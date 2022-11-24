*Tacobar Loaded (Minimum 10 People) charge is per person

$24.00

We use natural meats, & free range chicken. You can pick two proteins or one protein and seasonal vegies Choose type of Beans Chips Pico de Gallo Guacamole 2 Tortillas per person (All natural white corn) Beans (Vegetarian) Mexican Rice (Vegetarian) 2 proteins to choose from Grilled Steak (Montana Ranch Grass fed, All natural) Grilled Chicken (Free Range, Fulton Valley Ranch) Carnitas (All natural Salmon Creek Farms) Salsa Verde Salsa Roja The price per person is $24.00 plus tax