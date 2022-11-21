Restaurant header imageView gallery

(3) Birria Taco (Birria de Res)
3 Taco Combo
Chips & Salsa

SNACKS/ DESSERTS

Rum Cake

Rum Cake

$6.95

*contains: nuts, flour, rum, sugar, spices, eggs, butter and milk

Churro

Churro

$4.95

Hot churros drizzled with chocolate or caramel sauce (or both!)

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

freshly fried-tortilla chips, house made salsas

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95
Super Nacho

Super Nacho

$13.95

Fried homemade tortilla, black beans, lettuce, corn, pickled jalapeños, sour cream, olives, pica de gallo, white queso. Perfect for sharing!

Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$3.50
Ube Tres Leche

Ube Tres Leche

$3.95
Birria Fries

Birria Fries

$7.95
Elote

Elote

$4.95
Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$9.95
Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$3.49

Beef filled empanada shell *contains: Flour; Olives; Onions; Garlic; Peppers

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$3.49

Chicken filled empanada shell *contains: Flour; Olives; Onions; Garlic; Peppers

Chicken Tenders and Seasoned Fries

Chicken Tenders and Seasoned Fries

$6.95

Two chicken tenders served over seasoned fries.

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$5.95

Seasoned Fries

TACOS

3 Taco Combo

3 Taco Combo

$10.95

Any combination of 3 tacos

(3) Birria Taco (Birria de Res)

(3) Birria Taco (Birria de Res)

$13.95

Beef brisket, onions, cilantro, monterrey jack cheese, consommé

(3) Steak Taco (Carne Asada)

(3) Steak Taco (Carne Asada)

$12.95

24-hour marinate flank steak, onions, cilantro

(2) Fried Mahi Mahi Taco (Mahi Mahi Frito)

(2) Fried Mahi Mahi Taco (Mahi Mahi Frito)

$11.95

Beer batter mahi mahi, pickled slaw, avocado crema, chipotle crema, Pico de Gallo

(3) Citrus Grilled Pork Taco

(3) Citrus Grilled Pork Taco

$10.95

Grilled pork, onions, cilantro, grilled pineapple

(3) Jackfruit Asada Taco (Yaca Asada)

(3) Jackfruit Asada Taco (Yaca Asada)

$10.95

Jackfruit in asada sauce, corn, pineapple, tomatoes, onion, cilantro

(3) Beef Barbacoa Taco (Barbacoa de Res)

(3) Beef Barbacoa Taco (Barbacoa de Res)

$12.95

Barbacoa beef brisket, onion, cilantro, pickled red onion

(3) Chicken Barbacoa Taco (Barbacoa De Pollo)

(3) Chicken Barbacoa Taco (Barbacoa De Pollo)

$10.95

Barbacoa chicken, onions, cilantro, pickled red onions

(3) Chorizo Taco (Chorizo)

(3) Chorizo Taco (Chorizo)

$10.95

Chorizo, onions, cilantro

(3) Tongue Taco (Lengua)

(3) Tongue Taco (Lengua)

$13.95

Grilled beef tongue, onions, cilantro

(3) Grilled Shrimps (Camarones)

(3) Grilled Shrimps (Camarones)

$14.95

Grilled shrimps, pickled slaw, chipotle crema, avocado crema, pico de gallo, cilantro

(3) Fried Shrimp (Camarones)

(3) Fried Shrimp (Camarones)

$14.95

Beer batter shrimp, pickled slaw, avocado cream, chipotle crema, pico de gallo

(3) Grilled Mushroom (Hongo Asada)

(3) Grilled Mushroom (Hongo Asada)

$10.95

Mushrooms, onions, cilantro

(3) Crispy Pork Belly (Panceta de Cerdo Crujiente)

(3) Crispy Pork Belly (Panceta de Cerdo Crujiente)

$13.95

Crispy Pork Belly, pickled slaw, avocado crema, pickled red onions, cilantro

(3) Korean BBQ

(3) Korean BBQ

$13.95

Bulgogi marinaded pulled brisket, kim chi, cucumber slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro

(3) Korean Fried Chicken

(3) Korean Fried Chicken

$13.95

Panko crusted chicken tenders, pickled slaw, gochujang sauce, cucumber slaw, cilantro

TOASTED BURRITOS

Rice, beans, corn, Monterey Jack cheese, choice of protein in a toasted tortilla wrap
Mahi Mahi Burrito

Mahi Mahi Burrito

$13.95

Mahi Mahi, black beans, corn, lettuce, cheese

Steak Burrito (Carne Asada)

Steak Burrito (Carne Asada)

$12.95

Beef barbacoa, black beans, corn, lettuce, Monterrey Jack cheese

Citrus Grilled Pork Burrito

Citrus Grilled Pork Burrito

$10.95

Grilled pork, black beans, corn, lettuce, cheese

Beef Barbacoa Burrito (Barbacoa de Reys)

Beef Barbacoa Burrito (Barbacoa de Reys)

$11.95

Beef barbacoa, black beans, corn, lettuce, Monterrey Jack cheese

Chicken Barbacoa Burrito (Barbacoa de Pollo)

Chicken Barbacoa Burrito (Barbacoa de Pollo)

$9.95

Chicken barbacoa, black beans, corn, lettuce, Monterrey Jack cheese

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$9.95

Chorizo, black beans, corn, lettuce, cheese

Jackfruit Asada Burrito - VEGAN (Yaca Asada)

Jackfruit Asada Burrito - VEGAN (Yaca Asada)

$9.95

Jackfruit in asada sauce, black beans, corn, lettuce

BOWLS

Rice, beans, corn, lettuce, pica de gallo and a choice of salsa in a fried flour tortilla bowl
Steak Tostada Bowl (Carne Asada)

Steak Tostada Bowl (Carne Asada)

$12.95

Steak, rice, black bean, corn, lettuce, olives, Pica de Gallo, pickled jalapeños, queso fresco, made fresh in a Flour Tortilla Bowl

Beef Barbacoa Tostada Bowl (Barbacoa de Reys)

Beef Barbacoa Tostada Bowl (Barbacoa de Reys)

$11.95

Beef Barbacoa, rice, black bean, corn, olives, lettuce, Pica de Gallo, pickled jalapeños, queso fresco, made fresh in a Flour Tortilla Bowl

Chicken Barbacoa Tostada Bowl (Barbacoa de Pollo)

Chicken Barbacoa Tostada Bowl (Barbacoa de Pollo)

$10.95

Chicken Barbacoa, rice, black bean, corn, olives, lettuce, Pica de Gallo, pickled jalapeños, queso fresco, made fresh in a Flour Tortilla Bowl

Jackfruit Asada Bowl - VEGAN (Yaca Asada)

Jackfruit Asada Bowl - VEGAN (Yaca Asada)

$9.95

Jackfruit in asada sauce, rice, beans, corn, romaine lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Monterrey Jack cheese

Mahi Mahi Bowl

Mahi Mahi Bowl

$13.95

Mahi Mahi, rice, beans, corn, romaine lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Monterrey Jack cheese

Citrus Grilled Pork Bowl

Citrus Grilled Pork Bowl

$10.95

Grilled pork, rice, beans, corn, romaine lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Monterrey Jack cheese

QUESADILLAS

Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese
Cheese Only Quesadilla (Queso)

Cheese Only Quesadilla (Queso)

$6.95

flour tortilla, Monterey Jack cheese

Birria Quesadilla

Birria Quesadilla

$13.95
Chicken Barbacoa Quesadilla

Chicken Barbacoa Quesadilla

$9.95

Monterey Jack cheese, chicken barbacoa

Beef Brisket Barbacoa Quesadilla

Beef Brisket Barbacoa Quesadilla

$10.95

Beef Barbacoa, Monterrey Jack cheese

Steak Quesadilla (Carne Asada)

Steak Quesadilla (Carne Asada)

$11.95

Steak, Monterrey Jack cheese

SIDES / EXTRAS

Rice

Rice

$2.95
Rice and beans

Rice and beans

$4.95
Salsas

Salsas

Queso (Chips not included)

Queso (Chips not included)

$2.75
Pickled Jalapeños

Pickled Jalapeños

$0.95
Guacamole (Chips not included)

Guacamole (Chips not included)

$2.75
Queso Fresco

Queso Fresco

$0.75

2 oz serving

Monterrey Jack Cheese

Monterrey Jack Cheese

$0.75

2 oz serving

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$5.95

Homemade Tortilla Soup with Shredded Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Onions, Cilantro and Tomato’s, served with Lime Wedges and Tortilla Strips

SODA/WATER

Jarritos (Mandarin)

Jarritos (Mandarin)

$2.95

Mexican Natural Flavor Soda

Jarritos (Pineapple)

Jarritos (Pineapple)

$2.95

Mexican Natural Flavor Soda

Jarritos (Fruit Punch)

Jarritos (Fruit Punch)

$2.95

Mexican Natural Flavor Soda

Jarritos (Tamarind)

Jarritos (Tamarind)

$2.95

Mexican Natural Flavor Soda

Jupina

Jupina

$2.50

Naturally and Artificially Flavored Pineapple Soda

Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$2.95

CocaCola of Mexico is made with pure cane sugar, no high fructuose corn syrup.

Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$2.95

Sprite of Mexico is made with pure cane sugar, no high fructuose corn syrup.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

No Sugar; No Calories

Gold Peak Iced Tea

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$3.49

Real Brewed Tea made with cane sugar 18.5oz

Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Made With Real Lemons

Malta India

Malta India

$2.95

Malta India is a non-alcoholic, low sodium, delicious malt beverage that is both refreshing and nutritious from Puerto Rico which is said to give you energy. No High-Fructose Corn Syrup

Zephyrhills

Zephyrhills

$2.49

100% Natural Florida Spring Water

Perrier

Perrier

$2.95

Carbonated Mineral Water

MERCHANDISE

"TACO LOVE" HAT

"TACO LOVE" HAT

$10.00
"TACO LOVE" SMALL

"TACO LOVE" SMALL

$10.00Out of stock
"TACO LOVE" MEDIUM

"TACO LOVE" MEDIUM

$10.00
"TACO LOVE" LARGE

"TACO LOVE" LARGE

$10.00
"TACO LOVE" X-LARGE

"TACO LOVE" X-LARGE

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
For the love of tacos!

Location

6310 Griffin Road B105, Davie, FL 33314

Directions

