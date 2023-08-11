Taco Express - Stock Island 101 Cross Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
101 Cross Street, Stock Island, FL 33040
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Stock Island
More near Stock Island