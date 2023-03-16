Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Jalisco 8645 Richmond Hwy

No reviews yet

8645 Richmond Hwy

Alexandria, VA 22309

Popular Items

Torta Regular

Food

Tacos

Tacos Regular

$3.19

Soft corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with cilantro and onions. Served with radish and limes.

Tacos Especial

$3.39

Soft corn tortilla loaded with your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.

Tacos Dorados

$11.99

3 rolled up crispy tacos filled with your meat of choice and deep fried. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Taco Platter

$12.49

3 Tacos Regular + Rice and Beans

Burritos

California Burrito

$12.99

A crowd favorite burrito is stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese, pico de gallo, french fries and guacamole

Burrito Classico

$11.99

Our classic burrito is stuffed with your meat of choice, cheese, refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Burrito Desayuno

$12.49

Breakfast burrito stuffed with scrambled eggs, chorizo, refried beans, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Burrito Frijoles

$8.99

Our meatless burrito stuffed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Tortas

Torta Regular

$11.99

A crowd favorite sandwich offers fresh grilled bread stuffed with your meat of choice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, and sour cream

Torta Cubana

$13.99

Our Cuban sandwich is grilled and stuffed with asada, ham, cheese, lettuce, avocado and sour cream

Torta Milanesa

$11.99

Our Milanesa comes stuffed with breaded and fried pork, cheese, beans, tomato. lettuce, avocado, sour cream on a crispy grille bread. Recommend adding an egg for $2.00 more.

Torta Queso

$8.99

Cheese sandwich stuffed with cheese, beans, tomato, lettuce, avocado, and sour cream

Torta Ahogadas

$11.99

Carnitas torta smothered with salsa picante and a rustic tomato sauce.

Tostadas/Sopes

Tostada

$4.75

Crispy corn tortilla loaded with your meat of choice, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, avocado, and sour cream.

Tostada De Ceviche

$5.49

Crispy corn tortilla loaded with shrimp cocktail, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, avocado, and sour cream.

Tostada Frijoles y Queso

$4.75

Crispy corn tortilla loaded with beans, cheese, lettuce, avocado, and sour cream.

Sopes

$4.75

Crispy corn cakes loaded with your meat of choice, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, avocado, and sour cream.

Sopes Frijoles y Queso

$4.75

Crispy corn cakes loaded with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, avocado, and sour cream.

Chef's Specials

Platter/Platos

$18.99

Your choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas, or Pastor served with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, avocado, rice, refried beans, jalapeño, and radish

Menudo

$10.99+

Our best seller! Traditional Mexican soup made with beef bone broth and tripe with a red chili pepper base. Served with crushed chile pepper, onions, cilantro, lime and corn tortillas. Available Friday - Sunday.

Pozole

$9.99+

Traditional Mexican stew mad with pork and seasoned with chili peppers, onion, garlic, served with radish, avocado, and tortillas. Available Friday - Sundays.

Carne Asada Fries

$13.99

Seasoned Fries loaded with Carne Asada, cheese, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Carne Asada Nachos

$13.99

Fried tortilla loaded with Carne Asada, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Quesadillas

$8.99

Desayunos Mexicanos

$17.99

Breakfast platter served with 2 eggs, refried beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and chilaquiles.

Coctel De Camarón

$15.99

Shrimp cocktail

Coctel De Camarón y Pulpo

$18.99

Shrimp cocktail with octopus

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.99

Large shrimp cooked in a flavorful and spicy red chile sauce.

Carne Milanesa Pollo

$18.99

Sopa De Birria

$15.99

Sides

Chips and Guacamole

$8.75

Chips and Salsa

$5.25

Papas Fritas

$3.75

Arroz

$2.99

Frijoles

$2.99

Arroz y Frijoles

$4.99

Chilaquiles

$5.25

Fried tortilla topped with tomato puree and cheese. Meat toppings optional.

Extras

Avocado

$5.00

Avocado 1/2

$3.00

Extra Zanahoria

$2.00

Grilled Jalepenos

$1.00

Grilled Onion

$2.00

Jalepano y Onion

$2.50

Tortilla

$2.00

Xtra Cheese

$2.00

Xtra Guacamole

$2.00

Xtra Salsas para Chips y Salsa

$2.75

Xtra Salsas para Tacos

$2.00

Xtra Telera Ban

$2.00

Drinks and Desserts

Refrescos

Mexican Coke

$3.19

Water

$2.25

Sangria Senorial

$2.99

Soda 16oz Bottle

$2.89

Soda 12oz Can

$1.99

Dessert

Bionico

$5.25

Flan

$5.25

Flan de Coconut

$5.45

Mangoes

$4.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
