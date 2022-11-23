Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

TacocaT - Margate

No reviews yet

8 South Essex Ave.

Margate, NJ 08402

Popular Items

Americana Taco
Steak Taco
Crispy Shrimp Taco

World Series

Party for 8!!

Party for 8!!

$90.00

Tacocat’s Triple Threat Party Pack!! Double-Up Nachos with your choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork. Have it prepared or build-your-own!!! 24 Naked Wings; Buffalo, Rum & Coke or 1/2 & 1/2! 2 orders of hand-rolled Cheesesteak Eggrolls (that’s 8 pieces) and mini churros!!!

15 Naked Wings

$22.00

25 Naked Wings

$36.25

50 Naked Wings

$70.00

Poke Party Platter - order in advance

$45.00

Serves 5!

Starters

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.50

Brussels sprout leaves, flash fried and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and truffle oil. smoky chipotle aioli

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$13.00

Hand-rolled daily. With Siracha ketchup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.00

With crushed tortilla chips, avocado-lime crema and cojita cheese

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Freshly fried corn tortilla chips with homemade smoky salsa. Add guac or queso for some extra fun!

Kahuna Nachos

Kahuna Nachos

$11.50

Fresh tortilla chips, loaded, really loaded! With Queso, cheddar & Jack cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guac and avocado crema

Double-Up Nachos

Double-Up Nachos

$18.50

Just like the Kahuna but twice as much. Great for sharing!! Fresh tortilla chips, loaded, really loaded! With Queso, cheddar & Jack cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guac and avocado crema

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$10.50

Loaded-up with queso, cheddar & jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, crispy bacon and avocado-lime crema

Naked Wings

Naked Wings

$13.00+

8 wings, never breaded, crispy or grilled. Choose Buffalo, or sweet & spicy rum and Coke. with blue cheese and celery

TacofaT Tots

TacofaT Tots

$14.00

Crispy fries, queso, chicken, steak & chorizo. Avo-lime crema, chipotle aioli, hot honey. Pico, jalapeños, cilantro & cotija cheese.

 XL TacofaT Tots

XL TacofaT Tots

$20.00

Crispy fries, queso, chicken, steak & chorizo. Avo-lime crema, chipotle aioli, hot honey. Pico, jalapeños, cilantro & cotija cheese. All in a pizza box! Great to share, hungover or not!!!

Shrimp & Scallop Ceviche

$10.00Out of stock

Tacos

Our tacos are all mix & match. If you purchase 3 tacos please select ONE side on us!!! ONE side for every 3 tacos :-). Just scroll to the bottom of the taco category and pick!! Gluten free? Select corn tortillas!
On Us!!

On Us!!

Select ONE side for every 3 tacos ordered.

Americana Taco

Americana Taco

$3.25

House seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese

Angry Shrimp Taco

Angry Shrimp Taco

$5.25

Grilled marinated shrimp & spicy chorizo, roasted corn salsa, avocado crema, cotija cheese

Brussels Sprout Taco

Brussels Sprout Taco

$4.00

Flash-fried sprouts and shishito peppers in a hot-honey glaze. . Cojita cheese, toasted Pepitas and chipotle aioli

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.25

Achiote marinated chicken, pico de gallo, sliced avocado

Crispy Shrimp Taco

Crispy Shrimp Taco

$5.25

Citrus slaw, chipotle aioli

Jackfruit Carnita Taco

Jackfruit Carnita Taco

$5.25

Vegan! Chipotle spiced jackfruit, lime infused slaw, sliced avocado

Jerk Chicken Taco

Jerk Chicken Taco

$4.25

Mango salsa - that's all she wrote!

Mahi Taco

Mahi Taco

$5.25

Blackened or grilled, lime cabbage slaw, mango salsa

Meal Deal

Meal Deal

Great for the family on the go! 12 Americana tacos or 12 Chicken Tacos (pico & avocado) 2 Sides 2 Churros 4 Drinks

Octopus Taco

Octopus Taco

$6.00

Grilled baby octopus, chorizo, jicama slaw, potatoes, chimichurri

Pork al Pastor Taco

Pork al Pastor Taco

$4.25

Marinate & grilled pork, charred pineapple, salsa verde, red onion

Pork Belly Taco

$5.00

Seared pork belly, citrus-chipotle glaze, slaw, crispy onions, julienne radish

Scallop Taco

Scallop Taco

$5.25
Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$5.50

Citrus marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, pickled onions, lime crema, cotija cheese

Wild Shroom

Wild Shroom

$5.00

Wild mushroom confit, roasted corn, truffle crema, cotija

The Mash Up

The Mash Up

$6.00

A marriage of our two most popular tacos!! Crispy shrimp and Brussels sprout. A must try!

