
