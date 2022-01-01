Tacocita
925 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tacocita
Location
203 S Rosemead, Pasadena, CA 91107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ten Ren's Tea Time- Arcadia - 846 W. Duarte Rd.
No Reviews
846 W. Duarte Rd. Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurant
Craft By Smoke and Fire - Arcadia - 400 South Baldwin Avenue #905
No Reviews
400 Baldwin Avenue Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurant