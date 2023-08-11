Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches/Wraps

Steak Egg and Cheese

$9.75

Steak and Egg

$8.75

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$7.25

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$7.25

Ham Egg and Cheese

$7.25

Chorizo Egg and Cheese

$7.25

Chorizo and Egg

$6.75

Ham and Egg

$6.75

Bacon and Egg

$6.75

Sausage and Egg

$6.75

Egg and Cheese

$6.25

Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Cheese Toast

$3.00

Cuban Toast

$2.00

Omelettes

Mexican Style Omelette

$8.00

Green peppers, onions and tomatoes

Meat Lovers Omelette

$9.00

Baleadas

$8.00

Eggs, beans, cheese and sour cream

Breakfast tacos

$7.75

Lunch

Combination Platters

Pork Chops with Grilled Onions

$15.00

Chicken Breast w/ Jalapeno Cream

$15.00

Chicken Breast w/ Grill Onions

$14.00

Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp in Red Sauce

$15.00

Skirt Steak w/ Chimichurri

$16.00

Shirt Steak w/ Jalapeno Cream

$17.00

Grill fish

$15.00

Tortas

Steak (asada) torta

$9.00

Pastor torta

$9.00

Chicken (pollo) torta

$9.00

Barbacoa (Shredded Beef) torta

$9.00

Carnitas (Shredded Pork) torta

$9.00

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) torta

$9.00

Birria torta

$15.00

suadero (brisket) torta

$10.00

shrimp torta

$12.00

Fish torta

$12.00

chicharron torta

$9.00

churrasco torta

$15.00

BLT Sandwich

$8.00

Food

Tacos

Served with 3 Tacos | Mexican: with onions and cilantro | American: lettuce, tomato, cilantro, cheese and sour cream | Red or Green Tomato Sauce

Pastor Tacos

$9.00+

Steak Tacos (Asada)

$9.00+

Shrimp Tacos (Camaron)

$12.00+

Chicken Tacos (pollo)

$9.00+

Fish Tacos (pescado)

$12.00+

Carnitas Tacos (pork)

$9.00+

Barbacoa Tacos (beef)

$9.00+

Chicharron Tacos

$9.00+

Brisket Taco (suadero)

$10.00+

Birria Tacos

$15.00+

chorizo tacos

$9.00+

skirt steak tacos

$15.00+

Molida tacos

$9.00+

Veggie tacos

$9.00+

Burritos

Served with rice and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cilantro and cheese

Pastor Burrito

$10.00

Steak Burrito

$11.00

Shrimp Burrito

$13.00

Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Carnita Burrito

$10.00

Chorizo Burrito

$10.00

Chicharron Burrito

$10.00

suadero burrito

$12.00

Fish burrito

$13.00

Barbacoa burrito

$10.00

Birria burrito

$16.00

Molida burrito

$10.00

veggie burrito

$10.00

Quesadillas

Sour cream and Green Sauce (inside tomato, onion and cilantro

Steak Quesadilla (steak)

$10.00

Pastor Quesadilla

$10.00

Shrimp Quesadilla (camaron)

$12.00

Carnitas Quesadilla (pork)

$10.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.00

Barbacoa Quesadilla (beef)

$10.00

Quesabirria

$16.00

chicken quesadilla

$10.00

suadero quesadilla

$11.00

chicharron quesadilla

$10.00

Fish quesadilla

$13.00

Molida quesadilla

$10.00

Veggie quesadilla

$10.00

cheese quesadilla

$9.00

Tostadas

Order of 2 | Served with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, onion, cheese and sour cream

Steak Tostada

$10.00

Pastor Tostada

$10.00

Chicken Tostada

$10.00

Carnitas Tostada

$10.00

Chorizo Tostada

$10.00

Barbacoa Tostada

$10.00

Shrimp Tostada

$10.00

Fish tostadas

$12.00

suadero tostadas

$11.00

chicharron tostadas

$10.00

Birria tostadas

$15.00

Molida tostadas

$10.00

veggie tostadas

$10.00

Beans tostadas

$10.00

Others

Taco Salad

$14.00

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Nacho Express

$14.00

Birria Fries

$17.00

Birria Ramen soup

$15.00

steak fries

$15.00

Sides

Fried Cheese

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00+

Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Chips and Pico

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Hashbrown

$1.50

Rice and beans

$8.00

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$3.00

jalapeño cream

$3.00

Toreado

$1.00

habanero

$1.00

Green sauce

$1.00

Red sauce

$1.00

Jalapeños side

$1.00

pico de gallo

$3.00

side chips

$3.00

consome

$2.00

sour cream

$1.00

side chimi

$1.00

salad

$4.00

Beverages

Sodas

Water Bottle

$1.50

Can Soda

$1.50

Glass Soda

$2.50

Homemade Juices

Pineapple Juice (piña)

$3.00

Watermelon Juice (sandia)

$3.00

Passion Fruit Juice (maracuya)

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Hibiscus (Jamaica)

$3.00

Coffee and Hot Chocolate

Coffee

$2.25+

Cafe con leche

Expresso

$1.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Cortadito

$2.25

Colada

$2.00

Desserts

Flavors

Flan

$5.50

Flancake chocolate

$5.50

Flancake guava

$5.50

Flancake strawberry

$5.50

Flancake vanilla

$5.50

Flancake coconut

$5.50

Catering

Taco Tray

Taco Tray mix

$100.00