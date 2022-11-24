Restaurant header imageView gallery

tacobar

951 Reviews

$

2401 California St

San Francisco, CA 94115

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips / Salsa / Guacamole
Tacobar Loaded (Minimum 10 People) charge is per person
Baja Fish Taco

Include Napkins & Utensils?

Include Napkins?

Choose this item if you would like us to add napkins to your order

Include Utensils?

Choose this item if you would like us to add utensils to your order

tacobar Family Meal Kit (To Go)

a do it yourself tacobar taco kit to feed 4.
tacobar Family Meal for 4

tacobar Family Meal for 4

$69.00

your choice of tortialla, filling & beans accompanied by mexican rice, house made chips with guacamole, pico de gallo, sautéed vegetables, salsa (verde & roja) and churros

Tacos (To Go)

Steak Taco
$5.85

$5.85

Grilled Steak Taco, served w/ Onion & Cilantro

Chicken Taco

*Chicken Taco

$5.85

Grilled Chicken Taco served w/ Onion & Cilantro.

Carnitas Taco

*Carnitas Taco

$5.85
Al Pastor Taco w/ Grilled Pineapple

*Al Pastor Taco w/ Grilled Pineapple

$5.85

Served with pineapple, cilantro & onions

Short Rib Taco

*Short Rib Taco

$5.85

Braised Short Rib Taco w Horseradish Sour Cream and Cilantro

Baja Fish Taco

*Baja Fish Taco

$5.85

Beer Battered Local Cod, Cabbage Slaw, Roasted Ancho Salsa, & Baja Lime Sauce

Veracruz Fish Taco

*Veracruz Fish Taco

$5.85

Grilled Local Cod, Veracruz Salsa, & Cabbage Slaw

Baja Shrimp Taco

*Baja Shrimp Taco

$5.85

Beer Battered Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw, Roasted Ancho Salsa & Mango Jicama Salsa

Shrimp Taco

*Shrimp Taco

$5.85

Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw, Roasted Ancho Salsa, & Mango Jicama Salsa

Vegetarian Taco

*Vegetarian Taco

$5.85

Seasonal Grilled Veggies & Guacamole

*Braised Lamb Taco w/ Grapefruit Mint Pico

$5.85

Braised Lamb Taco w/ Pink Lady Grapefruit, Mint Pico de Gallo.

QuesaBirria w/ Pickled Onions (3)

*QuesaBirria w/ Pickled Onions (3)

$16.50

3 QuesaBirrias served with pickled Onions.

Burritos / Bowls (To Go)

Build your own burrito/bowl or choose from our specialities

*Carne Asada Burrito/Bowl

$12.50

*Chicken Burrito/Bowl

$12.50

*Carnitas Burrito/Bowl

$12.50

*Al Pastor Burrito/Bowl

$12.50

Served w/ beans ,rice, pineapple, onions & cilantro

Baja Fish Burrito/Bowl

*Baja Fish Burrito/Bowl

$12.50

Beer Battered Local Cod, Cabbage Slaw, Roasted Ancho Salsa & Baja Lime Sauce

Veracruz Fish Burrito/Bowl

*Veracruz Fish Burrito/Bowl

$12.50

Grilled Local Cod, Cabbage Slaw & Salsa Veracruz

*Baja Shrimp Burrito/Bowl

$12.50

Beer Battered Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw, Roasted Ancho Salsa & Mango Jicama Salsa

Shrimp Burrito/Bowl

*Shrimp Burrito/Bowl

$12.50

Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw, Roasted Ancho Salsa, & Mango Jicama Salsa

Vegetarian Burrito/Bowl

*Vegetarian Burrito/Bowl

$12.50

Seasonal Grilled Veggies, Cheese, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole

*Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

$12.50

Optional Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Rice, Pinto Beans & Pico de Gallo

*Rice, Beans & Cheese Burrito/Bowl

$11.00

Quesadillas (To Go)

*Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$13.25

Crunchy Flour Tortilla w/ Grilled Steak, Cheese & Pico de Gallo

*Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$13.25

Crunchy Flour Tortilla w/ Chicken, Cheese & Pico de Gallo

*Carnitas Quesadilla

$13.25

Crunchy Flour Tortilla w/ Carnitas, Cheese & Pico de Gallo

*Al Pastor Quesadilla

$13.25

Served with Pico de Gallo.

*Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.25

Crunchy Flour Tortilla w/ Shrimp, Cheese & Pico de Gallo

*Mucho Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Crunchy Flour Tortilla w/ Cheese & Pico de Gallo

Nachos (To Go)

Refried Pinto Beans, Guacamole, House Pickled Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Melted Cheese, & Sour Cream
tacobar Nachos

*tacobar Nachos

$12.75

Refried Pinto Beans, Guacamole, House Pickled Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Melted Cheese, & Sour Cream

Salad & Soup (To Go)

Choice of Romaine or Kale. Served with Avocado Dressing, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans & Cotija Cheese
Tacobar Salad

*Tacobar Salad

$13.50

Choice of Romaine or Kale served with Avocado Dressing, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Avocado & Cotija Cheese

Avocado Caesar

*Avocado Caesar

$11.75

Romaine Lettuce, Avocado Dressing, Cotija Cheese, Avocado, & Tortilla Croutons

Mucho Salad

*Mucho Salad

$13.50

Kale, Romaine, Pumpkin Seeds, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Radishes and Cotija Cheese

Sopa de Tortilla

*Sopa de Tortilla

$14.50

Chicken Broth served w/ Grilled Chicken, Vegetables, Avocado, Sour Cream & Cheese

Kid's Meals (To Go)

*Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.75

Add chicken or pork for a heartier meal!

*Kid's Chicken, Rice & Beans Burrito

$9.50

Served with rice, cheese and beans

*Kid's Rice, Cheese & Beans Burrito

$8.50

A rice, cheese and bean burrito

Sides (To Go)

Chips / Salsa / Guacamole

*Chips / Salsa / Guacamole

$3.30

tacobar Home Made Chips w/ Cotija Cheese with options to add Pico de Gallo and/or Fresh Guacamole

Mexican Rice

*Mexican Rice

$4.50

7oz Serving

*Side of Protein

$8.00

Carne Asada, Chicken, Carnitas, Cod or Shrimp

Beans

*Beans

$4.50

7oz serving. Choice of Black, Refried or Pinto

Pico de Gallo

*Pico de Gallo

$3.25

4oz Serving

*Sour Cream

$3.00

4oz Serving

*Guacamole / Avocado

$4.95

Choose either fresh made guac or freshly sliced avocado

Seasonal Veggies

*Seasonal Veggies

$3.50

*Salsa

$6.00

Roja or Verde

Dessert (To Go)

Churros

*Churros

$3.25

Non-Alcoholic Beverages (To Go)

*Aguas Frescas

$4.20

*Bottled Soda

$4.25

*Canned Soda

$2.25

*Apple Juice

$2.25

*Bottled Water

$2.25

TACOBAR CATERING

Tacobar Loaded (Minimum 10 People) charge is per person

*Tacobar Loaded (Minimum 10 People) charge is per person

$24.00

We use natural meats, & free range chicken. You can pick two proteins or one protein and seasonal vegies Choose type of Beans Chips Pico de Gallo Guacamole 2 Tortillas per person (All natural white corn) Beans (Vegetarian) Mexican Rice (Vegetarian) 2 proteins to choose from Grilled Steak (Montana Ranch Grass fed, All natural) Grilled Chicken (Free Range, Fulton Valley Ranch) Carnitas (All natural Salmon Creek Farms) Salsa Verde Salsa Roja The price per person is $24.00 plus tax

*Chips for (Minimum 10 Orders) charge per person

$3.00

Home made white corn Chips cooked with Rice Bran Oil.

*Chips and Pico de Gallo (Minimum 10 0rder) charge per person

$5.00

Home made white corn Chips cooked with Rice Bran Oil.

*Chips Salsa y Guacamole (Minimum 10 Orders) charge per person

$9.95

Home made white corn Chips cooked with Rice Bran Oil.

*Burritos Catering (Minimum 10 Orders) charge per person

$11.50

*Burritos Bowl Catering (Minimum for 10 Orders) charge per person

$11.50

*Kids Burritos Catering (Minimum 10 Orders) charge per person

$9.50

*Delivery Fee

$40.00

*Salsa Verde or Roja (24 ounces)

$21.00

*Mexican Rice Catering (Minimum 10 Orders)

$4.20

*Beans Catering (Minimum 10 Orders)

$4.20
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2401 California St, San Francisco, CA 94115

Directions

tacobar image
tacobar image
tacobar image
tacobar image

