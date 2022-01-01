Corsa Pro Whole Coffee Beans 12oz

$20.00

Located in the heart of Los Angeles, Corsa Pro’s small batch coffee brings you the freshest, boldest flavors for your home brew. All of our coffees are fairly traded and ethically sourced from farmers in Central and South America, because we believe that each cup of coffee should sustainably support the communities it comes from. Each coffee is crafted to provide you with a full-bodied, smooth, and rich tapestry of flavors with each sip. Our roasts are as versatile as the cycling terrain in Los Angeles, so whether you are climbing the canyons or traversing the cityscape, you will find a roast for every ride.