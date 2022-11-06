Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Joint - Peak Street

review star

No reviews yet

911 N. Peak Street

Dallas, TX 75204

Order Again

Popular Items

2-Item Breakfast Taco
3-Item Breakfast Taco
MT - The Migas Taco

Breakfast Tacos

All tacos are wrapped in flour tortillas and topped with glorious cheese.
2-Item Breakfast Taco

2-Item Breakfast Taco

$2.99

Choose 2 ingredients. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with glorious cheese.

3-Item Breakfast Taco

3-Item Breakfast Taco

$3.29

Choose 3 ingredients. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with glorious cheese.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taco

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taco

$2.99

Scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Bean & Cheese

$2.19

Our delicious refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Bean, Egg & Cheese Taco

$2.99

Refried beans, scrambled eggs, and cheese in a soft flour tortilla.

Beef Fajita & Egg

$3.49

Soft flour tortilla with eggs, fajita beef, and cheese.

Brisket & Egg

$3.49

Soft flour tortilla with brisket, eggs, and cheese.

Chicken Fajita & Egg

$3.49

Chicken fajita, scrambled eggs, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chorizo, Egg & Cheese

$2.99

Chorizo, scrambled eggs, and cheese in a flour tortilla.

Egg & Cheese

$2.19

Fluffy scrambled eggs and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

MT - The Migas Taco

MT - The Migas Taco

$3.19

Soft flour tortilla with eggs, tortilla strips, onions, chiles, tomatoes, serrano, and cheese.

Potato, Egg, & Cheese Taco

Potato, Egg, & Cheese Taco

$2.99

Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Taco

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Taco

$2.99

Scrambled eggs, sausage, and cheese in a flour tortilla.

Spicy Fried Chicken & Egg

$3.49

Spicy fried chicken, eggs, and cheese in a flour tortilla.

Spicy Pork & Egg

$3.49

Soft flour tortilla with carnitas roasted in xxx salsa with green chili spices, egg, and cheese.

Breakfast Burritos

Big Tex

Big Tex

$9.49

An enormous flour tortilla generously filled with sizzling beef fajita, seasoned potatoes, scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese.

Great Gordo

Great Gordo

$9.49

A gigantic flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or chorizo!

5 Alarm!

5 Alarm!

$9.49

A tantalizing combination of refried beans, scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheese, and our special 5 Alarm chile salsa, all wrapped in a ginormous tortilla.

Breakfast Specialties

Early Bird Enchiladas

Early Bird Enchiladas

$9.29

Two flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, spicy pork, fresh jalapenos, mixed cheese and queso. Then smothered with queso and garnished with our XXX sauce. Served with refried beans and potatoes.

Migas Plate

Migas Plate

$9.29

A huge helping of eggs, tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, serrano peppers, and cheese, all scrambled together and served with refried beans, potatoes, and 2 tortillas.

Taco Joe's Chilaquiles

$9.29

Large triangular fried tortillas with scrambled eggs, onions, fresh jalapenos, your choice of Spicy Roja or Verde sauce, and topped with monterey jack cheese. Served with refried beans and potatoes.

The Cannonball

The Cannonball

$9.29

A breakfast quesadilla perfectly grilled with scrambled eggs, your choice of meat, potatoes, 5 Alarm sauce and queso. A roundhouse kick of taste!

The Gaston Grab - 6 TACOS! ****

$15.99

(3) bacon, egg, cheese & (3) potato, egg, cheese breakfast tacos. You can sub sausage or chorizo for bacon.

The State Fair

The State Fair

$9.29

An ageless wonder. Scrambled eggs with mixed cheese and bacon, served with refried beans, potatoes and 2 tortillas.

Starters

Bean & Cheese Nachos

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$8.99

With jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Bean & Cheese Nachos - Half Order

$5.49

With jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$6.59
Chips & Jalapeno Ranch

Chips & Jalapeno Ranch

$3.49
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.49
Delta Force 8 oz

Delta Force 8 oz

$1.99

Top secret, fire-roasted chiles, veggies & spices (a kick to make Chuck proud).

Dr J's Chips & Queso

Dr J's Chips & Queso

$6.19
Five Alarm 8 oz

Five Alarm 8 oz

$1.99

Our secret blend of 5 fire-roasted chiles with love thrown in for flavor.

Habanero Ranch 8 oz

$1.99
Jalapeno Ranch 8 oz

Jalapeno Ranch 8 oz

$1.99

A pint of our legendary Jalapeno Ranch.

Picoso Chips & Queso

$6.49

Our special blend of queso with a spicy kick.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$7.99

A large flour tortilla grilled with mixed cheese served with a side of sour cream, guacamole, and pico de Gallo.

Queso & Ground Sirloin

$6.39

Our special blend of queso mixed with seasoned ground beef.

Salsa 8 oz

Salsa 8 oz

$1.99

A pint of our tasty salsa.

The Disaster

The Disaster

$6.89

Our special blend of queso mixed with seasoned ground beef, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Tomatillo 8 oz

Tomatillo 8 oz

$1.99
XXX 8 oz

XXX 8 oz

$1.99

Fire-roasted chiles, onions, and stuff. Flavor with a KICK!!

Tacos

All tacos come with your choice of sauce from our famous Salsa Bar or To-Go: Salsa Roja, Jalapeno Ranch, Tomatillo, 5 Alarm, XXX or Delta Force

Bean & Cheese

$2.39

Our delicious refried or black beans and cheese in a soft flour tortilla.

Beef Brisket Taco

Beef Brisket Taco

$3.79

Our mouth-watering, slow-roasted beef brisket in a corn tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, and a slice of avocado.

