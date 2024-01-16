1815 Hillsdale Avenue, CA 95124 Tacomania - Hillsdale Taco Truck
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1815 Hillsdale Avenue, San Jose, CA 95124
Gallery
