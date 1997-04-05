Main picView gallery

Taco Uprising - New

review star

No reviews yet

2849 Welton St

Denver, CO 80205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Aperitivos

Chips

$6.00

Corn tortiilla chips served with your choice of fresh made salsa. *Gluten *Soy

Guacamole

$8.00

(Vegetarian) Freshly made guacamole with onions, cilantro, jalapenos, lime, served with tortilla chips. *Gluten. *Soy

Queso Dip

$9.00

(Vegetarian)House-made queso served with chips. *Corn chips may contain traces of Gluten. *Soy *Dairy

Esquites

$6.50

(Vegetarian) Mexican street corn with butter, garlic, mayo, lime, chili powder, cilantro, valentina, cotija cheese. *Dairy. *Soy. *Eggs

Nachos

$12.00

Refried beans, queso, your choice of protein, topped off with diced toms, crema, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions. *Chips may contain traces of Gluten.*Dairy. *Soy

Breakfast & Brunch

Bacon Taco

$5.25

Bacon, eggs, potatoes, Chihuahua cheese. Choice of tortilla. *Four contains Gluten.*Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. Soy

Early Bird Taco

$5.25

Breaded fried chicken tender, eggs, chorizo gravy, chives. Choice of tortilla. *Flour tortillas contain Gluten. *Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. *Soy *Egg

El Classico Taco

$4.50

(Vegetarian) Refried beans, Chihuahua cheese. Choice of tortilla. Flour tortillas contain Gluten. Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. Soy

Champinon Taco

$4.50

Chorizo Taco

$5.25

Mexican pork chorizo with potatoes, scrambled eggs, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro. Choice of tortilla. *Flour tortillas contain gluten *Scrambled eggs contain dairy. Soy

Huevos Rancheros

$5.00

(Vegetarian) Classic Mexican tomato sauce, eggs, cilantro, crema, cotija cheese, cilantro. Choice of tortilla. *Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. Soy

Potato Taco

$4.75

(Vegetarian) Scrambled eggs, potatoes, Chihuahua cheese. Choice of tortilla. *Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. Soy

Egg & Cheese Taco

$4.00

Egg, Chihuahua cheese. Choice of tortilla.*Flour tortilla contains gluten.*Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. Soy

Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Breakfast bowl served with potatoes, scrambled eggs, Cheese, topped with crema, cilantro, pickled red onions, choice of protein. Salsa Verde *Gluten. *Soy

Lunch & Dinner

El Vegano

$5.50

(Vegan) Refried beans, guac, citrus slaw, cilantro, pickled red onions. Choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains Gluten.

Señor Potato

$5.75

El Jardinero

$5.50

Pork Adobo

$6.00

Mexican adobo pork stew, pickled red onions, griddled cheese, cilantro. Your choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Dairy. *Soy

Birria Taco

$6.25

Mexican adobo beef stew, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion, consome. Choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Dairy. *Soy

Fried Chicken

$5.75

Fried chicken, citrus slaw, queso fresco, cilantro lime crema, pickled onions, cilantro. Served on your choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains *Gluten. *Soy *Dairy *Egg

Chili Colorado

$6.00

Pollo Verde

$5.50

Shredded chicken, verde sauce, avocado, crema, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro. Your choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Dairy. *Soy

Flor De Calabaza

$5.50

(Vegetarian) Squash blossom flower, refried beans, queso fresco, crema, pickled red onions, cilantro. Choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Dairy. *Soy

Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled flour tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, caramelized onions, your choice of protein, served with crema and salsa on the side. *Gluten. *Soy. *Dairy

Sides

Beans 8oz

$2.50

Vegan refried beans, onions, garlic, spices

8oz Red salsa

$2.50

Guac 8oz

$6.00

Queso 8oz

$6.50

8oz Green Salsa

$2.50

Potatoes 8oz

$2.50

Chip Refill

Extra Tortilla

$0.25

Drinks

NA Beverages

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double Cappuccino

$4.50

Iced Latte

$5.00

Hot Latte

$5.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Tea

$4.00

Milk (Adult)

$3.50

Chocolate Milk (Adult)

$3.75

Orange Juice (Adult)

$4.00

Lemonade (Adult)

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Jarrito Punch

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

La Sirena

$7.00

Kids' Milk

$2.50

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Kids' Lemonade

$3.00

Beer

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Carta Blanca

$6.00

N/A Heineken

$4.00

N/A Athletic Brewing Co.

Cocktails

Margarita

$11.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Paloma

$11.00

Stay Gold

$13.00

Popeye's Poblano

$13.00

Green Mile

$11.00

El Sicario

$11.00

Mexpresso

$13.00

Espolon

$10.00

Spring 44

$10.00

Mezcal

$11.00

Kids' Menu

Kids' BFast

Egg & Chz

$5.75

Bean, Egg, & Chz

$6.00

Bacon, Eggs, & Chz

$6.25

Kids' Day

Kids Quesadilla

$5.50

Kids portion of a tortilla filled with cheese. *Contains Dairy *Gluten *Soy

Kids Nachos

$5.50

Kids portion of corn chips covered with our house-made queso. *Contains Dairy *Gluten *Soy

Kids Chk Tenders

$6.50

Dessert

COOKIES

Chocolate Mayan

$3.99

Scratch made chocolate cookie with subtle notes of dried chili pepper. *Contains Gluten *Dairy *Eggs

Churro Cookie

$3.99

Scratch made churro-flavored cookie. *Contains Gluten *Dairy *Eggs

Merchandise

Hat

Black Rope/Leather

$25.00

Black/Leather

$25.00

Olive Green/Leather

$25.00

Red/Embroidered

$25.00

Shirt

Tahiti Blue

$32.00

White/Left Logo

White/ Lg Logo

Black

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a fast-casual Mexican inspired taqueria and cocteleria offering top-notch breakfast and day tacos, fresh juices, phenomenal coffee, and memorable alcoholic beverages.

Location

2849 Welton St, Denver, CO 80205

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mimosas - 2752 Welton Street
orange star4.5 • 97
2752 Welton Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Famous Original J's Pizza
orange star4.6 • 940
715 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
MobCraft Denver - 2403 Champa St
orange starNo Reviews
2403 Champa St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Beckon Call
orange starNo Reviews
2843-5 Larimer Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston