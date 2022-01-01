  • Home
  • /
  • Santa Clara
  • /
  • Tacomania - ValleyFair Mall - 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd #2749, Santa Clara, CA 95050
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacomania - ValleyFair Mall 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd #2749, Santa Clara, CA 95050

review star

No reviews yet

2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard

Westfield ValleyFair Mall / Boulevard 2794

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos
Jarritos
Carne Asada Fries

TACOS

Tacos

Tacos

$3.25

Small tortilla, onions, cilantro, and your choice of mea

Super Taco

Super Taco

$5.98

Regular tortilla, onions, cilantro, avocado, cheese, tomato, whole beans, and a choice of meat.

Taco Regio (Asada)

Taco Regio (Asada)

$5.98

Flour tortilla, cheese, carne asada, onion, cilantro and avocado.

Taco Veggie

Taco Veggie

$4.98

Regular tortilla, onions, cilantro, cheese, avocado, tomato, whole beans, and bell peppers.

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$11.50

2 small tacos with rice and beans on the side.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.90

Crispy flour shell tortilla, lettuce, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, grill bell pepper and onions.

Taco Crispy

Taco Crispy

$5.50

Crispy tortilla with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream.

Taco Birria

$4.20
Taco Promo al Pastor

Taco Promo al Pastor

$1.62

BURRITOS

Burrito

Burrito

$11.98

Choice of meat, onions, cilantro, cheese, rice and beans.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$10.40

Onions, cilantro, cheese, avocado, tomato, rice, beans and bell peppers.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.90
Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$13.50

Choice of meat, rice, beans and cheese burrito with salsa verde melted cheese, avocado, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fried Burrito

Fried Burrito

$13.50

Fried Burrito with pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream. (Only available in our restaurants, not in our food trucks)

ALAMBRES

Alambre Hawaiano

Alambre Hawaiano

$14.50

Al pastor, pineapple, mixed with grilled onions, bell peppers and cheese.

Alambre Campechano

Alambre Campechano

$14.50

Asada, al pastor, chorizo, mixed with grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheese.

Alambre Sabrosón

Alambre Sabrosón

$14.50

Chicken, mixed with grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheese.

AND MORE!

Cheese Fries

$8.00
Gringa

Gringa

$7.50

Regular flour tortilla, onions, cilantro, pineapple and al pastor meat.

Nachos

Nachos

$10.98

Nacho cheese, beans, onions, cilantro, tomato, jalapeños and choice of meat.

Torta

Torta

$9.20

Onions, cilantro, cheese, beans, red salsa, green salsa and meat.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.25

Flour tortilla, cheese and your choice of meat

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.98

Flour tortilla, and cheese.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$13.96

French fries with grill stake nacho cheese and jalapeños (Only available in our restaurants, not in our food trucks

1 x Quesabirria

$5.98

Corn, birria, and cheese are served with a side of consomé for dipping. Quesabirria order for 3, $14.50

3 x Quesabirria

3 x Quesabirria

$16.00

Corn, birria, and cheese are served with a side of consomé for dipping.

Torta Campechana

$14.50

SIDES

Chips

Chips

$2.00
Avocado

Avocado

$3.50
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.99

1.5 oz

Rice

Rice

$2.90

1.5 oz

Beans

Beans

$2.90

1.5 oz

Half Rice & Half Beans

Half Rice & Half Beans

$2.90

Consomé

$2.00

DRINKS

Agua Natural

Agua Natural

$2.90
Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas

$4.99
Coca Grande

Coca Grande

$4.95
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.80
Sodas in a Can

Sodas in a Can

$2.90
Salty Lemonade

Salty Lemonade

$6.90
Sangría

Sangría

$3.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tacomania stabilized in 2005 with a food truck. Since then, we have committed to continue growing. Tacomania's mission is to fill the world with the best tacos and traditional Mexican food on the planet! Our goal is to become the universal brand and mask representing great food; we are always just around the corner. Our menu is based on original recipes that go from fresh prime meat never frozen to our secret seasoning to the perfect point of preparation, from our tacos to our burritos, you can have the best flavor in town. As partners and vendors, we associated our brand with some of the best in the bay area, such as the San Jose Earthquakes.

Website

Location

2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Westfield ValleyFair Mall / Boulevard 2794, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bamboo Sushi - Valley Fair
orange starNo Reviews
2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard San Jose, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Pink Pink Tea Shoppe
orange starNo Reviews
2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard San Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
iChina
orange star4.0 • 30
2855 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite 2260 Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Shihlin - VALLEY FAIR
orange starNo Reviews
2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard #2336 Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
orange star4.5 • 3,271
302 N Bascom ave San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
orange star4.4 • 6,269
2089 The Alameda San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Clara

La Paloma - Santa Clara
orange star4.2 • 8,959
2280 El Camino Real Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Mio Vicino
orange star4.5 • 3,177
1290 Benton St Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 3011-Santa Clara
orange star4.5 • 2,726
3561 El Camino Real Santa Clara, CA 95051
View restaurantnext
Wicked Chicken - Wicked Chicken
orange star4.4 • 2,624
2565 The Alameda Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Chicken Meets Rice (Santa Clara)
orange star4.5 • 2,352
2213 Tasman Dr Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000064 - Mercado
orange star4.6 • 1,270
3119 Mission College Blvd. Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Clara
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston