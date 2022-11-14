Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Tontos - Lakewood

No reviews yet

13321 Madison Ave

Lakewood, OH 44107

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Burrito
Steak Burrito
Steak Taco

Starters

El Biggo Nachos Tray

$8.00

Tortilla chips w/ melted monterey jack cheese.

Quesadilla

$8.50

10” tortillas with melted cheese & onions served with a side of sour cream & a side of pico de gallo.

Pizzarito

$5.00

8” tortilla w/hot or mild sauce, onions,& melted cheese.

Chips & Dip Sampler

$12.50

Large basket of chips w/ your choice of any 3 dips.

Chips & Dip

$5.00+

House-made salsas with toasted chips.

Guacamole & Chips

$6.00+

Queso & Chips

$6.00+

Monthly Special

Buffalo Chicken Burrito

$12.00+Out of stock

Cheese, lettuce, onion, rice, with shredded chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese. Buffalo tempeh available upon request.

Pierogi-rito

$11.00+

Cheese, sour cream, smashed redskin potatoes, sauerkraut, and sautéed onion. Add kielbasa to any size for $2.50!

Burritos

✶ Our burritos are hand-rolled & baked to crispy perfection ✶ Order any burrito as a bowl for the same price as an El Biggo

Steak Burrito

$12.50+

Sirloin tip steak, rice, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce & sour cream.

Chicken Burrito

$12.00+

Chicken, rice, cheese, lettuce, & sour cream.

Beef Burrito

$10.00+

Ground beef, rice, cheese, onion, & lettuce

Combo Burrito

$10.00+

Beef, your choice of black or pinto beans with rice, cheese, onions, & lettuce.

BLT Burrito

$12.00+

Hand-cut bacon, potatoes, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, & spicy chipotle mayo (House-marinated tempeh available upon request).

Cheeseburgerito

$12.50+

Beef, potatoes, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle chips, ketchup, mustard, & spicy chipotle mayo.

Tasty Tempeh Burrito

$12.50+

House-marinated tempeh, red potatoes, sweet potatoes, black beans, cheese, tomatoes, onions, sprouts, & smoked chipotle.

Bean Burrito

$9.00+

Your choice of black or pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, and onion.

Rice & Bean Burrito

$9.00+

Your choice of black or pinto beans, with rice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Potato Burrito

$9.00+

Smashed red potatoes with sour cream, cheese, onions, & lettuce.

Sweet Potato Burrito

$9.00+

Sweet potatoes mixed with coriander & sautéed onions, black beans, cheese, onions, & lettuce.

Cheese Burrito

$9.00+

Cheese, tomatoes, onions, & lettuce.

Baby Burrito

$6.00

Choose any 3 ingredients, comes w/ a side of chips. Additional ingredients, add $.50.

Tacos

✶All tacos come with cheese, lettuce, & tomato.

Steak Taco

$7.50+

Sirloin tip with rice.

Chicken Taco

$7.00+

With rice and sour cream.

Beef Taco

$7.00+

Combo Taco

$7.00+

Beef with choice of bean.

Bean Taco

$6.00+

Rice & Bean Taco

$6.00+

Potato Taco

$6.00+

With sour cream.

Sweet Potato Taco

$6.00+

With black beans.

Cheese Taco

$6.00+

BLT Taco

$7.00+

Smashed redskins potatoes, hand-cut bacon, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle mayo.

Taco Salads

Steak Taco Salad

$15.00

Chicken Taco Salad

$12.00

Beef Taco Salad

$12.00

Bean Taco Salad

$9.00

Potato Taco Salad

$9.00

Sweet Potato Taco Salad

$9.00

Tostadas

Open-faced 10” tortilla baked w/ cheese & onions then topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes, & a side of sour cream.

Steak Tostada

$12.00

Chicken Tostada

$11.00

Beef Tostada

$10.50

Combo Tostada

$10.50

Bean Tostada

$9.00

Rice & Bean Tostada

$9.00

Potato Tostada

$9.00

Sweet Potato w/ Black Bean Tostada

$9.00

Cheese Tostada

$9.00

Sides

Chips

$3.00

Side of Beans

$2.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Beans & Rice

$4.00

2 oz. side sour cream

$0.75

2 oz. side vegan sour cream

$1.00

Made with cashews.

Side of original guacamole

$2.00+

Side of vegan guacamole

$2.00+

Side of pico de gallo

$1.00+

Side of pineapple salsa

$1.00+

Side of authentica salsa

$1.00+

Side of corn salsa

$1.00+

Side of queso

$1.25+Out of stock

Sauces

Original Mild

$0.50+

Original Hot

$0.50+

Salsa Verde

$1.00+

Citrus Cilantro

$1.00+

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00+

Smoky Hot Cilantro

$1.00+

Smoked Chipotle

$1.00+

Habanero

$1.00+

Sauce Sampler

$6.00

Tontos Hot Bottle

$7.50

12 oz. bottle of our hot sauce in a collectible, reusable bottle. Refills $5.

Tontos Mild Bottle

$7.50

12 oz. bottle of our hot sauce in a collectible, reusable bottle. Refills $5.

Ghost Pepper Sauce

$1.50

A 2 oz. portion of our house-made ghost pepper sauce. Caution: very hot. Try at your own risk.

Dessert

GF/VG Banana Cake

$4.50

Topped with spiced apples and unpasteurized apple cider glaze.

Vegan Blueberry Cake

$4.50

Blueberry apple cider cake with unpasteurized apple cider icing.

Cocktails

Agua De Vida

$32.00

Agua Loco

$10.00

Blackberry Margarita

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cilantro Lemonade

$9.00

Cuban Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

El Zombie

$11.00

Fresh Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Grapefruit Margarita

$10.00

Habanero Margarita

$10.00

House Margarita

$9.00

Juan Collins

$9.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Paloma

$9.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Pineapple Habanero

$10.00

Pineapple Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Tequilime Pie

$10.00

Feature Cocktail of the Month

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Virgin Margaritas

Virgin House

$4.00

Virgin Blackberry

$5.00

Virgin Jalapeno

$5.00

Virgin Mango

$5.00

Virgin Pineapple

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry

$5.00

Fountain Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Cherry Soda

$3.00

All Natural Lemonade

$3.00

Sweetened Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Half unsweet tea, half house-made lemonade.

Tontos Sodas

Root Beer

$4.00

Vanilla Cream

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Green Apple

$4.00

Old Fashioned Grape

$4.00

Coffee/Kombucha/Tea

Local Kombucha

$4.50

CBD Soda

Blackberry CBD

$5.00

Strawberry CBD

$5.00

Lemon-Lime CBD

$5.00

Grapefruit CBD

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
In a world full of chains and franchises emerges the delicious, locally owned Taco Tontos! Located in Kent and Lakewood, Ohio, we offer fresh, handmade, Mexican cuisine that is unlike any other. Burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, taco salads, pizzaritos, and chips and salsa/guacamole, are just a few of our tastiest options.

13321 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

