Restaurant header imageView gallery

TacocaT - Linwood

review star

No reviews yet

2110 New Rd Suite 2

Linwood, NJ 08221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Starters

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

3 sticks! zesty cheese sauce & German mustard

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Brussels sprout leaves, flash fried and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and truffle oil. smoky chipotle aioli

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$10.00

Hand-rolled daily. With Siracha ketchup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00
Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$8.00

bacon, green onion, pickled jalapeno, cheese, avocado crema

Naked Wings

Naked Wings

$11.00

10 wings, never breaded, crispy or grilled. Choose Buffalo, garlic-parm or sweet & spicy rum and coke. with blue cheese and celery

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Melted queso, roasted poblanos, grilled onions, chorizo, fresh flour tortillas & chips

The Works

The Works

$10.00

Fresh tortilla chips, loaded, really loaded! With Queso, cheddar & Jack cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guac and avocado crema

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$14.00

ahi tuna, sweet & spicy soy, crushed macadamia nuts, avocado, seaweed salad, siracha aioli

Tacos

Our tacos are all mix & match. If you purchase 3 tacos please select ONE side on us!!! ONE side for every 3 tacos :-) Gluten free? Select corn tortillas!
Americana Taco

Americana Taco

$3.00

House seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese

Angry Shrimp Taco

Angry Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Grilled marinated shrimp & spicy chorizo, roasted corn salsa, avocado crema, cotija cheese

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Achiote marinated chicken, pico de gallo, sliced avocado

Crispy Shrimp Taco

Crispy Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Citrus slaw, chipotle aioli

Jackfruit Carnita Taco

Jackfruit Carnita Taco

$5.00

Vegan! Chipotle spiced jackfruit, lime infused slaw, sliced avocado

Jerk Chicken Taco

Jerk Chicken Taco

$4.00

Mango salsa - that's all she wrote!

Mahi Taco

Mahi Taco

$5.00

Blackened or grilled, lime cabbage slaw, mango salsa

Pork al Pastor Taco

Pork al Pastor Taco

$4.00

Marinate & grilled pork, charred pineapple, salsa verde, red onion

Scallop Taco

Scallop Taco

$5.00
Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Citrus marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, pickled onions, lime crema, cotija cheese

On Us!!

On Us!!

Select ONE side for every 3 tacos ordered.

Meal Deal

Meal Deal

$40.00

Great for the family on the go! 12 Americans tacos 2 Sides, note Street corn, rice or beans 2 Churros 4 Drinks, specify or we can choose for you!!

Quesadillas

quesadillas are served with salsa and sour cream on the side

Cheese Q

$7.00

Chicken Q

$9.00

Ground Beef Q

$8.00

Pork Q

$9.00

Shrimp Q

$10.00

Steak Q

$10.00Out of stock

Veggie Q

$9.00Out of stock

Fat Cat Burritos

Spanish rice, black beans, Mexican street corn, queso, cheddar & jack cheese, pico de gallo. Gluten free? Make it a bowl!!

300 Calorie Bowl

$11.00

Tacocat

Chicken Burrito

$11.00

Ground Beef Burrito

$11.00

Jackfruit Burrito

$12.00

Mahi Burrito

$12.00

Pork Burrito

$11.00

Shrimp Burrito

$12.00

Steak Burrito

$12.00

Veggie Burrito

$11.00Out of stock

Sweets

Churro

$3.00

Churro Sundae

$5.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Pureleaf

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Bubly

$2.00

Mexican Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sides

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$3.00
Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.00
Spanish Rice

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Large Guac

$3.00

Small Guac

$1.00

Queso

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Pico

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Vegan Cheese

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Unique, freshly prepared, mix & match Cali-Mex, tacos. Buy any 3 tacos and get a side on us! Fatcat burritos, burrito bowls and quesadillas!!! BYOB!!!!

Website

Location

2110 New Rd Suite 2, Linwood, NJ 08221

Directions

Gallery
TacocaT image
TacocaT image
TacocaT image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tony Beef - Somers Point
orange starNo Reviews
17 Bethel Rd Somers Point, NJ 08244
View restaurantnext
Marsini’s Kitchen - 12 E Maryland ave.
orange starNo Reviews
12 E Maryland ave. Somers point, NJ 08244
View restaurantnext
Josie Kelly's Public House - Somers Point
orange star4.7 • 503
908 Shore Rd Somers Point, NJ 08244
View restaurantnext
Romanelli's on the Greene
orange starNo Reviews
210 New Rd Linwood, NJ 08221
View restaurantnext
Maurizio's Pizzeria Express
orange star4.8 • 1,506
3001 Ocean Heights Ave Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
View restaurantnext
Carangi's Cafe & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1205 Tilton Rd Northfield, NJ 08225
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Linwood

Bakeria 1010
orange star4.8 • 95
2110 New Rd Unit 3 Linwood, NJ 08221
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Linwood
Northfield
review star
No reviews yet
Somers Point
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Margate City
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
No reviews yet
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Atlantic City
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Absecon
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Mays Landing
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston