Restaurant info

Welcome to the beginning of our Tacomotora food truck journey! We are excited to offer a delicious and diverse menu to satisfy your cravings. Our food truck and restaurant provide several options to enjoy our food, whether you prefer to dine in, grab your meal to go, or have it delivered through our trusted third-party partners. We take pride in using only the freshest ingredients to ensure that every dish we serve is of the highest quality. Come and join us to experience our mouthwatering food and excellent service!