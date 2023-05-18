A map showing the location of TacoListo 119 S Jackson StView gallery

TacoListo 119 S Jackson St

review star

No reviews yet

119 S Jackson St

Seattle, WA 98104

Food

Tacos

Al Pastor

$6.00

Spit roasted red chile marinated pork shoulder, pina, salsa roja, onions and cilantro (GF)

Gobernador

$6.00

Grilled garlic shrimp, tangy-spicy tomato salsa, chihuahua cheese (GF)

Pollo Asado

$5.00

Garlic marinated grilled chicken, jalapeno-garlic "crema", salsa macha, grilled cebollita (GF)

Carne Asada Gringa

$7.00

Marinated skirt steak, green chile chimichurri, avocado, crispy cheese, onions and cilantro (GF)

Cauli Pipian

$5.00

Grill-roasted cauliflower, herby green chile pipian, chimichurri, toasted pumpkin seeds (GF) (V)

Baja Fish

$6.00

Beer battered Alaskan cod, chipotle aioli, cabbage slaw, spicy pickled onions

Carnitas

$5.00

Crispy-tender pork carnitas, smashed avocado, salsa verde, spicy pickled onions, chicharron (GF)

Quesa Birria (2)

$13.00

Marinated skirt steak, green chile chimichurri, avocado, crispy cheese, onions and cilantro (GF)

Mariscos

Tuna Ceviche

$14.00

Albacore tuna, roasted tomato, lime, avocado, jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, Mexican extra virgin olive oil; served with fresh-made tostadas (GF)

Rockfish Aguachile

$15.00

Rockfish, spicy broth of lime, serrano chiles and cucumber, avocado, fresh garnishes; served with fresh-made tostadas (GF)

Cocktel Campechano

$9.00

Poached shrimp, lump crab, smoky tomato-chipotle dressing, avocado, jicama and cucumber, cilantro; served with fresh made tostadas (GF)

Tuna Tostada

$8.00

Yellowfin tuna, soy and lime, chipotle aioli, avocado, salsa macha, cilantro (GF)

Sides y Mas

Tostadas y Queso

$7.00

Fresh-made tortilla chips, house red and green salsa (GF) (V)

Elote

$5.00

Street style corn on the cob, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, tajin (GF) (VEG)

Ensalada Nopal

$8.00

Grilled cactus, roasted tomato, pumpkin seed lime dressing, shaved vegetables, queso fresco (GF) (VEG)

Broccoli

$7.00

Charred broccoli florets, morita-lime jocoque (yogurt sauce), toasted spiced almonds (GF) (VEG)

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Little gem lettuce, classic Caesar dressing, garlicky crouton, parmesan cheese (GF) (VEG)

Sweets

Tres Leches

$9.00

Sponge cake soaked with three milks, chantilly cream, and mango

Arroz con Leche

$5.00

Creamy rice, diced mango, toasted coconuts (GF)

N/A Beverages

Soda

Sprite

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Agua Frescas

Horchata

$4.00

Sandia

$4.00

Lime

$4.00

Flor De Jamaica

$4.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tacos y Mariscos

Location

119 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

