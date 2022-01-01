Mexican & Tex-Mex
Taco Dive Bar 4080 Paradise Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Cold Beer - Craft Cocktails - Video Poker - Keno - Live Entertainment - Tacos and more
Location
4080 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89169
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
4.9 • 1,867
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurant
Màs Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila
No Reviews
3873 Spring Mountain Road Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurant
BBQ Mexicana - Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino
No Reviews
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurant
Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
4.5 • 286
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Pieros Italian Cuisine - 355 Convention Center Dr.
4.5 • 1,446
355 Convention Center Dr Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurant