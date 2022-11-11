Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacobar - College Station

review star

No reviews yet

404 Jane Streeet, Suite 400

College station, TX 77840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Breakfast Taco
Street Corn
El Jefe

Tacobar Specialty Tacos

El Jefe

El Jefe

$6.29

Beef Fajita, Pastor, Avocado Slices, Onions Cilantro, On a Grilled Cheese Flour Tortilla

El Carnal

$5.79

Cochinita Pibil, Black Beans, Crema, Avocado Slices, Red Onions, Cilantro on Grilled Cheese Flour Tortilla

El Dusty

El Dusty

$5.79

Carnitas, Chorizo, Potatoes, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Red Onions, on a Fresh Flour Tortilla

El Tacochon

El Tacochon

$5.79

Pastor, Chorizo, Refried Beans, Queso Fresco, Onions, Cilantro on a Fresh Flour Tortilla

El Mañanero

$5.99

Barbacoa, Refried Beans, Crema, Queso Fresco, Red Onions, Tomato, Cilantro on a Fresh Flour Tortilla

El Conse

$5.79

Picadillo, Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Queso, Lettuce, Tomato, on a Flour Tortilla

La Comadre

$5.79

Shredded Chicken, Cheese, Crema, Avocado, Pico de Gallo on a Fresh Flour Tortilla

El Compadre

$5.79

Chicken Fajita, Bacon, Refried Beans, Queso, Pico de Gallo

El Loco

$5.79

Chicken Fajita, Chorizo, Potatoes, Queso, Pico de Gallo

El Norteño

$5.79

Beef Fajita, Bacon, Potatoes, Pico de Gallo, Queso on a Fresh Flour Tortilla

Taco Pirata

$5.49

Bistec, Refried Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Cilantro

Taco Campechano

$5.49

Bistec & Pastor, Mozarella Cheese, Onions, Cilantro, Quesadilla

Rick Especial

$3.99

Chorizo, Crema, Mozarella Cheese, Red Onions, Quesadilla

Individual Street Tacos

Classic Street Taco

Classic Street Taco

$1.99

Choice of Protein, Double Corn Tortilla or Flour Tortilla, Onions, Cilantro

Matamoros Style Street Taco

Matamoros Style Street Taco

$2.39

Choice of Protein, Double Corn Tortilla or Flour Tortilla, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Cilantro, Onions

Individual Taco

Build Your Own Taco

Build Your Own Taco

$4.29

Choice of proteins + toppings (build your own)

Burritos

Build Your Own Burrito

$12.29

Choice of protein, beans, rice, cheese, avocado, crema + toppings of choice

California Burrito

California Burrito

$12.29

Beef Fajita, French Fries, Cheese, Crema, Avocado Pico de Gallo Grilled

Quesadillas

Regular Quesadilla

Regular Quesadilla

$4.99

Choice of Protein, Cheese, Toppings

Cheese Only Quesadilla

$2.99

Appetizer

Street Corn

Street Corn

$4.79

Chips & Salsa

$3.99
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.29

Chips & Guacamole

$6.99
Fideo Soup Cup

Fideo Soup Cup

$3.79
Loaded Fideo Soup

Loaded Fideo Soup

$8.99
Churros

Churros

$5.00

Side Refried Beans

$2.99

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Black Beans

$2.99

Side French Fries

$2.99
Build Your Own Elote

Build Your Own Elote

$5.58
Tostitos Preparados

Tostitos Preparados

$5.79

cookie

$1.09

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$2.99

Choose corn or flour tortilla

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

12" Wrap loaded with your breakfast choice, refried beans, rice, potatoes and cheese

Breakfast Torta

Breakfast Torta

$8.99

Breakfast Choice with a spread of refried beans and cheese

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$8.99

Breakfast Choice with refried beans, rice, potatoes and cheese

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$11.00
Chilaquiles 1/2 Portion

Chilaquiles 1/2 Portion

$6.00

Lunch Torta

Mexican Sandwich, Comes with a spread of refried beans and cheese, choose your protein and toppings of choice.
Lunch Torta

Lunch Torta

$8.99

Mexican Sadwich, Choose your and toppings, includes spread of beans and cheese

Nachos

Lunch Nachos

Lunch Nachos

$13.99

Choose your meat + toppings, includes melted cheese, queso and black beans0

1/2 Portion Nachos

1/2 Portion Nachos

$8.99

Taco Bowl

Salad Bowl

$12.99

Choose your meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, red onions, guacamole, cheese cilantro lime dressing

By the Pound

Meat Options

1 Dz Flour Tortillas

$7.00

1 Dz Corn Tortillas

$3.50

Salsas

Creamy Jalapeno (Green)

Creamy Jalapeno (Green)

Red (Mild)

Glass Soda

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00
Coca Cola Mex Glass

Coca Cola Mex Glass

$3.00
Jarritos Grape Fruit

Jarritos Grape Fruit

$3.00
Jarritos Strawberry

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.00
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00
Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00
Jarritos Tamarind

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00
Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$3.00
Jarritos Mineral Water

Jarritos Mineral Water

$3.00
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00
Sangria Senorial

Sangria Senorial

$3.00
Mundet Apple

Mundet Apple

$3.00

Fountain Drink

Variety flavors from local soda company Boots. All made with cane sugar.
Boots Beverage Soda

Boots Beverage Soda

$2.49

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Mix Bev

Clamato

$5.00

Red Bull

8.4 Oz Can Flavors Vary
Red Bull Original

Red Bull Original

$4.25

Redbull Can 8.4oz Variety Flavors

SUGAR FREE

SUGAR FREE

$4.25
YELLOW

YELLOW

$4.25
WATERMELON

WATERMELON

$4.25

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.99

Bottle juice

Tropicana Orange

Tropicana Orange

$3.00
Tropicana Apple

Tropicana Apple

$3.00

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$3.00

$5 Early Bird Special

Breakfast Taco

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

OUR MISSION WE ARE HERE TO DELIGHT THE COMMUNITY WITH HIGH QUALITY SIMPLE FOOD IN A FUN AND INVITING ENVIRONMENT OUR MOTTO GOOD VIBES, GOOD TIMES, ALWAYS OUR VISION TO FUEL THE WORLD ONE TACO AT A TIME

Website

Location

404 Jane Streeet, Suite 400, College station, TX 77840

Directions

