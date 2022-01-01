Chicken
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Tacolicious - Manhattan Beach
1,053 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
TACOS AND MORE TO GO!
Location
1129 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brother's Burritos Longfellow
No Reviews
3216 Manhattan Ave Ste B Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurant
Georgia's Lounge - 1500 Aviation Blvd
4.8 • 116
1500 Aviation Blvd Redondo Beach, CA 90278
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Manhattan Beach
Simmzy's - Manhattan Beach
4.4 • 5,179
229 Manhattan Beach Blvd Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurant
More near Manhattan Beach