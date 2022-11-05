Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacoholics - Manasquan 191 Beachfront

191 Beachfront

Manasquan, NJ 08736

Entree

Tacos (2)

Tacos (3)

$3.99
Burrito

Bowl

Salad

Quesadilla

Nachos

Sides

Chips

$2.99
Chips with Mild

$3.99
Chips with Medium

$3.99
Chips with Hot

$3.99
Chips with Guacamole

$5.49
Chips with Queso

$5.49
Side Queso

$2.49
Side Guacamole

$2.49

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.99
Bottled Drink

$2.99
Bottled Water

$2.99
Red Bull

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

191 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ 08736

Directions

