Taco Darlin

review star

No reviews yet

4214 Kell W Blvd Suite 109,

Wichita Falls, TX 76309

Order Again

Starters

Chips & Queso

$9.00

green chili queso blanco served with salsa

Chips N Salsa

$6.00

In house made tortilla chips with your choice of red or green salsa.

Bavarian Pretzel

$14.00Out of stock

served with queso and horseradish mustard

Totchos

$12.00

tator tots served with queso, dr pepper pulled pork, chipotle Ranch and pico de gallo

Pork Dumplings

$9.00

fried dumplings served with sesame ginger sauce and scallions

Gypsy Nachos

$12.00

queso, choice of chipotle chicken or dr pepper pulled pork topped with black bean corn relish, sriracha mayo, lime sour cream and pickled jalapeños

Tuna Wonton Nachos

$14.00

Seared Rare Tuna, Avocado, Fried Wonton Chips, Chimmichurri, Sesame Ginger Sauce, Sriracha Mayo, Cilantro and sesame seeds

Elote Dip

$10.00

Soup

$6.50

Brunch

Chicken and Waffle Nachos

$15.00

sweet potato waffle fries, beer battered chicken, bacon, sunny side up egg, sriracha syrup, rosemary goat cheese, green onions

Chorizo Taco

$5.00

chorizo, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch

Hangover Hash

$14.00

Cheesy Hash, Chorizo, Pico, Chips, Sour Cream

Loaded Brunch Tots

$14.00

tator tots topped with jalapeno gravy, cheddar, bacon and a fried egg

Texas Benny

$12.00

Jalapeno Toast, Fries, Dr Pepper Pulled Pork, Chipotle Hollandaise, Cilantro

Side Of Hash

$5.00

Side Of Hollandaise

$2.00

Brunch Burger

$14.00

Housemade Patty, Gravy, Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg, Served with Fries

Big Boy Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo or Dr Pepper Pulled Pork, Pico, Cheddar Cheese and Hashbrown Casserole. Your Choice of Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Croissant Sammy

$6.00

fried egg, bacon, and cheddar cheese

Tacos

DP Pulled Pork Cali

$5.00

dr. pepper pulled pork, fries, black bean corn relish, lime sour cream, sriracha mayo

Oki

$5.00

dr. pepper pulled pork, fries, kimchi bacon sauce, cilantro

Chipotle Chicken Cali

$5.00

roasted pork belly, fries, kimchi bacon sauce, chimichurri, cilantro

AJ Taco

$5.00

roasted pork belly, fries, kimchi bacon sauce, chimichurri, cilantro

KC Taco

$5.00

dr pepper pulled pork, fries, jalapeno slaw and bbq sauce

Pioneer

$6.00

chicken fried steak, fries, green chile queso, pico, chipotle ranch

Kung Pow Cow

$6.00

bulgogi beef, lettuce, jicama slaw, avocado, chimichurri, sesame seeds

Elote Chick

$5.50

chipotle chicken, fries, creamy elote, feta, taki dust, cilantro

Buffalo Chicken

$5.00

beer battered chicken bites tossed in buffalo sauce, fries and jalapeno slaw

Honey Sriracha

$5.50

beer battered chicken tossed in honey sriracha sauce, mango relish, green leaf lettuce, crispy noodles

Texoman

$6.00

beer battered chicken topped with jalapeno cream gravy, cheddar, bacon

Korean Taco

$5.50

fried chicken tossed in korean bbq, green leaf lettuce, jicama slaw, sesame seeds

Sweetie Pie

$5.50

sweet potato waffle fries, rosemary goat cheese, avocado, honey sriracha and mango relish

Flo

$6.00

beer battered cod, jicama slaw, sriracha mayo

Grilled Shrimp

$6.50

grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, jicama slaw, feta, chipotle ranch

Ahi Tuna

$6.00

Rare Ahi Tuna, green leaf lettuce, sesame ginger, avocado, crushed wonton,, sesame seeds

Fried Avocado

$6.00

fried avocado, green leaf, black bean corn relish, sriracha mayo, lime sour cream

Jackfruit

$6.00

sauteed jackfruit and onions, chipotle cashew cream, nappa cabbage, pico and avocado served on a corn tortilla

Taco Platter

$80.00

Sammy

Gobblin Berry

$13.00

smoked turkey, goat cheese, jalapeno blackberry jam, spinach, jalapeno toast

Club

$13.00

smoked turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, croissant

Sloth

$12.00

Dr Pepper Pulled Pork Homemade Potato Chips Jalapeño Slaw Fried Onions BBQ sauce Brioche Bun

Byob Burger

$14.00

House made Burger Patty, Choice of Cheddar or Swiss. and Sauce. Lettuce, Tomato Onion Pickle. Add Bacon, Avocado or Queso for an additional charge

Fish sammy

$14.00

Nashville Sammy

$12.00

Greens

Thai Salad

$8.00

green leaf lettuce, rice noodles, asian herb mix, jicama slaw, sesame seeds, fried wonton with chimichurri and sesame ginger vinaigrette

Tex Mex Salad

$8.00

green leaf lettuce, bacon, pico de gallo, avocado, cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch

Sides

Kimchi Bacon Fries

$5.00

seasoned fries topped with kimchi bacon sauce, crumbled bacon and cilantro

Bacon Cheddar Ranch Fries

$5.00

seasoned fries topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon and ranch

Seasoned Fries

$3.50

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$5.00

seasoned fries tossed in parmesan garlic sauce

Rosemary Goat Sweet Pot Fries

$5.50

sweet potato waffle fries topped with rosemary goat sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

A bed of green leaf lettuce with pico, shredded cheese, and bacon.

Taco Boxes

Chipotle Chicken Taco Box

$40.00

8 flour or corn tortillas, chicken, fries, black bean corn relish, drizzled with sriracha mayo, lime sour cream

Pulled Pork Taco Box

$40.00

8 flour or corn tortillas, dr. pepper pulled pork, fries, black bean corn relish, lime sour cream, sriracha mayo

Kids

Kids Chicken Taco

$5.00

Served with Fries

Kids Pork Taco

$5.00

Served with Fries

Kids Fried Chicken Bites

$5.00

Fried chicken bites served with Fries

Kids Grilled Chicken Bites

$5.00

Grilled chicken bites served with Fries

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Choice of cheese, chicken, or pulled pork served with fries

Bacon Bits

$1.00+

Blackberry Jam

$0.50+

buffalo sauce

$0.50+

chimmichurri

$0.50+

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50+

honey sriracha

$0.50+

horseradish mustard

$0.50+

jicama slaw

$0.50+

kimchi

$1.00+

kimchi/bacon/cilantro

$1.50+

parm garlic sauce

$0.50+

Pickles

$0.50+

pico de gallo

$0.50+

Queso

$1.00+

ranch

$0.50+

Sour Cream

$0.50+

sriracha mayo

$0.50+

sriracha syrup

$0.50+

Sesame Ginger Sauce

$0.50+

Avocado fresh

$2.00

feta

$0.50+

pickled jalapeno

$0.50+

fresh jalapeno

$0.50+

BBCR 2 oz

$0.50

Rse goat

$0.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Root beer

$2.50

Diet coke bottle

$2.50

Coke bottle

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Agua Fresca

$3.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

House Drip

$2.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Milkshake

Dolly Milkshake

$12.00

vanilla wafer crust, banana bread, caramel, whipped cream

Reba Milkshake

$12.00

red velvet cake, frosting, chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, whipped cream

Franny

$12.00

Cookie and Cream Shake, Fat Boy Ice Cream Sandwich, Chocolate Sauce, Oreo Cookie Pieces, Whip Cream

Lotus

Desert Haze

$4.75

lotus limeade, pear, strawberry

Texas Sunrise

$4.75

white lotus, pear, orange

Desert Dreamin

$4.75

white lotus, pear

Darlin's Punch

$4.75

white lotus, blue raspberry, green apple

Family Meals

Pulled Pork and Queso Enchiladas- 24 hour ahead

$30.00

12 corn tortillas filled with pulled pork, cream cheese, cheddar and topped with queso

Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas- 24 hour ahead

$30.00

12 corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sour cream sauce, green onions

Taco spaghetti bake

$30.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4214 Kell W Blvd Suite 109,, Wichita Falls, TX 76309

Directions

