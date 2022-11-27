Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco y Taco - Eastern 9470 S Eastern Ave

2,683 Reviews

$

9470 S Eastern Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89123

Order Again

Tacos, Burritos, Bowls

Street Taco

$2.80

Gran Taco

$5.25

Burrito

$9.00

Bowl

$9.00

Queso Taco

$4.25

Breakfast Burrito

$8.25

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Grilled Onions

Grilled Jalapeno

Grilled Onions & Jalapeno

Specialties

Vampiro

$5.25

Mula

$5.75

Nachos

$11.00

Fries

$10.00

Meat Quesadilla

$7.50

Cheese Flour Quesadilla

$4.00

Mexican Street Corn

$3.75

Sope

$5.75

Corn Quesadilla Cheese Only

$2.50

Sides

Avocado Dip 8 oz

$3.00

Beans

$3.50

Chips

$3.50

Chips & Guac

$5.50

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Chips w/cheese

$4.50

Guacamole 8oz

$4.00

Handmade Tortilla 4

$2.00

Pico De Gallo 8 oz

$3.50

Plain Fries

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Salsa 8 oz

$3.50

Side Meat 8 oz

$5.00

Side of Veggies 8 oz

$5.00

Sour Cream 8 oz

$2.25

Salsa 1.5 oz

$0.50

Drinks

Agua Fresca

$2.75

Can Water

$2.25

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Jarritos & Coca Cola

$3.25

Margarita Pitcher

$25.00

Michelada

$8.00

Beer

805

$8.00

Ace Pineapple

$8.00

Big Wave

$8.00

Christmas Beer

$8.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Estrella

$6.00

Fat Tire

$8.00

Hop Valley

$8.00

Love Lady

$7.00

Mango Cart

$8.00

Mason Rorys Red Ale

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Mosquito Bite

$8.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Revision Double IPA

$9.00

Revision El Repaso

$7.00

Taco y Taco Lager

$5.00

VEGAS

$9.25

Bohemia

$5.00

Carta Blanca

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Familiar

$5.00

Hecho

$3.00

Modelo Reserva

$6.00

Nutrl

$3.00

Victoria

$5.00

Bucket Beer (5)

$22.00

Liquor

Colkegan

$10.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Seagram 7

$8.00

Slow Hand

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Courvosier

$9.00

Bee's Knees

$8.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Jory's

$8.00

Silent Pool

$7.00

Sierra Norte Black Corn

$9.00

Sierra Norte Yellow Corn

$9.00

400 Conejos Joven

$8.00

Bozal Cuishe

$11.00

Bozal Tobala

$15.00

Bozal Tobasiche

$11.00

Casamigos Joven

$9.00

Del Maguey Chichi

$12.00

Del Maguey Minero

$15.00

Del Maguey Pechuga

$32.00

Del Maguey Vida

$9.00

Delirio Anejo

$10.00

Delirio Repo

$9.00

Derrumbes Joven

$12.00

Don Amado Largo

$18.00

El Silencio Espadin

$7.00

Jolgorio Arroqueno

$26.00

Jolgorio Cuixe

$20.00

Kimo Sabe Anejo

$10.00

Kimo Sabe Joven

$8.00

Kimo Sabe Repo

$9.00

Leyenda Durango

$11.00

Leyenda Guerrero

$9.00

Los Amantes Joven

$10.00

Mestizo Joven

$9.00

Mestizo Repo

$10.00

Mestizo Repo

$11.00

Mezcal Union

$8.00

Nahuales Repo

$10.00

Nuestra Soledad Joven

$9.00

Sacacuento Espadin Anejo

$10.00

Sacacuento Tobala

$15.00

Silencio Espadin

$9.00

Union Mezcal Joven

$7.00

Yuubaal Joven

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi Fusion

$8.00

Auchentoshan 12yr

$11.00

Black Bull 100 proof

$10.00

Black Bull 12yr

$13.00

Buchanan's

$9.00

Chivas Regal 18yr

$16.00

Dewar's 12yr

$8.00

JW Black Label

$10.00

Lephroaig 10yr

$10.00

Springbank 10yr

$10.00

Springbank 15yr

$16.00

1800 Coconut

$11.00

1800 Cristalino

$14.00

Altos Silver

$7.00

Arte Seleccion 1146 Anejo

$14.00

Avion 44

$20.00

Avion Anejo

$11.00

Avion Repo

$10.00

Avion Silver

$9.00

Bad Stuff Anejo

$28.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$14.00

Casa Noble Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00

Casamigos Repo

$10.00

Casamigos Silver

$9.00

Cazadores Anejo

$10.00

Cazadores Repo

$9.00

Cazadores Silver

$8.00

Centenario Blanco

$8.00

Centenario Repo

$9.00

Chamucos Anejo

$11.00

Chamucos Repo

$10.00

Chamucos Silver

$8.00

Chinaco Anejo

$10.00

Chinaco Repo

$8.00

Chinaco Silver

$7.00

Cimarron Silver

$7.00

Clase Azul

$26.00

Corralejo Anejo

$10.00

Corralejo Repo

$9.00

Corralejo Repo

$9.00

Corralejo Silver

$8.00

Corzo Anejo

$10.00

Corzo Repo

$9.00

Corzo Silver

$8.00

Dame Mas Extra Anejo

$32.00

Dame Mas Repo

$22.00

Don Julio 1942

$26.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Repo

$13.00

Espolon Anejo

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Repo

$9.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$15.00

Fortaleza Repo

$13.00

Fortaleza Silver

$11.00

Herradura Anejo

$9.00

Herradura Repo

$8.00

Herradura Silver

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Anejo

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Komos Cristalino

$20.00

Komos Pink Repo

$17.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$14.00

Osadia Anejo

$13.00

Partida Blanco

$9.00

Partida Repo

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Querido Mango

$8.00

Querido Spicy Watermelon

$8.00

Querido Tamarind

$8.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$11.00

Siete Leguas repo

$10.00

Siete Leguas Silver

$9.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$8.00

Tequila 8 Blanco

$8.00

Tequila 8 Anejo

$10.00

Tequila 8 Repo

$9.00

Villalobos Anejo

$10.00

Villalobos Extra Anejo

$11.00

Villalobos Repo

$9.00

Villalobos Silver

$8.00

Greygoose

$8.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Amrut Fusion

$13.00

Bernheim

$9.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dad's Hat

$9.00

Hudson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Kilbeggan

$8.00

Knappogue 12yr

$10.00

Makers

$8.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Cocktails

Adios MF

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Double Margarita

$16.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$11.00

Kimo Margarita

$11.00

Margarita Traditional

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Michelada de Casa

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Paloma

$11.00

Shot Special

$5.00

Wine

House Red

$8.00

House White

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Seasonal Cocktails

5 de Mayo $5 Cocktail

$5.00

5 de Mayo $5 Tequila Shot

$5.00

Cocktail 3

$11.00

Michelada Estrella

$5.00

Michelada Estrella

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Fresh authentic tacos!

Location

9470 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123

Directions

Gallery
Taco y Taco - Eastern image
Taco y Taco - Eastern image
Taco y Taco - Eastern image