Crispy Taco

Crispy Taco

$3.09

Ground sirloin, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese in a crispy shell.

Fajita Taco

Fajita Taco

$3.79

Marinated beef or chicken fajita in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled onions and peppers, lettuce tomatoes and cheese.

Grilled fish taco

Grilled fish taco

$4.69

Seasoned grilled cod topped with salad mix and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Soft Taco

Soft Taco

$3.09

Ground sirloin, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese in a soft flour tortilla.

Spicy Fried Chicken Taco

$3.79

Deep fried chicken with Taco Joe's special spices in a warm flour tortilla, topped with lettuce, tomato, and served with a side of Habanero Ranch.

Spicy Grilled Shrimp Taco

Spicy Grilled Shrimp Taco

$4.69

Spicy grilled shrimp tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli topped with cilantro, salad mix, and a lime wedge.

Spicy Pork Taco

$3.79

A corn tortilla filled with pork carnitas, roasted in our xxx salsa and green chili spices, pico, and topped with Jack cheese.

Street Taco

$3.79

Beef or chicken on a corn tortilla with grilled onions and cilantro.

The Evan

The Evan

$3.59

Vegetarian. A whole wheat tortilla filled with black beans, rice, guacamole, tomatoes, salad mix and Monterey jack cheese.

The Lester

The Lester

$3.79

A soft flour tortilla layered with refried beans and folded around a crispy corn shell, then filled with ground sirloin and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

The Sophie

The Sophie

$3.59

Vegetarian. A special veggie mix of carrots, squash, zucchini, bell peppers with onions sauteed and topped with jack cheese and tomatoes, then wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.

The Veggie Burro

$7.99

A combination of black beans, rice, guacamole, tomatoes, salad mix and Monterey jack cheese lovingly rolled into a large whole wheat tortilla.

The " Big B"

The " Big B"

$9.49

An enormous flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and stuffed with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with sour cream.

Picoso Burrito Combo

Picoso Burrito Combo

$10.99

Choice of fajita chicken or beef, with onions and peppers, and topped with spicy queso. Comes with a side of rice, beans and a drink.

Chalupas

Regular Chalupa

$2.79

A crispy, flat corn tortilla layered with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and cheese.

Especial Chalupa

Especial Chalupa

$3.49

The regular with your choice of any meat.

Especial Chalupa Combo

$10.99

Two especial chalupas with refried beans and a drink.

Regular Chalupa Combo

$10.99

Two regular chalupas with refried beans and a drink.

Combos

3 Ground Sirlon Tacos Combo

3 Ground Sirlon Tacos Combo

$10.99

Three crispy or soft tacos filled with our seasoned ground sirloin (sorry no substitutions). Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese and served with rice, beans, and a drink.

2 Taco Combo

2 Taco Combo

$10.99

Pick any two tacos of your choice. Served with rice, beans, and a drink.

2 Taco Breakfast Combo

2 Taco Breakfast Combo

$10.99

Choose any 2 breakfast tacos. Served with rice, beans, and a drink.

Enchilada Meal

Choose from cheese, ground sirloin, chicken, or veggie. Topped with chile con carne, ranchero, tomatillo, or queso. served with rice, beans, and a drink.
Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$10.49

Choice of two of the above with chile con carne, tomatillo, ranchero or queso sauce with an extra charge. Served with a side of rice and refried beans.

Salad

All of our salads are made with green leaf and romaine, shredded carrots and cabbage. Choice of Ranch, Jalapeno Ranch, Creamy Caesar or Vinaigrette on the side.
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.19

Your choice of meat blended with our salad mix, tortilla strips and tomatoes topped with jack cheese and garnished with guacamole.

Taco Joint Tradicional

Taco Joint Tradicional

$10.19

It's infamous! Diced chicken fajita and sliced avocados on salad mix, with tomatoes and Monterey jack cheese.

Tex-Mex Caesar Salad

Tex-Mex Caesar Salad

$10.29

Salad mix topped with fajita chicken, croutons, avocado slices and fried jalapenos.

Verde Salad

$4.49

Green leaf lettuce, romaine, shredded carrots, cabbage, and tomatoes with choice of dressing.

Soup

Taco Joe's Tortilla Soup

Taco Joe's Tortilla Soup

$6.09

A delicious bowl of hearty veggies and chicken in broth, with tortilla strips, cheese, and avocado.

Tortilla Soup Combo

Tortilla Soup Combo

$10.99

A cup of our famous tortilla soup and your choice of any taco and a drink.

Kids

All Kid's items are served with your choice of a side (applesauce, fruit cup, mac and cheese, fries or rice & beans) and a drink.

Kids Burrito

$5.99

Refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, with a side of kid's queso.

Kids Dilla

$5.99

Choice of chicken or cheese

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

One cheese enchilada topped with queso.

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

A LA Carte Kid Sides

$1.49

A LA CARTE KID BURRITO

$2.99

A LA CARTE KID CHICKEN NUGGETS

$2.99

A LA CARTE KID DILLA

$2.99

A LA CARTE KID ENCHILADA

$2.99

Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.99

Bottled Water

$2.29

Coffee

$2.09

Fountain Drinks

$2.49

Mexican Coke

$3.29

Milk

$1.49

Orange Juice

$1.99

Topo Chico

$3.29

Desserts

8 pieces of yummy fried dough, filled with vanilla goodness and dusted with sugar & cinnamon.
Churros

Churros

$3.29

Delicious fried dough with a caramel-vanilla filling and sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar.

Sides & Extras

1 Avocado Slice

$0.69

3 Avocado Slices

$1.99

5 Alarm 1 oz