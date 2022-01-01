Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Tacolicious - Manhattan Beach

1,053 Reviews

$$

1129 Manhattan Ave

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Taco
4 Tacos
Made-to-Order Guacamole

The Whole Shebang

T-Lish Beach Box

T-Lish Beach Box

$25.00

Includes choice of two tacos, made-to-order guacamole OR chile con queso, plus chips and tomato-mint salsa.

DIY Taco Kit for 2

DIY Taco Kit for 2

$45.00

This DIY kit includes your choice of 2 taco fillings (enough for 6 tacos or 2-3 people), housemade corn tortillas, chopped onions and cilantro, midnight black beans, rice-o-licious, Marina Girl salad, chips and roasted tomato-mint salsa and our three signature salsas

MF Chicken Family Meal

MF Chicken Family Meal

Mexican-style Rocky free-range rotisserie chicken. Comes with Rancho Gordo midnight black beans, rice-o-licious, housemade corn tortillas, orange sauce, Marina Girl Salad, chips + tomato-mint salsa.

Salads & Sides

Made-to-Order Guacamole

Made-to-Order Guacamole

$11.00

(V) comes with tortilla chips

Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$11.00

Sustainable? No. Local? Nope. Delicious? Yep. (veg) Comes with tortilla chips.

Marina Girl Salad

Marina Girl Salad

$13.00

Chopped lettuce, avocado, cucumber, radish, pumpkin seeds, cotija, jalapeño vinaigrette (veg)

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$13.00

Crispy quinoa, cabbage, almonds, seasonal fruit, cumin vinaigrette (V)

Spring Salad

Spring Salad

$11.00

Roasted beets, asparagus, fennel, radish, queso fresco, meyer lemon vinaigrette (veg)

Chicken-Lime Soup

Chicken-Lime Soup

$11.00

Chayote, Rancho Gordo hominy, potatoes, carrots, shredded chicken

Bowl de Chingaderas

Bowl de Chingaderas

$16.00

Midnight beans, rice-o-licious, avocado, cabbage, pickled onions, cilantro + your choice of protein or extra veggies.

MF Chicken Tacos

MF Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Three crispy tacos, queso oaxaca, crema, shreded lettuce

Asparagus a la Plancha

Asparagus a la Plancha

$8.00

ancho recado

Black Midnight Beans

Black Midnight Beans

$6.00

oregano, garlic (V)

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$6.00Out of stock

cotija cheese (veg)

Rice-o-licious

Rice-o-licious

$6.00

mojo verde (V)

Caramel Crunch Cookie

Caramel Crunch Cookie

$4.00

Salty and sweet (veg)

Tacos

all served on our handmade corn tortillas
Single Taco

Single Taco

$5.50

Choose from our taco selection, including meaty and veggie options. Comes with our three signature salsas.

4 Tacos

4 Tacos

$20.00

Choose from our taco selection, including meaty and veggie options. Comes with our three signature salsas.

10 Tacos

10 Tacos

$43.00

Choose from our taco selection, including meaty and veggie options. Comes with our three signature salsas.

Combo

Combo

$15.00

Choice of 2 tacos + rice-o-licious + midnight beans. Comes with our three signature salsas.

MF Chicken

Quarter MF Chicken + Rice and Beans

Quarter MF Chicken + Rice and Beans

$17.00

Quarter Mexican-style Rocky free-range rotisserie chicken. Comes with Rancho Gordo midnight black beans, rice-o-licious, orange sauce, chips + tomato-mint salsa.

Quarter MF Chicken + Marina Girl Salad

Quarter MF Chicken + Marina Girl Salad

$17.00

Quarter Mexican-style Rocky free-range rotisserie chicken. Comes with half Marina Girl salad, orange sauce, chips + tomato-mint salsa.

Whole MF Chicken

Whole MF Chicken

$27.00

Whole Mexican-style Rocky free-range rotisserie chicken. Comes with a side or orange sauce.

Half MF Chicken

Half MF Chicken

$16.00

Half Mexican-style Rocky free-range rotisserie chicken. Comes with a side of orange sauce.

Kids' Menu

Kids' Taco Meal

Kids' Taco Meal

$8.00

Choice of taco (hold the cilantro and onions). Comes with a side of beans and rice and a caramel crunch cookie.

Kids' Quesadilla Meal

Kids' Quesadilla Meal

$8.00

Plain cheese quesadilla. Comes with a side of beans and rice and a caramel crunch cookie.

Cocktails, Beer, Wine + NA

Margarita de la Casa

Margarita de la Casa

Pueblo Viejo blanco, fresh squeezed lime, agave (choose between two sizes)

Pasion

Pasion

Milagro Silver, habanero, passion fruit, citrus (choose between two sizes)

Margarita Fresca

Margarita Fresca

Pueblo Viejo blanco, fresh strawberry, lime, agave (choose between two sizes)

Mucho Gusto

Mucho Gusto

Pueblo Viejo blanco, pineapple, coconut water, citrus

6-pack Tecate

6-pack Tecate

$19.00
Tecate

Tecate

$4.00

Cold and crisp

Bottle of Wine

Bottle of Wine

$28.00
Horchata Cold-Brew

Horchata Cold-Brew

$7.00

Housemade horchata with cold-brew coffee

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$5.00

Fresh strawberry agua fresca

Jamaica Lemonade

Jamaica Lemonade

$5.00

Housemade jamaica (hibiscus) lemonade

De La Calle Tepache - Tradicional Pineapple

De La Calle Tepache - Tradicional Pineapple

$6.00
De La Calle Tepache - Regional Tamarind Citrus

De La Calle Tepache - Regional Tamarind Citrus

$6.00
Agua de Piedra Agua Mineral

Agua de Piedra Agua Mineral

$5.00Out of stock
Topo Chico Agua Mineral

Topo Chico Agua Mineral

$5.00
Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$5.00
Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$5.00
Bottle Water 1L

Bottle Water 1L

$4.00

Add-ons

Pint of Taco Filling

Pint of Taco Filling

$29.00

Makes approx 6-8 tacos. Perfect for taco nights with family and friends, this pint will keep in the fridge for five days or can be frozen for your next taco party. Crisp the carnitas on the stove. Don't forget to add our housemade tortillas to your order.

Extra Tortillas (6)

Extra Tortillas (6)

$5.00

Housemade corn tortillas

Side Cotija Cheese

Side Cotija Cheese

$3.00
Side Crema

Side Crema

$3.00
Side Orange Sauce

Side Orange Sauce

$2.00
Salsa Trio

Salsa Trio

$2.00

Includes avocado-tomatillo, smoky chipotle, and spicy habanero salsas

Side Veggie "Chips"

Side Veggie "Chips"

$2.50

Sliced carrot, cucumber, jicama and radish.

Add napkins and forks?

to help us minimize environmental impact, we ask that you please click here to include napkins/utensils with your order as these will only be included on request

Include napkins

Please select this item if you would like to include complimentary napkins with your order.

Include forks and spoons

Please select this item if you would like us to include complimentary utensils with your order.

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
TACOS AND MORE TO GO!

Website

Location

1129 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Directions

Tacolicious image
Tacolicious image
Tacolicious image

