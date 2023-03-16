Main picView gallery

Taco Uprising 2849 Welton St

2849 Welton St

Denver, CO 80205

Food

Appetizers

Chips

$5.00

Corn tortiilla chips served with your choice of fresh made salsa. *Gluten *Soy

Guacamole

$8.00

(Vegetarian) Freshly made guacamole with onions, cilantro, jalapenos, lime, served with tortilla chips. *Gluten. *Soy

Queso Dip

$8.50

(Vegetarian)House-made queso served with chips. *Corn chips may contain traces of Gluten. *Soy *Dairy

Esquites

$6.50

(Vegetarian) Mexican street corn with butter, garlic, mayo, lime, chili powder, cilantro, valentina, cotija cheese. *Dairy. *Soy. *Eggs

Nachos

$12.00

Refried beans, queso, your choice of protein, topped off with diced toms, crema, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions. *Chips may contain traces of Gluten.*Dairy. *Soy

Breakfast

Egg & cheese Taco

$3.50

Egg, Chihuahua cheese. Choice of tortilla.*Flour tortilla contains gluten.*Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. Soy

BF Avocado Taco

$4.50

(Vegetarian) Refried beans, eggs, avocado, Chihuahua cheese. Choice of tortilla. *Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. Soy

Chorizo Taco

$4.50

Mexican pork chorizo with potatoes, scrambled eggs, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro. Choice of tortilla. *Flour tortillas contain gluten *Scrambled eggs contain dairy. Soy

Bacon Taco

$4.50

Bacon, eggs, potatoes, Chihuahua cheese. Choice of tortilla. *Four contains Gluten.*Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. Soy

Huevos Rancheros

$5.00

(Vegetarian) Classic Mexican tomato sauce, eggs, cilantro, crema, cotija cheese, cilantro. Choice of tortilla. *Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. Soy

BF Fried Ckn Taco

$5.00

Breaded fried chicken tender, eggs, chorizo gravy, chives. Choice of tortilla. *Flour tortillas contain Gluten. *Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. *Soy *Egg

BF Pork Adobo

$5.00

Slow cooked pork in adobo sauce, eggs, Chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions. Choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains Gluten. Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. Soy

BF Chilaquiles Taco

$4.50

(Vegetarian) Corn chips simmered in a rich red salsa, crema, queso fresco, radish, cilantro, eggs. Choice of tortilla. Flour tortillas contain Gluten. Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. Soy

BF Bowl

$10.00

Breakfast bowl served with potatoes, scrambled eggs, Chihuahua cheese, topped with crema, cilantro, pickled red onions, choice of protein. *Gluten. *Soy

Bean Taco

$3.00

(Vegetarian) Refried beans, Chihuahua cheese. Choice of tortilla. Flour tortillas contain Gluten. Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. Soy

Day Tacos

El Vegan

$4.50

(Vegan) Refried beans, guac, citrus slaw, cilantro, pickled red onions. Choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains Gluten.

Pork Adobo Taco

$5.00

Mexican adobo pork stew, pickled red onions, griddled cheese, cilantro. Your choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Dairy. *Soy

Birria Taco

$5.50

Mexican adobo beef stew, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion, consome. Choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Dairy. *Soy

Fried Chicken

$5.00

Fried chicken, citrus slaw, queso fresco, cilantro lime crema, pickled onions, cilantro. Served on your choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains *Gluten. *Soy *Dairy *Egg

Vegetarian

$5.00

Sauteed mushrooms, seasoned corn, queso, avocado, pickled red onions, crema, corn tortilla

Pollo Verde

$5.00

Shredded chicken, verde sauce, avocado, crema, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro. Your choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Dairy. *Soy

Picadillo

$5.00

Ground beef and potatoes simmered in a tomato sauce with onions and spices. Chihuahua cheese, cilantro crema, pickled onions, cilantro. Choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Dairy. *Soy

Quesadilla

$8.00

Grilled flour tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, caramelized onions, your choice of protein, served with crema and salsa on the side. *Gluten. *Soy. *Dairy

Chilaquiles Rojo

$5.00

Corn tortilla chips in rich red salsa, shredded chicken, crema, cilantro, radish, queso fresco. Choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Dairy. *Soy

Flor De Calabaza

$5.50

(Vegetarian) Squash blossom flower, refried beans, queso fresco, crema, pickled red onions, cilantro. Choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Dairy. *Soy

Sides

Beans 8oz

$2.50

Vegan refried beans, onions, garlic, spices

8oz Red salsa

$2.50

Guac 8oz

$6.00

Queso 8oz

$6.50

8oz Green Salsa

$2.50

Drinks

NA Beverages

Topo Chico

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Jarrito Punch

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double Cappuccino

$4.50

Iced Latte

$5.00

Hot Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Horchata Latte

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Beer

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Carta Blanca

$6.00

NA Beer Here

$5.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$11.00

Flavored Rita

$11.00

Ranch Water

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Mexpresso

$11.00

El Sicario

$11.00

Green Mile

$11.00

Stay Gold

$12.00

Popeyes Poblano

Kids' Menu

KIDS

Kids Quesadilla

$3.50

Kids portion of a tortilla filled with cheese. *Contains Dairy *Gluten *Soy

Kids Nachos

$3.50

Kids portion of corn chips covered with our house-made queso. *Contains Dairy *Gluten *Soy

Dessert

COOKIES

Chocolate Mayan

$3.99

Scratch made chocolate cookie with subtle notes of dried chili pepper. *Contains Gluten *Dairy *Eggs

Churro Cookie

$3.99

Scratch made churro-flavored cookie. *Contains Gluten *Dairy *Eggs

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a fast-casual Mexican inspired taqueria and cocteleria offering top-notch breakfast and day tacos, fresh juices, phenomenal coffee, and memorable alcoholic beverages.

2849 Welton St, Denver, CO 80205

