Tacocita

925 Reviews

$$

203 S Rosemead

Pasadena, CA 91107

FOOD & DRINK

Post Oak Tomahawk 52oz Chop

Post Oak Tomahawk 52oz Chop

$120.00Out of stock

Hickory wood smoked pulled pork sandwich with mustard slaw and pickle salad served on a Martin's potato roll

Beef Short Rib Burnt End Plate

$35.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Pulled pork sandwich with mustard slaw

Pulled Pork Hot Link Combo Plate

$25.00
Applewood Honey Smoked Chicken Plate

Applewood Honey Smoked Chicken Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Apple wood smoked honey glazed chicken (dark meat/two pieces) with mustard slaw (8oz), pickle salad and chilies (4oz) served with Texas toast

APL McRib Sandwich with Dressed Pickles

APL McRib Sandwich with Dressed Pickles

$14.00Out of stock

8oz hickory smoked pulled pork with mustard slaw (8oz), pickle salad and chilies (4oz) served with Texas toast

Cherry Wood Smoked Full Rack of St. Louis Pork Rib for 2 to 3

Cherry Wood Smoked Full Rack of St. Louis Pork Rib for 2 to 3

$45.00Out of stock

Cherry wood finished sweet and sticky St Louis cut spareribs with mustard slaw (16oz), pickle salad and chilies (8oz) served with Texas toast Full rack only/approximately 2.5-3#/serves 2-3

Post Oak and Pecan Smoked Beef Back Chili Ribs

$50.00Out of stock

"Chili on a Stick" comes with Cole Slaw, Pickle Salad and Dressed Chiles

Pecan Wood Smoked Colossal Beef Rib

Pecan Wood Smoked Colossal Beef Rib

$75.00Out of stock

Pecan wood colossal beef short rib with mustard slaw (16oz), pickle salad and chilies (8oz) served with Texas toast Half plate short rib/approximately 30-36oz/serves 3

Meaty Beef Bone

$2.00Out of stock
Honey Butter Cornbread

Honey Butter Cornbread

$4.00Out of stock

It speaks for itself!

1/2 Liter Mexican Coke

1/2 Liter Mexican Coke

$5.00
Topo Chico Sparkling

Topo Chico Sparkling

$4.00
Smart Water

Smart Water

$4.00
Jarritos Tamarind

Jarritos Tamarind

$4.00Out of stock
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00Out of stock
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Tacocita

203 S Rosemead, Pasadena, CA 91107

