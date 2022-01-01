Main picView gallery

Taco Wagon Mexican Restaurant

177 Old Courthouse Rd

Appomattox, VA 24522

APPETIZERS

Carne Asada Fries

$8.99

Bed of French Fries Topped with Melted Cheese, Tender Slices of Steak, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream

Chicken Wings (6)

$6.25

Your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo, or our Homemade Creamy Rancho Sauce (Hot)

Elotes

$4.99

Mexican Corn on the Cob w/ Butter, Cotija Cheese, Mayo, and Tajin Seasoning

Fiesta Quesadilla Ground Beef

$7.99

A Flour Tortilla Filled with Cheese and Your Choice of Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef Served w/ Salsa, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Fiesta Quesadilla Shredded Chicken

$7.99

A Flour Tortilla Filled with Cheese and Your Choice of Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef Served w/ Salsa, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Taquito Rolls Beef

$7.99

3 Chicken or Beef Tacos Rolled and Deep Fried, Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Salsa

Taquito Rolls Chicken

$7.99

3 Chicken or Beef Tacos Rolled and Deep Fried, Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Salsa

Platanos

$4.25

DIPS

Bean Dip

$4.50

Cheese Dip

$3.25

Chori-Queso

$5.99

Chorizo Sausage w/ Cheese Dip

Guacamole Dip

$4.25

Premium Guacamole Dip

$7.99

Freshly Chopped Avocados mixed w/ Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cilantro, and Lime Juice

Wagon Dip

$8.99

Grilled Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp Smothered in Cheese Dip and Topped w/ Pico De Gallo

NACHOS

Carnitas Nachos

$8.99

Nacho Chips Topped w/ Pulled Pork, Cheese Dip, Pico De Gallo, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, and Sliced Avocado

Fajita Nachos

$9.99

Nacho Chips Topped w/ Grilled Chicken, Steak, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cheese Dip

Nachos Locos

$9.99

Nacho Chips topped w/ Grilled Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Chorizo, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, and Cheese Dip

Nachos Supremos

$8.99

Nacho Chips Topped With Your Choice of Meat, Cheese Dip, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, And Guacamole

Nachos Texanos

$10.99

Nachos w/ Beans

$5.99

Nachos w/ Cheese

$5.99

Nachos w/ Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Nachos w/ Grilled Chicken & Steak

$8.99

Nachos w/ Ground Beef

$6.99

Nachos w/ Shredded Chicken

$6.99

Nachos w/ Steak

$8.99

Super Nachos

$9.35

Nacho Chips Topped w/ Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Cheese Dip, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, and Guacamole

VEGETARIAN

Potato Enchiladas

$8.99

3 Potato Enchiladas topped w/ your choice of Cheese Dip or Red Enchilada Sauce, served w/ Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, and Pico De Gallo

Super Veggie Burrito

$9.99

A Flour Tortilla filled w/ Mushrooms, Zucchini, Squash, Peppers, and Onions. Topped w/ Cheese Dip, served w/ a side of Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico De Gallo

Vegetarian Tacos

$7.99

3 Corn or Flour Tortillas filled w/ Zucchini, Peppers, Onions, Corn, and Cheese. Topped w/ Lettuce and Sour Cream

Veggie ACP

$8.25

A bed of Rice Topped w/ Zucchini, Squash, Peppers, Onions, Corn, and Cheese Dip

Veggie Fajitas

$10.99

Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Zucchini, Squash, Corn, and Tomatoes. Served w/ a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, and Tortillas

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.99

A Flour Tortilla filled w/ Cheese, Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Zucchini, Squash, and Tomatoes. Served w/ a side of Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico De Gallo

Wagon Veggie Burrito

$8.99

A Flour Tortilla filled w/ Zucchini, Squash, Peppers, Onions, Rice, Black Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Pico De Gallo

SOUPS & SALADS

Fresco Salad Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Your Choice of Grilled Steak or Chicken served over Fresh Lettuce & Spinach, topped w/ Cucumbers, Avocado Slices, Madarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, and Queso Fresco

Fresco Salad Grilled Steak

$9.99

Your Choice of Grilled Steak or Chicken served over Fresh Lettuce & Spinach, topped w/ Cucumbers, Avocado Slices, Madarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, and Queso Fresco

