Taco Villa UCSD 12485 rue cheaumont 92131

Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Villa UCSD

review star

No reviews yet

Eucalyptus Grove Ln

La Jolla, CA 92093

Popular Items

California burrito
Pollo Asado burrito
Bean and Cheese burrito

Burritos

Bean burrito

$4.95

Refried Beans

Bean and Cheese burrito

$5.95

Cheddar, Monterey or Cotija cheese with refried beans.

Carnitas burrito

Carnitas burrito

$9.95

Grilled pork with Guacamole, and pico de gallo

Pollo Asado burrito

Pollo Asado burrito

$8.95

Grilled chicken with guacamole and pico de gallo

Veggie Avocado burrito

$8.95

Fresh sliced avocado, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, sauteed veggies, lettuce and pico de gallo

Fish burrito

Fish burrito

$8.95

Battered fish, Mexican rice, white sauce, cabbage and pico de gallo

Al Pastor burrito

$9.95

Grilled seasoned pork, whole pinto beans, guacamole, cilantro and onion

Carne Asada burrito

$9.95

Carne asada, guacamole and pico de gallo

California burrito

California burrito

$9.95

Carne Asada, Fries, Cheddar Cheese and Crema

Shrimp burrito

$10.95

Grilled shrimp, Mexican rice, sauteed veggie, Monterey jack cheese nd white sauce

Olympian burrito

$10.95

Carne asada, polio asado, while pinto beans, cheddar cheese and lettuce

Surf & Turf burrito

$12.95

Carne asada with grilled shrimp, Mexican rice, monterey jack cheese and your choice of white or chipotle sauce

California Surf & Turf burrito

$12.95

Carne asada with grilled shrimp, fries, monterey jack cheese and chipotle sauce

Triton burrito

$12.95

Battered fish, grilled shrimp, sauteed veggies, Mexican rice and chipotle sauce

Shrimp Especial burrito

$12.95

More grilled shrimp, grilled pico and white sauce

Chile Verde burrito

$9.95Out of stock

Tender pork stewed in spicy green Chile sauce and refried beans

Tacos

Fish taco

Fish taco

$2.95

Battered fish, cabbage, pico de gallo and white sauce

Crunchy Taco

Crunchy Taco

$3.95

Choice of beef, chicken or potato with lettuce, cheddar and cotija cheese

Pollo Asado taco

$3.95

Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, onions and cilantro

Avocado taco

$3.95

Freshly sliced Avocado topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sliced jalapeno.

Al Pastor taco

Al Pastor taco

$3.95

Marinated grilled pork topped with fresh guacamole, onions and cilantro

Carne Asada taco

Carne Asada taco

$3.95

Grilled Carne Asada with onions and cilantro

Carnitas taco

$3.95
Especial taco

Especial taco

$4.95

Carne asada, bacon, Monterey jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, and cotija cheese

Shrimp taco

$4.95

Grilled Shrimp with cabbage grilled pico de gallo and choice of white or chipotle sauce.

Queso taco

$4.95

Carne asada with grilled Monterey Jack Cheese, guacamole, cilantro and white or chipotle creme sauce.

Surf & Turf taco

$5.95

Carne Asada, Shrimp, Monterey Jack Cheese with Chipotle or White sauce

Cali Taco

$4.95

Carne Asada, Fries, Grilled Cheddar cheese and Crema

Taco tuesday

$2.50Out of stock

Quesadillas

Cheese quesadilla

$4.95

Monterey Jack or Cheddar Cheese

Mulitas

$6.95

Served between two handmade corn tortillas, your choice of Carne Asada, pollo asado, all pastor or sauteed Veggies including onions, cilantro and guacamole.

Triton Quesadilla

Triton Quesadilla

$11.95

Your choice of Carne Asada or Pollo Asado or Al Pastor meat with Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo

Tuesday Mulitas

$5.00Out of stock

Chips and Fries

Chicken

Chips or Fries

$2.95

Carne Asada Chips or Fries

$12.95

Chips or Fries topped with cheddar cheese, carne asada, guacamole, crema and cotija cheese

Surf & Turf Chips or Fries

$15.95

Chips or Fries topped with grilled shrimp, carne asada, cheddar cheese, guacamole, crema and cotija cheese

Triton Chips or Fries

$14.95

Chips or fries topped with carne asada, refried beans, bacon, Monterey jack, cheddar and cotija cheeses

Rolled Tacos

3 Rolled Tacos

3 Rolled Tacos

$3.95

3 Taquitos topped with cheddar and coitija cheese. Beef, chicken or potato * Guacamole is an additional charge

5 Rolled Tacos

5 Rolled Tacos

$5.95

5 Taquitos topped with cheddar and coitija cheese. Beef, chicken or potato *Guacamole is an additional charge

Super Rolled Tacos

Super Rolled Tacos

$10.95

Your choice of beef, chicken or potato. 5 taquitos topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema and cotija cheese.

Combos

Two Tacos plate

$9.95

Shredded Beef, Chicken or Potato. Includes side of Rice and Beans

Meat Plate

Meat Plate

$12.95

Your choice of carne asada, polio asado, or al pastor. Rice, beans, garnished with lettuce, pico and guacamole. Includes a side of flour or corn tortillas

Two Avocado Tacos Plate

$9.95

2 avocado tacos served with the a side of rice and refried beans

Chile Verde plate

$11.95Out of stock

Side Orders

Rice 8oz

$2.95

Beans 8oz

$2.95

Crema 2oz

$0.99

Crema 4oz

$1.95

Guacamole 2oz

$0.99

Guacamole 4oz

$1.95

Pico de Gallo 4oz

$1.95

2 Flour Tortillas

$1.95

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.95

Extra Meat 4oz

$4.25

Chipotle Sauce 2oz

$0.99

White Sauce 2oz

$0.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.95+

Canned Soda

$2.59
Bottled Coke (Mexican Coke)

Bottled Coke (Mexican Coke)

$2.95

Aguas Frescas

$2.95+

Bottled Water

$1.25

Arizona Ice Tea

$2.59

Ice Cream

Lime

$3.29

Strawberry

$3.29

Strawberry Cream

$3.29

Coconut

$3.29

Bubble Gum

$3.29

Coffee

$3.29

Cookies N Cream

$3.29

Vanilla

$3.29

Mangonada

$3.89

Churros

Churro

$2.95
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

Eucalyptus Grove Ln, La Jolla, CA 92093

Directions

