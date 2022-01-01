Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Taco Vega

review star

No reviews yet

456 N Fairfax

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Order Again

Popular Items

California
Quinoa
Taco Combo

Tacos

Asada

Asada

$6.00

oyster mushroom, onion, cilantro, avocado, salsa roja GF

Baja

Baja

$6.00Out of stock

tempura cauliflower, cabbage & fennel slaw, lemon cilantro aioli

Quinoa

Quinoa

$5.00

taco spiced quinoa, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar, cashew crema GF

Poblano

Poblano

$5.00

roasted poblano chile, cheddar, pickled red onion, avocado, tomatillo salsa, radish GF

Pastor

Pastor

$6.00Out of stock

grilled yuba pastor, salsa verde, cilantro, onion, roasted pineapple GF

Camote

Camote

$5.00

roasted okinawan yam, farro chorizo, chipotle cashew crema, toasted pumpkin seed, nasturtium

Quinoa & Potato Taquitos

Quinoa & Potato Taquitos

$9.00

(3 each) cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, chipotle crema GF

Beefy Hardshell

Beefy Hardshell

$12.00

(2 each) house-made "beefy" filling, cheddar, lettuce, roasted house salsa

10 Pack Beefy Hardshell Tray

10 Pack Beefy Hardshell Tray

$60.00

10 Pack Beefy Hardshell Tacos

Burritos

California

California

$14.00

grilled oyster mushroom asada, french fries, cheddar, guacamole, salsa roja

Breakfast

Breakfast

$14.00

scrambled organic tofu migas, farro chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo

O.G.

O.G.

$13.00

roasted okinawan yam, black beans, spanish rice, chipotle crema, pickled red onion

Supreme

Supreme

$14.00

taco spiced quinoa, shredded lettuce, refried beans, spanish rice, cheese, cashew crema

Surfrider

$14.00Out of stock

tempura cauliflower, cabbage & fennel slaw, pico de gallo, cheddar, refried beans, lemon cilantro aioli

Bowls

Vega

Vega

$15.00

taco spiced quinoa, black beans, cauliflower rice, braised dinosaur kale, avocado GF

Fairfax

Fairfax

$16.00

grilled oyster mushroom asada, spanish rice, refried pinto beans, avocado, roasted pineapple salsa GF

Ironman

Ironman

$16.00

roasted okinawan yam, farro chorizo, black beans, baby mustard greens, pickled onions, chipotle cashew crema, toasted pumpkin seed

Rise & Grind

Rise & Grind

$15.00

scrambled organic tofu migas, pico de gallo, farro chorizo, refried beans, avocado, chipotle tahini crema, jalapeño

Starters

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

kernel of truth corn chips, fire roasted salsa roja GF

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

$10.00

GF

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso, pickled jalapeño, cashew crema GF

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$15.00

grilled oyster mushroom asada, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso, chipotle tahini crema GF

Quesadilla

$12.00

tehachapi grain product flour tortilla, cheddar, caramelized onion, mango salsa verde

Vega Burger

Vega Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Beyond Beef Patty, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Vega Sauce

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

lil gem lettuce, shaved radish, toasted pumpkin seed, avocado *(dressing contains cashew) GF

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

chopped lil gem lettuce, kale, taco spiced quinoa, shaved radish, black beans, avocado, crispy tortilla, roasted tomato lime dressing GF

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$13.00Out of stock

grilled yuba pastor, dinosaur kale, green lentils, avocado, shaved cucumber, coriander vinaigrette GF

Combos

Taco Combo

Taco Combo

$14.00

2 Tacos, Rice & Beans

Family Pack

$48.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Meal

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla, Rice & Beans

Kids Beans & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Lil O.G. Burrito

$8.00

roasted okinawan yam, black beans, spanish rice

Sides

Black Beans

Black Beans

$4.00+

GF

Cauliflower Rice

Cauliflower Rice

$4.00+

Cilantro & Lime GF

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$4.00+

GF

Spanish Rice

$4.00+

GF

Side Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$6.00
Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$6.00

vanilla, roasted pineapple, toasted pumpkin seeds GF

Party Packs

20 Taco Party Pack

$95.00

20 Taco Party Pack (Serves 8-10) NO MODIFICATIONS 5 of each taco- ASADA, POBLANO, BAJA, QUINOA

10 Burrito Party Pack

$125.00

10 Burrito Party Pack (Serves 8-10) NO MODIFICATIONS Burritos are served cut in half for easy sharing amongst friends or guests! 5 California Burritos and 5 Supreme Burritos

Nacho Platter

$36.00

(Serves 6-8) All toppings are served separately packaged and can be added upon serving!

Beverages

Olipop

$5.00

Better Booch (16oz Draft)

$6.00

Horchata

$5.00

House-made, Jasmine rice & cinnamon. Contains oat and coconut milk.

Lemonade

$5.00

Liquid Death Water 500ml

$5.00

Athletic Brewing N/A Brew

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Tea Latte

$6.00

Coffee

Cortado

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00+

Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Horchata Latte

$5.50+

Mocha

$6.00+

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00
Corsa Pro Whole Coffee Beans 12oz

Corsa Pro Whole Coffee Beans 12oz

$20.00

Located in the heart of Los Angeles, Corsa Pro’s small batch coffee brings you the freshest, boldest flavors for your home brew. All of our coffees are fairly traded and ethically sourced from farmers in Central and South America, because we believe that each cup of coffee should sustainably support the communities it comes from. Each coffee is crafted to provide you with a full-bodied, smooth, and rich tapestry of flavors with each sip. Our roasts are as versatile as the cycling terrain in Los Angeles, so whether you are climbing the canyons or traversing the cityscape, you will find a roast for every ride.

Merch

Hat

$25.00

Coffee Mug

$20.00
T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$20.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
EAT PLANTS!

Location

456 N Fairfax, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Directions