Sopa De Camaron

$10.99

Shrimp Boiled in Mildly Spice Broth Cooked w/ Zuchini, Potatoes, Carrots, and Rice

Sopa De Pollo

$7.99

Shredded Chicken in Broth w/ Rice Avocados, and Pico De Gallo

Taco Salad

$6.99

Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl filled with Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, Beans, Cheese Dip Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese, and Topped w/ Sour Cream

Taco Salad Fajita Chicken

$8.99

Cripsy Flour Tortilla Bowl filled w/ Black Beans and your choice of Tender Slices of Steak or Chicken cooked w/ Bell Pepperz, Onions, and Tomatoes, topped with Lettuce Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole

Taco Salad Fajita Steak

$8.99

Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl filled w/ Black Beans and your choice of Tender Slices of Steak or Chicken cooked w/ Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes, topped with Lettuce Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole

Tortilla Soup

$7.99

Mexican Style Tomato Soup w/ Shredded Chicken, Avocados, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Crispy Tortilla Strips

Wagon Salad Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Your Choice of Grilled Steak or Chicken served over Chopped Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, and Topped w/ Grated Cheese and a Lime Wedge

Wagon Salad Grilled Steak

$8.99

Your Choice of Grilled Steak or Chicken served over Chopped Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, and Topped w/ Grated Cheese and a Lime Wedge

Chili beans

$4.99

HOUSE SPECIALS

Carnitas

$10.99

Slow cooked chunks of Marinated Pork Served w/ Rice, Bean, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sliced Avocados, Jalapenoes, Lim, and Tortillas.

Mexican Chiles Rellenos

$10.99

Three peppers stuffed with cheese and topped with red sauce served with rice beans and tortillas

Mi Mexico

$10.99

Shredded pork cooked and Green Sauce and tender slices of Steak cooked and Red Sauce served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas

Tamales Mexicanos

$10.99

Three tamales top with cabbage pico de gallo sour cream and queso fresco served with rice and black beans

Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.99

Two chicken and two beef tacos rolled and deep-fried. Served with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and salsa

COMBOS

Combo Pick any Two

$8.99

Combo Pick any Three

$8.99

BURRITOS

Burrito Deluxe

$7.50

Burrito Fajita

$9.50

Burrito Grande

$8.99

Burrito Jalisco

$10.99

Fiesta Burrito

$8.50

Green Giant Burrito

$9.50

The Wagon Burrito

$8.99

5 de mayo Burrito

$10.50

Burrito Feliz

$10.99

QUESADILLAS

Gringa

$8.99

Quesadilla Fajita

$9.99

Quesadilla Texana

$10.99

The Wagon Quesadilla

$8.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.99

1 Small Quesadilla

$3.99

2 Small Quesadillas

$7.50

Quesadilla grande #10

$7.99

Quesadilla Veracruz

$8.50

CHIMICHANGAS

Chimi Del Mar

$10.99

Chimi-Cheesesteak

$9.99

Chimi-Grande- Beef

$8.99

Chimi-Grande- Chicken

$8.99

Traditional Chimichanga

$9.50

Chimi de Muertos

$9.50

FAJITAS

Alambres

$11.99

Cowboy Fajitas

$12.99

Fajitas Del Mar

$15.99

Fajitas for 2

$19.99

Fajitas Texanas

$12.99

Fajitas- Chicken

$10.99

Fajitas- Mix

$11.99

Fajitas- Steak

$11.99

Wagon Fajitas

$14.50

Fajitas- Camaron/shrimp

$14.99

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$8.99

Enchiladas Supremas

$8.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$8.99

Wagon Enchiladas

$9.25

TACOS

3 Al Pastor Tacos

$10.99

3 Barbacoa Tacos

$11.99

3 Carne Asada Tacos

$10.99

3 Carnitas Tacos

$10.99

3 Chorizo Tacos

$10.99

3 Ground Beef Tacos

$9.99

3 Pollo Asado Tacos

$10.99

3 Shredded Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Baja Fish Tacos

$12.99

Birria Tacos

$12.99

Fish Tacos

$9.99

Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Taco

$3.50

The 3 Amigos

$12.99

Un Taco de Camarón

$3.99

Un Taco de Pescado

$3.99

BISTEC/STEAK

Carne Asada

$12.99

Mar y Tierra

$14.99

Steak a La Mexicana

$12.99

Steak Ranchero

$12.99

POLLO/CHICKEN

Chori Pollo

$10.50

Pollo Con Papas

$10.50

Pollo Feliz

$10.50

Pollo Loco

$10.50

Pollo Tropical

$11.99

ARROZ CON POLLO

Arroz Con Pollo/Chicken

$8.25+

Arroz Con Pollo - MIX

$8.99+

Arroz Con Camaron (Shrimp)

