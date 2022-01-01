Tacomania - ValleyFair Mall 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd #2749, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Restaurant info

Tacomania stabilized in 2005 with a food truck. Since then, we have committed to continue growing. Tacomania's mission is to fill the world with the best tacos and traditional Mexican food on the planet! Our goal is to become the universal brand and mask representing great food; we are always just around the corner. Our menu is based on original recipes that go from fresh prime meat never frozen to our secret seasoning to the perfect point of preparation, from our tacos to our burritos, you can have the best flavor in town. As partners and vendors, we associated our brand with some of the best in the bay area, such as the San Jose Earthquakes.

