Taco Uprising 2849 Welton St
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a fast-casual Mexican inspired taqueria and cocteleria offering top-notch breakfast and day tacos, fresh juices, phenomenal coffee, and memorable alcoholic beverages.
Location
2849 Welton St, Denver, CO 80205
