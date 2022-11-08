Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacoholics - Toms River

review star

No reviews yet

1922 Hooper Ave

Toms River, NJ 08753

Bowl
Tacos (2)
Burrito

Entree

Tacos (2)

Tacos (3)

$3.99
Burrito

Bowl

Salad

Quesadilla

Nachos

Nacho Fries

$1.00

Truck Style Tacos

Crack BBQ Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$10.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), crack bbq sauce, lettuce, cheese, and ranch.

Honey Chipotle Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$10.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), honey chipotle sauce, lettuce, cheese, and ranch.

Buffalo Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$10.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), buffalo sauce, lettuce, cheese, and ranch.

Bang Shrimp (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$11.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), bang sauce, lettuce, and cheese.

Coconut Shrimp (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$11.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), sriracha aioli, lettuce, cheese, and red cabbage.

Southwest Chipotle Beef (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$10.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), southwest chipotle sauce, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

Southwest Chipotle Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$10.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), southwest chipotle sauce, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

General Tso's Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$10.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), general tso's sauce, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

Fried Avocado (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$11.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), cilantro lime crema sauce, lettuce, cheese, and red cabbage.

Baja Fish (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$11.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), southwest chipotle sauce, coleslaw, cheese, and red cabbage. (Fish is fried white fish).

Sides

Chips

$2.99
Chips with Mild

$4.49
Chips with Medium

$4.49
Chips with Hot

$4.49
Chips with Guacamole

$5.49
Chips with Queso

$5.49
Side Queso

$2.49
Side Guacamole

$2.49
Side Rice, Beans, Salsa, Specialty Sauce, Sour Cream, Ranch

Side Waffle Fries

$4.99
Side Waffle Fries with Queso

$7.49

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.99
Bottled Drink

$2.99
Bottled Water

$1.99
Red Bull

$2.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders (2) with Chips & Juice

$5.99
Kids Quesadilla with Chips & Juice

$5.99
Beef Taco (1) with Chips & Juice

$5.99
Grilled Chicken Taco (1) with Chips & Juice

$5.99
Crispy Chicken Taco (1) with Chips & Juice

$5.99
Juice Box

$1.49

Single Tacos

Taco (1) Build Your Own

Crack BBQ Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

$6.50
Honey Chipotle Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

$6.50
Buffalo Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

$6.50
Bang Shrimp Truck Style (1 Taco)

$7.00
Coconut Shrimp Truck Style (1 Taco)

$7.00
Southwest Chipotle Beef Truck Style (1 Taco)

$6.50
Southwest Chipotle Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

$6.50
General Tso's Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

$6.50
Fried Avocado Truck Style (1 Taco)

$7.00
Baja Fish Truck Style (1 Taco)

$7.00

Catering Taco Bar (10 Person Minimum)

Grilled Chicken Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

$120.00

10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.

Beef Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

$120.00

10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.

Half Chicken/Half Beef Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

$120.00

10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

$150.00

10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.

Veggie Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

$120.00

10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.

Catering Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

Grilled Chicken Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

$13.00

10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.

Crispy Chicken Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

$13.00

10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.

Beef Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

$13.00

10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.

Tofu Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

$13.00

10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.

Grilled Shrimp Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

$16.00

10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Tacoholics!!

1922 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753

