Popular Items

FOOD

To Share

Chips + Queso

Chips + Queso

$9.00

Pico de gallo, aji amarillo, cilantro

Mono Nachos

Mono Nachos

$14.00

Queso, sofrito ground beef, black beans, lime crema, pico de gallo, pickled fresnos, shallots, queso fresco

G's Pico

G's Pico

$11.00

Avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco

Vietnamese Tuna Tostada

Vietnamese Tuna Tostada

$14.00

Avocado, tuna, cilantro, mango, pickled shallots, spicy mayo

Green Chile Egg Rolls

Green Chile Egg Rolls

$14.00

Green chile, black beans, cilantro Mexican cheese, red pepper lime crema

Peruvian Shrimp Ceviche

Peruvian Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Fresh peppers, lime, cilantro, crunchy Vietnamese crepe chips

Side Chips

$3.00

Tacos

Taco Boricua

Taco Boricua

$7.00

Sofrito ground beef, fried cheese, sweet plantain, red pepper crema, mirco cilantro, flour tortilla

Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$6.00

Queso fresco, radish, cilantro, lime crema, crunchy shell

Garlic Sweet Chili Shrimp

Garlic Sweet Chili Shrimp

$6.00

Red pepper cabbage, lime crema, cilantro, flour tortilla

Rice Bowls

Cubano Bowl

Cubano Bowl

$15.00

Sofrito ground beef, black beans, sauteed peppers & onions, corn, cilantro, garlic cilantro aioli, aji amarillo salsa

DRINKS

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$6.00

Fresh Cucumber, Ginger, and Lime

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

DESSERT

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$9.00

House made chocolate chip cookies, cajeta caramel, Little Man vanilla bean ice cream

KIDS

Kid's Taco

Kid's Taco

$6.00

SPECIALS

FOOD

Cheesy Gordita Krunch

$7.00Out of stock

Sofrito ground beef, black beans, queso, tomatoes, lime cream, lettuce

Krunchwrap Supreme

$10.00Out of stock

Sofrito ground beef, black beans, queso, tomatoes, lime cream, lettuce

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Tostada Monterrey

$10.00