$9.99+

Arroz Con Carne/Steak

$8.99+

Arroz Texano

$9.99+

Arroz del Mar

$13.99

MARISCOS/SEAFOOD

Camarones a la Crema

$11.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$11.99

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$11.99

Camarones Con Arroz

$11.99

Coctel de Camaron

$11.99

Tilapia Tropical

$10.99

Tilapia Vallarta

$12.50

NIÑOS/KIDS MENU

Kid's Meal

$5.50

SIDES

Side- Rice

$2.50

Cheesy Rice/Arroz con Cheese Dip

$4.50

Side- Refried Beans

$2.50

Side- Black Beans

$2.50

Side- Pico De Gallo

$1.25

Side- Sour Cream

$1.00

Side- Grated Cheese

$1.25

Side- Aguacate

$2.99

Side- Tomatoes

$1.00

Side- Onions

$1.00

Side- Lettuce

$1.00

Side- Cilantro

$1.00

Side- Jalapenos (Pickled)

$1.00

Chiles Torreados (Grilled Jalapeños)

$2.50

Chile Relleno

$2.99

Tamale

$2.99

Taco- Ground Beef

$2.99

Taco- Shredded Chicken

$2.99

Taco

$3.50

Burrito

$3.99

Enchilada

$2.99

Side- Grilled Shrimp (8)

$6.99

Side- Steak

$6.99

Side- Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Side- French Fries

$3.50

Side- Tortillas Corn (3)

$1.00

Side- Tortillas Flour (3)

$1.00

Extra Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Extra Chips & Rango Salsa

$2.50

Side- Tomatillo Sauce

Rango Salsa

Mild Salsa

Extra- Rango Salsa

$1.00

Extra- Mild Salsa

$1.00

16oz Salsa (Large)

$3.99

16oz Cheese Dip (Large)

$10.99

California Vegetables

$4.99

Salad

$2.99

Rice and Beans

$3.50

DESSERTS

Churros (3)

$4.50

Flan

$2.99

Tres Leches Cake

$4.99

Lunch

Lunch 3 Al Pastor

$8.50

Lunch 3 Barbacoa

$9.50

Lunch 3 Carne Asada

$8.99

Lunch 3 Carnitas

$8.50

Lunch 3 Chorizo

$8.50

Lunch 3 Ground Beef

$7.99

Lunch 3 Pollo Asado

$8.50

Lunch 3 Shredded Chicken

$7.99

Arroz Con Pollo/Chicken

$8.25+

Arroz Con Carne/Steak

$8.25+

Arroz Con Pollo- Mix

$8.25+

The Wagon Burrito

$8.99

Lunch Chimichanga- Beef

$6.99

Lunch Chimichanga- Chicken

$6.99

Lunch Enchiladas Supremas

$5.99

Lunch Fajitas- Chicken

$7.50

Lunch Fajitas- Steak

$7.50

Lunch Fajitas- Mix

$7.99

Lunch Fajitas- Texano

$8.50

Lunch Fish Tacos

$9.99

The Wagon Quesadilla

$8.99

Lunch Speedy Gonzalez- Beef

$5.99

Lunch Speedy Gonzalez- Chicken

$5.99

Lunch The 3 Amigos

$9.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Chilaquiles

$9.99

Desayuno Catracho

$7.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$6.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$7.99

Huevos Rancheros

$6.99

Soft Drinks

Coffee

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Fanta Orange

$1.99

Horchata

$2.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Jarritos

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Milk

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Mixed Drinks

Regular

$6.50

Jumbo

$10.99

Shots

Jose Cuervo

$6.99

Heradura

$9.99

1800

$7.99

Don Julio

$9.99

Patron

$9.99

House Tequila

$3.99
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

177 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox, VA 24522

