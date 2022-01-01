- Home
Taco Wagon Mexican Restaurant 177 Old Courthouse Rd
177 Old Courthouse Rd
Appomattox, VA 24522
APPETIZERS
Carne Asada Fries
Bed of French Fries Topped with Melted Cheese, Tender Slices of Steak, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream
Chicken Wings (6)
Your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo, or our Homemade Creamy Rancho Sauce (Hot)
Elotes
Mexican Corn on the Cob w/ Butter, Cotija Cheese, Mayo, and Tajin Seasoning
Fiesta Quesadilla Ground Beef
A Flour Tortilla Filled with Cheese and Your Choice of Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef Served w/ Salsa, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Fiesta Quesadilla Shredded Chicken
A Flour Tortilla Filled with Cheese and Your Choice of Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef Served w/ Salsa, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Taquito Rolls Beef
3 Chicken or Beef Tacos Rolled and Deep Fried, Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Salsa
Taquito Rolls Chicken
3 Chicken or Beef Tacos Rolled and Deep Fried, Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Salsa
Platanos
DIPS
Bean Dip
Cheese Dip
Chori-Queso
Chorizo Sausage w/ Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Premium Guacamole Dip
Freshly Chopped Avocados mixed w/ Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cilantro, and Lime Juice
Wagon Dip
Grilled Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp Smothered in Cheese Dip and Topped w/ Pico De Gallo
NACHOS
Carnitas Nachos
Nacho Chips Topped w/ Pulled Pork, Cheese Dip, Pico De Gallo, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, and Sliced Avocado
Fajita Nachos
Nacho Chips Topped w/ Grilled Chicken, Steak, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cheese Dip
Nachos Locos
Nacho Chips topped w/ Grilled Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Chorizo, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, and Cheese Dip
Nachos Supremos
Nacho Chips Topped With Your Choice of Meat, Cheese Dip, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, And Guacamole
Nachos Texanos
Nachos w/ Beans
Nachos w/ Cheese
Nachos w/ Grilled Chicken
Nachos w/ Grilled Chicken & Steak
Nachos w/ Ground Beef
Nachos w/ Shredded Chicken
Nachos w/ Steak
Super Nachos
Nacho Chips Topped w/ Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Cheese Dip, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
VEGETARIAN
Potato Enchiladas
3 Potato Enchiladas topped w/ your choice of Cheese Dip or Red Enchilada Sauce, served w/ Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, and Pico De Gallo
Super Veggie Burrito
A Flour Tortilla filled w/ Mushrooms, Zucchini, Squash, Peppers, and Onions. Topped w/ Cheese Dip, served w/ a side of Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico De Gallo
Vegetarian Tacos
3 Corn or Flour Tortillas filled w/ Zucchini, Peppers, Onions, Corn, and Cheese. Topped w/ Lettuce and Sour Cream
Veggie ACP
A bed of Rice Topped w/ Zucchini, Squash, Peppers, Onions, Corn, and Cheese Dip
Veggie Fajitas
Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Zucchini, Squash, Corn, and Tomatoes. Served w/ a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, and Tortillas
Veggie Quesadilla
A Flour Tortilla filled w/ Cheese, Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Zucchini, Squash, and Tomatoes. Served w/ a side of Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico De Gallo
Wagon Veggie Burrito
A Flour Tortilla filled w/ Zucchini, Squash, Peppers, Onions, Rice, Black Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Pico De Gallo
SOUPS & SALADS
Fresco Salad Grilled Chicken
Your Choice of Grilled Steak or Chicken served over Fresh Lettuce & Spinach, topped w/ Cucumbers, Avocado Slices, Madarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, and Queso Fresco
Fresco Salad Grilled Steak
Your Choice of Grilled Steak or Chicken served over Fresh Lettuce & Spinach, topped w/ Cucumbers, Avocado Slices, Madarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, and Queso Fresco
Sopa De Camaron
Shrimp Boiled in Mildly Spice Broth Cooked w/ Zuchini, Potatoes, Carrots, and Rice
Sopa De Pollo
Shredded Chicken in Broth w/ Rice Avocados, and Pico De Gallo
Taco Salad
Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl filled with Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, Beans, Cheese Dip Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese, and Topped w/ Sour Cream
Taco Salad Fajita Chicken
Cripsy Flour Tortilla Bowl filled w/ Black Beans and your choice of Tender Slices of Steak or Chicken cooked w/ Bell Pepperz, Onions, and Tomatoes, topped with Lettuce Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
Taco Salad Fajita Steak
Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl filled w/ Black Beans and your choice of Tender Slices of Steak or Chicken cooked w/ Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes, topped with Lettuce Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
Tortilla Soup
Mexican Style Tomato Soup w/ Shredded Chicken, Avocados, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Crispy Tortilla Strips
Wagon Salad Grilled Chicken
Your Choice of Grilled Steak or Chicken served over Chopped Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, and Topped w/ Grated Cheese and a Lime Wedge
Wagon Salad Grilled Steak
Your Choice of Grilled Steak or Chicken served over Chopped Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, and Topped w/ Grated Cheese and a Lime Wedge
Chili beans
HOUSE SPECIALS
Carnitas
Slow cooked chunks of Marinated Pork Served w/ Rice, Bean, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sliced Avocados, Jalapenoes, Lim, and Tortillas.
Mexican Chiles Rellenos
Three peppers stuffed with cheese and topped with red sauce served with rice beans and tortillas
Mi Mexico
Shredded pork cooked and Green Sauce and tender slices of Steak cooked and Red Sauce served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas
Tamales Mexicanos
Three tamales top with cabbage pico de gallo sour cream and queso fresco served with rice and black beans
Taquitos Mexicanos
Two chicken and two beef tacos rolled and deep-fried. Served with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and salsa
BURRITOS
QUESADILLAS
CHIMICHANGAS
FAJITAS
ENCHILADAS
TACOS
3 Al Pastor Tacos
3 Barbacoa Tacos
3 Carne Asada Tacos
3 Carnitas Tacos
3 Chorizo Tacos
3 Ground Beef Tacos
3 Pollo Asado Tacos
3 Shredded Chicken Tacos
Baja Fish Tacos
Birria Tacos
Fish Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
Taco
The 3 Amigos
Un Taco de Camarón
Un Taco de Pescado
POLLO/CHICKEN
ARROZ CON POLLO
MARISCOS/SEAFOOD
NIÑOS/KIDS MENU
SIDES
Side- Rice
Cheesy Rice/Arroz con Cheese Dip
Side- Refried Beans
Side- Black Beans
Side- Pico De Gallo
Side- Sour Cream
Side- Grated Cheese
Side- Aguacate
Side- Tomatoes
Side- Onions
Side- Lettuce
Side- Cilantro
Side- Jalapenos (Pickled)
Chiles Torreados (Grilled Jalapeños)
Chile Relleno
Tamale
Taco- Ground Beef
Taco- Shredded Chicken
Taco
Burrito
Enchilada
Side- Grilled Shrimp (8)
Side- Steak
Side- Grilled Chicken
Side- French Fries
Side- Tortillas Corn (3)
Side- Tortillas Flour (3)
Extra Chips & Salsa
Extra Chips & Rango Salsa
Side- Tomatillo Sauce
Rango Salsa
Mild Salsa
Extra- Rango Salsa
Extra- Mild Salsa
16oz Salsa (Large)
16oz Cheese Dip (Large)
California Vegetables
Salad
Rice and Beans
Lunch
Lunch 3 Al Pastor
Lunch 3 Barbacoa
Lunch 3 Carne Asada
Lunch 3 Carnitas
Lunch 3 Chorizo
Lunch 3 Ground Beef
Lunch 3 Pollo Asado
Lunch 3 Shredded Chicken
Arroz Con Pollo/Chicken
Arroz Con Carne/Steak
Arroz Con Pollo- Mix
The Wagon Burrito
Lunch Chimichanga- Beef
Lunch Chimichanga- Chicken
Lunch Enchiladas Supremas
Lunch Fajitas- Chicken
Lunch Fajitas- Steak
Lunch Fajitas- Mix
Lunch Fajitas- Texano
Lunch Fish Tacos
The Wagon Quesadilla
Lunch Speedy Gonzalez- Beef
Lunch Speedy Gonzalez- Chicken
Lunch The 3 Amigos
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
177 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox, VA 24522