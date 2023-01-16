Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacochela

1,538 Reviews

$

2321 OGDEN AVE

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Popular Items

TACO
BIRRIA TACO
BURRITO

Classics

TACO

TACO

$4.50

Street style taco with any of our fresh ingredients. Almost unlimited combinations.

TORTA

$11.95

Torta made with fresh bread from Dorado bakery.

BIRRITO BOWL

BIRRITO BOWL

$11.95

Burrito bowl with any of our fresh ingredients.

BURRITO

BURRITO

$11.95

Burrito with any of our fresh ingredients.

NACHOS

NACHOS

$11.95

Nachos with our salt and lime toritlla chips, two types of cheese, and any of our fresh ingredients.

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$10.95

Big quesadilla on a 12 inch flour tortilla and lots of chihuahua cheese. Add protein and a side of guacamole if you want to make it a meal.

Originals

Fun and unique Tacochela originals for the adventurous foodies.
TACODILLA

TACODILLA

$4.95

A street taco made inside of a small quesadilla. Its a hybrid of a small quesadilla and a taco. If you like cheese, this ones for you.

NACHO TACO

NACHO TACO

$5.50

Like nachos but handheld. Soft tortilla outside with chihuahua cheese wrapped around a crispy tortilla shell and filled with your choice of ingredients and topped off with our nacho queso sauce.

FLAMIN HOT TACO BAG

FLAMIN HOT TACO BAG

$5.50

Flamin Hot Doritos or Cheetos and choice of ingredients topped with our nacho queso sauce in the bag for maximum convenience.

CALI BURRITO

CALI BURRITO

$12.50

Burrito stuffed with our crispy Mexican fries, two types of cheese (chihuahua & house queso), and your choice of our fresh ingredients.

FLAMIN HOT BURRITO

FLAMIN HOT BURRITO

$11.95

Burrito stuffed with Flamin Hot Doritos, Cheetos, or Takis, two types of cheese (chihuahua & house queso), and any of our fresh ingredients.

FLAMIN CALI BURRITO

FLAMIN CALI BURRITO

$12.50

Burrito stuffed with our Mexican fries, AND Flamin Hot Doritos, Cheetos, or Takis. Also two types of cheese (chihuahua & house queso), and any of our fresh ingredients.

NACHO FRIES

NACHO FRIES

$12.50

Nachos with our crispy Mexican fries instead of chips, two types of cheese, and any of our fresh ingredients.

FLAMIN HOT NACHOS

$12.50

Flamin Hot Doritos, Cheetos, or Takis, two types of cheese (chihuahua & house queso), and any of our fresh ingredients.

Birria Menu

BIRRIA SOUP

BIRRIA SOUP

$2.50

Consume comes with cilantro onion and a little bit of lamb. Consume is not vegan and contains lamb stock. HALAL

BIRRIA TACO

BIRRIA TACO

$4.95

Our famous birria tacos with lots of cheese. Order consume for dipping separately.

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

$10.95

Big quesadilla dipped in birria sauce and topped with cilantro and onion. Comes with barbacoa lamb by default, but can be substituted for cheese-only, or a different protein.

BIRRIA BURRITO

$11.95

Birria items come with cilantro onion chihuahua cheese and barbacoa lamb. You can choose a different protein if you like. Burrito price does not include consume. Please add consume to your order if you would like it included with your meal. Consume is located on the Birria menu.

BIRRIA TORTA

$11.95

BIRRIA NACHOS

$11.95
BIRRIA CALI BURRITO

BIRRIA CALI BURRITO

$12.50

Burrito stuffed with our crispy Mexican fries, two types of cheese (chihuahua & house queso), and your choice of our fresh ingredients.

Sides

Big quesadilla on a 12 inch flour tortilla with lots of chihuahua cheese. Add any protein to make it even better.
SMALL QUESADILLA

SMALL QUESADILLA

$3.50

Small quesadilla great for kids or a cheesy side.

RICE

RICE

$3.50

Classic Mexican rice.

BEANS

BEANS

$3.50

Refried or black beans, 8oz. Great as a side.

R&B COMBO

R&B COMBO

$3.50

Half Mexican rice and half choice of beans, in an 8oz portion. The most popular Mexican side.

MEX FRIES

MEX FRIES

$3.50

Crispy double battered fries with tajin and sea salt seasoning. Our unique take on standard fries. Try them with our queso!

CHIPS

CHIPS

$2.00

House-made white corn tortilla chips seasoned with lime and sea salt.

SALSA

SALSA

$2.00

All of our salsas are made fresh daily and are 100% vegan. Our arbol and secret salsas are creamy, but do not contain any dairy. Enjoy!

QUESO

QUESO

$3.00

Tacochelas own exclusive creation. Our house-made queso sauce has more than 10 ingredients. None of them are Velveeta.

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$4.00

Guacamole contains red onion and cilantro. We cannot remove ingredients from the guacamole. Please be aware of this before ordering if you have any food allergies.

ELOTE

ELOTE

$4.50

Mexican corn treat. Includes cotija cheese, butter, mayo, tajin, lime, and salt. A classic Mexican street food.

BAG FLAMIN DORITOS

BAG FLAMIN DORITOS

$1.25

1oz bag

BAG FLAMIN CHEETOS

BAG FLAMIN CHEETOS

$1.25
BAG TAKIS

BAG TAKIS

$1.25

Drinks

AGUA FRESCA

$3.75

WATER

$2.00

COCO JUICE

$3.50

COLD COFFEE

$5.25

HORCHATA

$3.75

HORCHATA LATTE

$6.50

Iced latte with our homemade horchata and Dark Matter Coffee cold brew.

JARRITOS

$2.99

MEX COKE

$2.99
SQUIRT

SQUIRT

$2.99Out of stock

Squirt in a glass bottle. Hecho en Mexico.

SIDRAL APPLE

$2.99

TOPO CHICO

$2.99
ARIZONA ICE TEA

ARIZONA ICE TEA

$2.99

ARIZONA HALF&HALF

$2.99

RED BULL

$3.50

ARIZONA GREEN TEA

$2.99

Sweets

CHURROS

CHURROS

$4.50

2 churros coated with cinnamon and sugar. Fried and crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside.

OREO CHURROS

OREO CHURROS

$5.25Out of stock

2 Oreo churros filled with Oreo cream. Fried and crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside.

PALETAS

PALETAS

$3.25

Mexican ice cream bars by local company, Jorge's Paletas.

Beer and Cocktails

MICHELADA KIT (No Beer)

$7.95+

MICHELADA

$7.95

CORONA

$6.00

PACIFICO

$6.00Out of stock

MODELO

$6.00

NEGRA MODELO

$6.00

VICTORIA

$6.00

SOL

$6.00Out of stock

Catering Boxes

Perfect for any occasion. Mini boxes are serve around 5 people. Grande boxes serve around 10 people.
Birria Taco Box

Birria Taco Box

$100.00+

A large tray of our famous birria queso tacos with barbacoa or choice of protein and large consume for dipping. Tacos come premade, ready to eat.

Bowl Box

$60.00+

Mini box includes 5 bowls all made the same way. Grande box includes 10 bowls all made the same way. All boxes include large bag of chips and large salsa on the side.

Burrito Box

$60.00+

Mini box includes 5 burritos all made the same way. Grande box includes 10 burritos all made the same way. All boxes include large bag of chips and large salsa on the side.

Nacho Box

$70.00+

Taco Box (buffet style)

$70.00+

Mini box includes tortillas, 1.5lbs of protein and choice of toppings. Makes over 20 tacos (1oz meat each). Grande box includes tortillas, 3lbs of protein and choice of toppings. Makes over 40 tacos (1oz meat each). All taco boxes include a large bag chips and salsa on the side.

Catering Sides

Elote 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Rice 1/2 Tray

$35.00

Beans 1/2 Tray

$35.00

Chips 1/2 Tray

$12.00

Mexican Fries 1/2 Tray

$20.00

Salsa 32 oz

$14.00

Queso 32 oz

$26.00

Guacamole 32 oz

$28.00

Birria Consume 32 oz

$22.00

Tortillas x12/Dozen

$3.00

Catering Drinks

Agua Fresca (call or email for available flavors)

Horchata

Bottled Water 12 pack

$12.50

Mexican Coke 12 Pack

$24.50

Jarritos 12 Pack

$22.50

Cold Brew Coffee 12 Pack

$49.50

Topo Chico 12 Pack

$24.50

Sidral Apple 12 Pack

$24.50

Coconut Juice 12 Pack

$28.50

Catering Desserts

Churros x10

Churros x10

$21.99

10 churros coated with cinnamon and sugar. Fried and crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside.

Oreo Churros x10

Oreo Churros x10

$24.00

10 Oreo churros filled with Oreo cream. Fried and crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside.

Paletas x10

Paletas x10

$2.95

Mexican ice cream bars by local company, Jorge's Paletas.

Catering Proteins

Al Pastor 1 LB

$17.99

Barbacoa 1 LB

$24.99

Chicken 1 LB

$17.99

Chipotle Shrimp 1 LB

$24.99

SPAM 1 LB

$17.99

Steak 1 LB

$24.99

Grilled Tilapia 1 LB

$24.99

Catering Utensils and Plates

Serving Spoons & Tongs

$0.25

Please select this option only once. We will provide enough serving utensils for your package. Thank you.

Paper Soup Cups 8oz

$0.15

Paper Tray

$0.15

Plastic Utensil & Napkin Set

$0.15

Includes fork, spoon, knife, and napkin.

Chafer Stand

$6.00

Chafer Fuel

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving authentic and unique Mexican street food 7 days a week. Delivery | Takeout | Dine-in | Catering | Events

Location

2321 OGDEN AVE, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Tacochela image
Tacochela image
Tacochela image

