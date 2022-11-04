Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacogüey

review star

No reviews yet

9360 Stirling Road

Unit 103

Cooper City, FL 33028

Tacos

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$6.95

AVOCADO, PICKLED ONION, QUESO, LIME ROASTED JALAPENO MAYO, CILANTRO, RADISH

Pork Taco

Pork Taco

$5.95

PICKLED ONIONS, CRISPY SHALLOTS, CILANTRO

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$6.95

PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO

Mushroom Taco

Mushroom Taco

$6.95

CHARRED POBLANO, CHARRED CORN, RADISH, CHEDDAR, CILANTRO

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$8.95

CABBAGE, AVOCADO, SPICY MAYO, QUESO, CILANTRO

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$7.95

CHARRED CORN, WHITE ONION, CRISPY LEEKS, CILANTRO

Falafel Taco

Falafel Taco

$5.95

LIME-ROASTED JALAPENO TAHINI, CUCUMBER PICO, SOUR CREAM, QUESO, CILANTRO

Taco Trio

$11.95

Breakfast Taco

$5.95

Burritos

Fish Burrito

$11.95

AVOCADO, PICKLED ONION, QUESO, LIME ROASTED JALAPENO MAYO, CILANTRO, RADISH, HOUSE-MADE TORTILLA, RICE AND BEANS

Shrimp Burrito

$13.95

CABBAGE, AVOCADO, SPICY MAYO, QUESO, CILANTRO, HOUSE-MADE TORTILLA, RICE AND BEANS

Steak Burrito

$13.95

CHARRED CORN, WHITE ONION, CRISPY LEEKS, CILANTRO, HOUSE-MADE TORTILLA, RICE AND BEANS

Chicken Burrito

$11.95

PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO, HOUSE-MADE TORTILLA, RICE AND BEANS

Pork Burrito

$10.95

PICKLED ONIONS, CRISPY SHALLOTS, CILANTRO, HOUSE-MADE TORTILLA, RICE AND BEANS

Mushroom Burrito

$11.95

CHARRED POBLANO, CHARRED CORN, RADISH, CHEDDAR, CILANTRO, HOUSE-MADE TORTILLA, RICE AND BEANS

Falafel Burrito

$10.95

LIME-ROASTED JALAPENO TAHINI, CUCUMBER PICO, SOUR CREAM, QUESO, CILANTRO, HOUSE-MADE TORTILLA RICE AND BEANS

Bean Burrito

$7.95

Burrito Bowls

Fish Bowl

$11.95

RICE AND BEANS BASE WITH AVOCADO, PICKLED ONION, QUESO, LIME ROASTED JALAPENO MAYO, CILANTRO, RADISH

Shrimp Bowl

$13.95

RICE AND BEANS BASE WITH CABBAGE, AVOCADO, SPICY MAYO, QUESO, CILANTRO

Steak Bowl

$12.95

RICE AND BEANS BASE WITH CHARRED CORN, WHITE ONION, CRISPY LEEKS, CILANTRO

Chicken Bowl

$11.95

RICE AND BEANS BASE WITH PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO

Pork Bowl

$10.95

RICE AND BEANS BASE WITH PICKLED ONIONS, CRISPY SHALLOTS, CILANTRO

Falafel Bowl

$10.95

RICE AND BEANS BASE WITH LIME-ROASTED JALAPENO TAHINI, CUCUMBER PICO, SOUR CREAM, QUESO, CILANTRO

Mushroom Bowl

$11.95

RICE AND BEANS BASE WITH CHARRED POBLANO, CHARRED CORN, RADISH, CHEDDAR, CILANTRO

Sides

Elote

$3.50

Guacamole & Chips

$6.50

Frijoles

$3.00

Cilantro-Lime Rice

$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Chips & Queso

$5.50Out of stock

Side of Queso (2 oz)

$1.50

Rice and Beans

$3.00

Guac (2oz)

$2.50

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.95

Pork Quesadilla

$7.95

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.95

Steak Quesadilla

$8.95

Mushroom Quesadilla

$7.95

Brisket Quesadilla

$9.95Out of stock

Desserts

Churros

$5.00Out of stock

Arroz Con Leche

$3.50Out of stock

Add-On Charges

Chicken

$4.50

Pork

$4.50

Steak

$5.50

Shrimp

$5.50

Fish

$4.50

Shroom

$4.00

Falafel

$4.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Zephyrhills

$2.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.00

Mexican Soda - Jarritos

$2.95

Jupina

$2.50

Catered order

Catered order

$125.00

Cups

Tumbler

$16.00Out of stock
Bienvenidos to the freshest street taco shop in the heart of Cooper City. Always made with fresh home-made tortillas.

