Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Tacoa

review star

No reviews yet

6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300

Sacramento, CA 95819

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Al Pastor Taco
Carne Asada Taco
Pollo Asado Taco

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$3.75

Grilled marinated steak, onions, cilantro, salsa

Al Pastor Taco

$3.50

Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro, salsa,

Pollo Asado Taco

$3.50

Grilled marinated chicken, onions, cilantro, salsa

Carnitas Taco

$3.50

Pulled pork, onions, cilantro, salsa

Lengua Taco

$4.00

Cow tongue, onions, cilantro, salsa

Chorizo Taco

$3.25

Spiced pork chorizo, onions, cilantro, salsa

Camaron Taco

$4.25

Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, salsa

Vegetarian Taco

$3.50

Rice, black beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cilantro, onions, salsa

Nopales Taco

$3.25

Grilled cactus, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, salsa

Buche Taco

$3.50

Pork stomach, onions, cilantro, salsa

Tripa Taco

$4.00

Beef intestine, onions, cilantro, salsa

Fish Taco

$3.75

Grilled white cod, shredded cabbage, cilantro, avocado crema

Taco Takeout 5 People

$65.00

Taco Takeout 12 People

$160.00

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.75

Grilled steak, rice, beans, pico de gallo

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.25

Marinated pork, rice, beans, pico de gallo

Pollo Asado Burrito

$9.25

Grilled marinated chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo

Carnitas Burrito

$9.25

Pulled pork, rice, beans, pico de gallo

Chorizo Burrito

$9.25

Spiced pork chorizo, rice, beans, pico de gallo

Camaron Burrito

$10.25

Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, rice, beans, pico de gallo

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Eggs, ham, chorizo, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo

Vegetarian Burrito

$8.50

Rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo

Nopales Burrito

$8.75

Grilled cactus, bell peppers, rice, beans, pico de gallo

Kids Burrito

$7.25

Refried beans, cheese, rice

Quesadillas

Maiz Quesadilla

$3.25

Corn tortilla, cheese

Maiz Suiza Quesadilla

$4.25

Choice of meat, corn tortilla, cheese

Harina Quesadilla

$5.75

Flour tortilla, cheese

Harina Suiza Quesadilla

$9.25

Choice of meat, flour tortilla, cheese

Super Suiza Quesadilla

$10.75

Choice of meat, flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, guacamole

Nopales Quesadilla

$8.50

Grilled cactus, bell peppers, flour tortilla, cheese

Camaron Quesadilla

$9.75

Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, flour tortilla, cheese

Super Nopales Quesadilla

$10.50

Grilled cactus, bell peppers, flour tortilla, cheese, guacamole, sour cream

Algo Mas

Nachos

$12.25

Choice of meat, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo

Carne Asada Fries

$12.75

Grilled marinated steak, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa verde, queso fresco, pico de gallo

Coctel Camaron

$14.50

Shrimp, onions, tomato, lime juice, cilantro, jalapeño, avocado, ketchup

Torta

$10.25

Choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole

Tostada Ceviche Camaron

$6.00

Lime marinated shrimp, avocado

Tostada Ceviche Pescado

$5.25

Lime marinated fish, avocado

Sides

Side beans refried (small)

$3.00

Side beans black (small)

$3.00

Side beans whole (small)

$3.00

Side Rice (small)

$3.00

Side pico De gallo (big)

$8.00

Side Sour Cream (small)

$0.75

Side Guacamole (small)

$2.00

Side guacamole (big)

$8.25

French Fries

$4.50

Chips

$1.50

Side De Nopales

$3.50

Side Beans refried (Big)

$7.50

Side Rice (big)

$7.50

Salsa 12oz

$7.00

Salsa 32oz

$12.50

Rice Tray

$25.00

Bean Tray

$25.00

Guacamole Tray

$50.00

Queso Fresco

$0.75

Agua Fresca

Horchata

$3.75

Jamaica

$3.75

Cantaloupe

$3.75

Pina

$3.75

Jarritos

Fruit Punch

$3.25

Lime

$3.25

Mango

$3.25

Guava

$3.25

Mineragua

$3.25

Mandarin

$3.25

Piña

$3.25

Mexican Bottled Soda

Sangria

$3.00

Sidral Mundet

$3.00

Coca Cola Reg

$3.50

Fanta

$3.25

Water

bottled water

$1.50

mineragua

$2.00

Soda can

Diet coke

$1.50

Squirt

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Open for takeout only until 8pm

Website

Location

6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento, CA 95819

Directions

Gallery
Tacoa image
Tacoa image
Tacoa image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Shack - Sacramento
orange star4.6 • 863
5201 Folsom blvd Sacramento, CA 95819
View restaurantnext
Allora Holidays
orange starNo Reviews
5215 Folsom Blvd Sacramento, CA 95819
View restaurantnext
Allora
orange starNo Reviews
5215 Folsom Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95819
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - UV Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
466 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 95825
View restaurantnext
Crab Feed Meal Kit - at UV
orange starNo Reviews
466 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 95825
View restaurantnext
Oak Park Brewing Co.
orange star4.1 • 803
3514 Broadway Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jamba - 000591 - 65th and Folsom
orange star4.5 • 1,655
1420 65th Street Sacramento, CA 95819
View restaurantnext
44 Beach Hut Deli - 44 Sacramento (East)
orange star4.5 • 1,547
6601 Folsom Blvd Sacramento, CA 95819
View restaurantnext
The Shack - Sacramento
orange star4.6 • 863
5201 Folsom blvd Sacramento, CA 95819
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000440 - Alhambra - Shelby Auldridge
orange star4.5 • 375
1127 Alhambra Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
SacYard Community Tap House
orange star4.7 • 329
1725 33rd St Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Joon Market
orange star5.0 • 57
5401 H Street Sacramento, CA 95819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Natomas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston