Taco Tontos - Lakewood
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
In a world full of chains and franchises emerges the delicious, locally owned Taco Tontos! Located in Kent and Lakewood, Ohio, we offer fresh, handmade, Mexican cuisine that is unlike any other. Burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, taco salads, pizzaritos, and chips and salsa/guacamole, are just a few of our tastiest options.
13321 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107
