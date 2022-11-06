- Home
Taco Joint - Peak Street
911 N. Peak Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Breakfast Tacos
2-Item Breakfast Taco
Choose 2 ingredients. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with glorious cheese.
3-Item Breakfast Taco
Choose 3 ingredients. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with glorious cheese.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taco
Scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Bean & Cheese
Our delicious refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Bean, Egg & Cheese Taco
Refried beans, scrambled eggs, and cheese in a soft flour tortilla.
Beef Fajita & Egg
Soft flour tortilla with eggs, fajita beef, and cheese.
Brisket & Egg
Soft flour tortilla with brisket, eggs, and cheese.
Chicken Fajita & Egg
Chicken fajita, scrambled eggs, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chorizo, Egg & Cheese
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, and cheese in a flour tortilla.
Egg & Cheese
Fluffy scrambled eggs and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
MT - The Migas Taco
Soft flour tortilla with eggs, tortilla strips, onions, chiles, tomatoes, serrano, and cheese.
Potato, Egg, & Cheese Taco
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Taco
Scrambled eggs, sausage, and cheese in a flour tortilla.
Spicy Fried Chicken & Egg
Spicy fried chicken, eggs, and cheese in a flour tortilla.
Spicy Pork & Egg
Soft flour tortilla with carnitas roasted in xxx salsa with green chili spices, egg, and cheese.
Breakfast Burritos
Big Tex
An enormous flour tortilla generously filled with sizzling beef fajita, seasoned potatoes, scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese.
Great Gordo
A gigantic flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or chorizo!
5 Alarm!
A tantalizing combination of refried beans, scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheese, and our special 5 Alarm chile salsa, all wrapped in a ginormous tortilla.
Breakfast Specialties
Early Bird Enchiladas
Two flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, spicy pork, fresh jalapenos, mixed cheese and queso. Then smothered with queso and garnished with our XXX sauce. Served with refried beans and potatoes.
Migas Plate
A huge helping of eggs, tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, serrano peppers, and cheese, all scrambled together and served with refried beans, potatoes, and 2 tortillas.
Taco Joe's Chilaquiles
Large triangular fried tortillas with scrambled eggs, onions, fresh jalapenos, your choice of Spicy Roja or Verde sauce, and topped with monterey jack cheese. Served with refried beans and potatoes.
The Cannonball
A breakfast quesadilla perfectly grilled with scrambled eggs, your choice of meat, potatoes, 5 Alarm sauce and queso. A roundhouse kick of taste!
The Gaston Grab - 6 TACOS! ****
(3) bacon, egg, cheese & (3) potato, egg, cheese breakfast tacos. You can sub sausage or chorizo for bacon.
The State Fair
An ageless wonder. Scrambled eggs with mixed cheese and bacon, served with refried beans, potatoes and 2 tortillas.
Starters
Bean & Cheese Nachos
With jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Bean & Cheese Nachos - Half Order
With jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Jalapeno Ranch
Chips & Salsa
Delta Force 8 oz
Top secret, fire-roasted chiles, veggies & spices (a kick to make Chuck proud).
Dr J's Chips & Queso
Five Alarm 8 oz
Our secret blend of 5 fire-roasted chiles with love thrown in for flavor.
Habanero Ranch 8 oz
Jalapeno Ranch 8 oz
A pint of our legendary Jalapeno Ranch.
Picoso Chips & Queso
Our special blend of queso with a spicy kick.
Quesadillas
A large flour tortilla grilled with mixed cheese served with a side of sour cream, guacamole, and pico de Gallo.
Queso & Ground Sirloin
Our special blend of queso mixed with seasoned ground beef.
Salsa 8 oz
A pint of our tasty salsa.
The Disaster
Our special blend of queso mixed with seasoned ground beef, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Tomatillo 8 oz
XXX 8 oz
Fire-roasted chiles, onions, and stuff. Flavor with a KICK!!
Tacos
Bean & Cheese
Our delicious refried or black beans and cheese in a soft flour tortilla.
Beef Brisket Taco
Our mouth-watering, slow-roasted beef brisket in a corn tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, and a slice of avocado.
Crispy Taco
Ground sirloin, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese in a crispy shell.
Fajita Taco
Marinated beef or chicken fajita in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled onions and peppers, lettuce tomatoes and cheese.
Grilled fish taco
Seasoned grilled cod topped with salad mix and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Soft Taco
Ground sirloin, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese in a soft flour tortilla.
Spicy Fried Chicken Taco
Deep fried chicken with Taco Joe's special spices in a warm flour tortilla, topped with lettuce, tomato, and served with a side of Habanero Ranch.
Spicy Grilled Shrimp Taco
Spicy grilled shrimp tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli topped with cilantro, salad mix, and a lime wedge.
Spicy Pork Taco
A corn tortilla filled with pork carnitas, roasted in our xxx salsa and green chili spices, pico, and topped with Jack cheese.
Street Taco
Beef or chicken on a corn tortilla with grilled onions and cilantro.
The Evan
Vegetarian. A whole wheat tortilla filled with black beans, rice, guacamole, tomatoes, salad mix and Monterey jack cheese.
The Lester
A soft flour tortilla layered with refried beans and folded around a crispy corn shell, then filled with ground sirloin and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
The Sophie
Vegetarian. A special veggie mix of carrots, squash, zucchini, bell peppers with onions sauteed and topped with jack cheese and tomatoes, then wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.
Burritos
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
The Veggie Burro
A combination of black beans, rice, guacamole, tomatoes, salad mix and Monterey jack cheese lovingly rolled into a large whole wheat tortilla.
The " Big B"
An enormous flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and stuffed with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with sour cream.
Picoso Burrito Combo
Choice of fajita chicken or beef, with onions and peppers, and topped with spicy queso. Comes with a side of rice, beans and a drink.
Chalupas
Regular Chalupa
A crispy, flat corn tortilla layered with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and cheese.
Especial Chalupa
The regular with your choice of any meat.
Especial Chalupa Combo
Two especial chalupas with refried beans and a drink.
Regular Chalupa Combo
Two regular chalupas with refried beans and a drink.
Combos
3 Ground Sirlon Tacos Combo
Three crispy or soft tacos filled with our seasoned ground sirloin (sorry no substitutions). Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese and served with rice, beans, and a drink.
2 Taco Combo
Pick any two tacos of your choice. Served with rice, beans, and a drink.
2 Taco Breakfast Combo
Choose any 2 breakfast tacos. Served with rice, beans, and a drink.
Enchilada Meal
Salad
Taco Salad
Your choice of meat blended with our salad mix, tortilla strips and tomatoes topped with jack cheese and garnished with guacamole.
Taco Joint Tradicional
It's infamous! Diced chicken fajita and sliced avocados on salad mix, with tomatoes and Monterey jack cheese.
Tex-Mex Caesar Salad
Salad mix topped with fajita chicken, croutons, avocado slices and fried jalapenos.
Verde Salad
Green leaf lettuce, romaine, shredded carrots, cabbage, and tomatoes with choice of dressing.
Soup
Kids
Kids Burrito
Refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, with a side of kid's queso.
Kids Dilla
Choice of chicken or cheese
Kids Enchilada
One cheese enchilada topped with queso.