Tuna Taco

Tuna Taco

$6.00

Ahi tuna, sweet soy, citrus slaw, green onion, avocado, sesame seeds, cucumber-wasabi crema

Nutty Vegan

$5.50Out of stock

Seasoned Vegan walnut ‘meat’, lettuce, pico de gallo, Avocado

Quesadillas

quesadillas, just protein and cheese, with salsa and sour cream on the side
Cheese Q

Cheese Q

$7.25
Chicken Q

Chicken Q

$11.00

Ground Beef Q

$10.50
Pork Q

Pork Q

$10.50
Shrimp Q

Shrimp Q

$11.50
Steak Q

Steak Q

$12.00
Veggie Q

Veggie Q

$10.50

Fat Cat Burritos

Spanish rice, black beans, Mexican street corn, queso, cheddar & jack cheese, pico de gallo. Gluten free? Make it a bowl!! No carb option, choose Keto bowl!
300 Calorie Bowl

300 Calorie Bowl

$14.50

Shredded lettuce, citrus slaw, mango salsa, pico de gallo, jalapeño and either blackened Mani or blackened shrimp

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$12.50

Ground Beef Burrito

$12.50

Jackfruit Burrito

$14.50

Mahi Burrito

$14.50

Pork Burrito

$12.50

Shrimp Burrito

$14.50
Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$15.00
Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$12.50
Keto Burrito Bowl

Keto Burrito Bowl

$13.50

Lettuce, queso, pico de Gallo, Shredded Lettuce, guac and your choice of protein

Crispy Shrimp Burrito

Crispy Shrimp Burrito

$14.50
Angry Shrimp Burrito

Angry Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Short Rib Burrito

$15.00Out of stock

Nutty Vegan Burrito

$16.00Out of stock

Seasoned Vegan walnut ‘meat’, Spanish rice, Roasted corn salsa, black beans, pico de gallo, guac

Gate Fares

Crispy Shrimp And Tots

$13.50

Fried Scallops and Tots

$13.50
Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$18.50

ahi tuna, sweet & spicy soy, crushed macadamia nuts, avocado, seaweed salad, siracha aioli

Tuna Poke Party Platter

$45.00Out of stock

Just as good as the real thing only this time it’s a party!!! Platter that is. Poke is served with wonton chips instead of the cups. Sure to be the shining star of any party. 5 person minimum

Sides

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$3.00
Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.00
Spanish Rice

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$3.00
Tots

Tots

$5.00

Large Guac

$3.50

Small Guac

$2.50

Queso

$3.50

Pico

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Vegan Cheese

$2.00

Red Salsa

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Mango Salsa

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Chimichurri

$1.00

Avocado Crema

$1.00

Large Salsa

$3.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Sweets

Churro

$3.50

Cheesecake Burrito

$8.00Out of stock

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Pureleaf/Snapple

$2.75

Soda

$3.25

Bubly

$2.00

Mexican Soda

$3.50

Kutztown

$3.50

Joe's Teas

$3.50

Apple Mundet

$3.50

Catering

2 Proteins

$12.00Out of stock

3 Proteins

$15.00Out of stock

Beef, chicken, pork

Shrimp

$3.50Out of stock

Steak

$3.50Out of stock

Blackened Mahi

$3.50Out of stock

Rice

$2.50Out of stock

Beans

$2.50Out of stock

Corn

$2.50Out of stock

Chips, Salsa, Guac

$2.50Out of stock

Poke Party Platter

$40.00Out of stock

Serves 5!

Assorted Drinks

$2.50Out of stock

Plates, napkins, forks,

$1.00Out of stock

Churro on us

Churro on us

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Unique, freshly prepared, mix & match Cali-Mex, tacos. Buy any 3 tacos and get a side on us! Fatcat burritos, burrito bowls and quesadillas!!!

Location

8 South Essex Ave., Margate, NJ 08402

Directions

TacocaT - Margate image
TacocaT - Margate image

