- Taco Tony 52 Erie Street South
Taco Tony 52 Erie Street South
52 Erie Street South
LEAMINGTON, CN N8H 3A9
Food/Comida
Tacos (Mx)
- Barbacoa Taco (Mx)
Seasoned and shredded slow cooked beef in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Carnitas Taco (Mx)
Braised and shredded pork in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Chorizo Taco (Mx)
Seasoned ground pork sausage in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Pollo Taco (Mx)
Seasoned, shredded chicken with diced tomato and onion in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Al pastor Taco (Mx)
Tender pork marinated with pineapple a savory chile sauce in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Vegetarian Taco (Mx)
Rice and bean in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Lengua Taco (Mx)
Extremely tender, diced beef tongue in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
Tacos Supreme
- Barbacoa Taco Supreme
Seasoned and shredded slow cooked beef in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Carnitas Taco Supreme
Braised and shredded pork in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Chorizo Taco Supreme
Seasoned ground pork sausage in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Pollo Taco Supreme
Seasoned, shredded chicken with diced tomato and onion in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Al pastor Taco Supreme
Tender pork marinated with pineapple a savory chile sauce in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- VEG Taco Supreme
Rice and bean in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
- Lengua Taco Supreme
Extremely tender, diced beef tongue in a soft or hard corn tortilla$5.00
Tacos Combo (Mx)
- Barbacoa Tacos Combo (Mx)
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$21.00
- Carnitas Tacos Combo (Mx)
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$21.00
- Chorizo Tacos Combo (Mx)
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$23.00
- Pollo Tacos Combo (Mx)
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$21.00
- Al pastor Tacos Combo (Mx)
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$23.00
- Lengua Tacos Combo (Mx)
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$23.00
- Mixed Tacos Combo (Mx)$22.00
- VEG Tacos Combo (Mx)$20.00
Tacos Combo Supreme
- Barbacoa Taco SUP Combo
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$21.00
- Carnitas Taco SUP Combo
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$21.00
- Chorizo Taco SUP Combo
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$23.00
- Pollo Taco SUP Combo
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$21.00
- Al pastor Taco SUP Combo
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$23.00
- Lengua Taco SUP Combo
3 tacos, rice, beans, nacho chips & fountain drink | 3 tacos, arroz, frijoles, nachos & bebida$23.00
- Mixed Taco SUP Combo$22.00
- VEG Taco SUP Combo$20.00
Buritos
- Barbacoa Burro (Sm)
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$10.00
- Carnitas Burro (Sm)
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$10.00
- Pollo Burro (Sm)
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$10.00
- Vegetarian Burro (Sm)
Flour tortilla filled with beans and rice topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$10.00
- Barbacoa Burro (Lg)
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$14.00
- Carnitas Burro (Lg)
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$14.00
- Pollo Burro (Lg)
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$14.00
- Vegetarian Burro (Lg)
Flour tortilla filled with beans and rice topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$13.00
- Lengua Burro (Sm)$12.00
- Lengua Burro (Lg)$16.00
- Chorizo Burro (Sm)$10.00
- Chorizo Burro (Lg)$14.00
- Al Pastor Burro (Sm)$12.00
- Al Pastor Burro (Lg)$16.00
Tortas
- Barbacoa Torta
Mexican style sandwhich with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, mustard, and sour cream$14.00
- Carnitas Torta
Mexican style sandwhich with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, mustard, and sour cream$14.00
- Jamon Torta
Mexican style sandwhich with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, mustard, and sour cream$13.00
- Pollo Torta
Mexican style sandwhich with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, mustard, and sour cream$14.00
- Milanesa de res Torta
Mexican style sandwhich with breaded steak, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, mustard, and sour cream$16.00
- VEG Torta
Mexican style sandwhich with rice and beans with lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, mustard, and sour cream$13.00
- Chorizo Torta$14.00
- Lengua Torta$16.00
- Al pastor Torta$14.00
Quesadilla
- Barbacoa Quesa (Sm)
Grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$10.00
- Carnitas Quesa (Sm)
Grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$10.00
- Pollo Quesa (Sm)
Grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$10.00
- VEG Quesa (Sm)
Grilled flour tortilla filled with rice and beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$9.00
- Barbacoa Quesa (Lg)
Grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$14.00
- Carnitas Quesa (Lg)
Grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$14.00
- Pollo Quesa (Lg)
Grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$14.00
- VEG Quesa (Lg)
Grilled flour tortilla filled with rice and beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream$13.00
- Chorizo Quesa (Lg)$16.00
- Chorizo Quesa (Sm)$11.00
- Lengua Quesa (Lg)$16.00
- Lengua Quesa (Sm)$11.00
- Al pastor Quesa (Lg)$16.00
- Al pastor Quesa (Sm)$11.00
Enchiladas (solas)
- Barbacoa Enchiladas (sola)
Four fried, corn tortillas rolled with choice of meat and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream$15.00
- Carnitas Enchiladas (sola)
Four fried, corn tortillas rolled with choice of meat and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream$15.00
- Pollo Enchiladas (sola)
Four fried, corn tortillas rolled with choice of meat and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream$15.00
- VEG Enchiladas (sola)
Four fried, corn tortillas with beans and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream$13.00
Enchiladas A/F
- Barbacoa Enchiladas A/F
Four enchiladas with a serving of rice and beans with nacho chips$19.00
- Carnitas Enchiladas A/F
Four enchiladas with a serving of rice and beans with nacho chips$19.00
- Pollo Enchiladas A/F
Four enchiladas with a serving of rice and beans with nacho chips$19.00
- VEG Enchiladas A/F
Four fried, corn tortillas with beans and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream$18.00
Flautas (solas)
Flautas A/F
Tostada
- Barbacoa Tostada
Crunchy, fried corn tortilla with beans, choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese$10.00
- Carnitas Tostada
Crunchy, fried corn tortilla with beans, choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese$10.00
- Pollo Tostada
Crunchy, fried corn tortilla with beans, choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese$10.00
- Camaron Tostada
Crunchy, fried corn tortilla with mayonnaise, shrimp, onion, cilantro, tomato, spicy Valentina sauce, ketchup, avocado$10.00
- VEG Tostada
Crunchy, fried corn tortilla with beans and rice, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese$8.00
Hamburgesa (sola)
- Beef Hamburgesa
Burger with your choice of meat, with mayonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, ketchup$8.00
- Pollo Hamburgesa
Burger with your choice of meat, with mayonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, ketchup$8.00
- Pescado Hamburgesa
Burger with your choice of meat, with mayonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, ketchup$8.00
Hamburgesa Combo
Hamburgesa SUP Combo
Plato Fuertes
- Milanesa de Res
Breaded and fried steak served with beans, rice, garden salad, fries and a plate of 6 corn tortillas (optional)$22.00
- Pechuga de Pollo
Breaded and fried chicken breast served with beans, rice, garden salad, fries and a plate of 6 corn tortillas (optional)$22.00
- Carne Asada
Marinated, grilled steak served with beans, rice, garden salad, fries and a plate 6 corn tortillas (optional)$23.00
- Camarones Empanizados
Battered fried shrimp served with beans, rice, garden salad, fries and a fountain drink, with plate of 6 corn tortillas (optional)$25.00
- Pescado Empanizado
Breaded and fried fish served with beans, rice, garden salad, fries and a fountain drink, with plate of 6 corn tortillas (optional)$25.00
Soups/Caldos
- Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp and vegetables simmered in a tasty and earthy broth prepared with tomatoes, chilies, and spices.$20.00
- Caldo de Res
Beef and nutritious beef/bone broth, with vegetables such as corn, carrots, cabbage and potatoes.$20.00
- Menudo
Beef tripe stew, cooked in a red chile broth, topped with onion, cilantro and a lime wedge (on side)$22.00
- Camaron Ranchero
Rich and flavorful combination of cooked shrimp, tomatoes, onions, chile, and spices with soda crackers$18.00
- Coctel de Camaron
Cooked shrimp served in a chilled cocktail sauce with soda crackers$18.00
Appetizers
- Fries Sup (Sm)
Fries topped with barbacoa beef, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream$10.00
- Fries Sup VEG (Sm)
Fries topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream$9.00
- Fries Sup (Lg)
Fries topped with barbacoa beef, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream$14.00
- Fries Sup VEG (Lg)
Fries topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream$13.00
- Chips y Salsa (spicy)$3.00
- Nacho Sup (Sm)
Nachos topped with barbacoa beef, melted cheese and beans, with lettuce, tomato and sour cream$10.00
- Nacho Sup VEG (Sm)
Nachos topped with melted cheese and beans, with lettuce, tomato and sour cream$9.00
- Nacho Sup (Lg)
Nachos topped with barbacoa beef, melted cheese and beans, with lettuce, tomato and sour cream$14.00
- Nacho Sup VEG (Lg)
Nachos topped with melted cheese and beans, with lettuce, tomato and sour cream$13.00
- Chicken Nuggets (solas)$7.00
Extras
- Porcion arroz (Sm)$6.00
- Porcion arroz (Lg)$9.00
- Arroz $15$15.00
- Arroz $30$30.00
- Porcion frijoles (Sm)$6.00
- Porcion frijoles (Lg)$9.00
- Sour Cream/Crema$1.50
- Cheese/Queso$1.50
- Salsa Verde (Sm)$6.00
- Salsa Verde (Lg)$9.00
- Fries (Sm)$6.00
- Fries (Lg)$9.00
- Guacamole (Lg)$16.00
- Pico de gallo$6.00
- Guacamole (Sm)$8.00
- 1 Libra de carne$45.00
- Salad (VEG)$12.00
- Salad (Pechuga)$18.00
- $25 gift card$25.00
- $50 gift card$50.00
- $75 gift card$75.00
- $100 gift card$100.00
Desserts/Postres
Drinks/Bebidas
- Fountain Drink/Bebida de la Fuente$3.50
- Jarritos & Glass bottles/Botellas de vidrio$4.00
- Jumex & Cans/Latas$3.50
- Champurado
Traditional Mexican thick, hot chocolate drink with earthy spices.$4.00
- Coffee/Cafe$3.00
- Water Bottle/Botella de Agua$2.00
- Coffee and sweet bread/Cafe con pan$6.00
- Mexican Fruit Punch/Ponche Navideño
Traditional hot drink during the Christmas Holidays, it is made using water, fresh and dried fruits, sugar cane pieces and cinnamon$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hot chocolate/Chocolate caliente$4.00OUT OF STOCK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
52 Erie Street South, LEAMINGTON, CN N8H 3A9