Mongiello's Pizza and Wings
515 N Main St
Santa Ana, CA 92701
Pizza
- Build Your Own
Vegetarian. A cheesy selection that is plain fantastic. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. Savory sauce, buffalo milk Mozzarella and aged Bel Gioso parmesan cheeses.$8.50
- Pepperoni
One topping pepperoni pizza. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. All pizzas are made with Mongiello's thick, light and crispy crust.$9.50
- Cheese
- Four Cheese
Four Cheesy. Fresh and Part Skim Mozzarella, Parmesan and Ricotta Cheeses. This is as cheesy as it gets, and that's not punny at all.$9.50
- Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple. A classic combination. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. All pizzas are made with Mongiello's thick, light and crispy crust.$9.50
- Mongiello's Mighty Meaty
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoncini all over super stretchy melted mozzarella. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. All pizzas are made with Mongiello's thick, light and crispy crust.$9.50
- Mongie Veggie
Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, Tomato. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People.$8.50
- Margherita Pizza
Vegetarian. Freshly sliced tomatoes and just picked basil over a bed of marinara and fresh torn mozzarella balls, and buffalo milk mozzarella all on top of Mongiello's amazing handmade dough 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People.$9.50
- Los Angeles Street Style
Spicy. Pepperoni, canadian bacon and jalapeno. Over Parmesan. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. All pizzas are made with Mongiello's thick, light and crispy crust.$9.50
- Chicken Alfredo White Sauce Pizza
Our signature 18 months aged parmesan alfredo sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions and bell pepper.$9.50
- Genoa
Sliced salami, rich ricotta, sliced olivine mozzarella and drizzled with our fresh homemade Pesto on top of our robust red sauce and mozzarella cheese.$9.50
- Sicilian
Rich ricotta cheese, buffalo milk mozzarella and drizzled with our fresh homemade pesto on top of our robust slow rise italian pizza crust.$9.50
Wings
- Mongiello's Hot Wings
Spicy. Rich, one of kind, blow your mind, Mongiello's wing sauce drenched over super thick and juicy wings. Jumbo Wings (Average 6 Per Pound)$11.00
- Fresh Garlic Parm Wings
Mild version of the lip smacking Mongiello's hot wings. Tossed in our fresh minced garlic sauce and topped with aged parmesan cheese. Taste great with ranch, barbecue, or blue cheese sauces.$11.00
- Mango Habanero Wings...
Fresh Mango and Spicy Habanero Peppers become perfect lovers and invite you to join in their eternal bliss. Don't pass this delicious opportunity up.$11.00
- Bourbon Maple BBQ
Fresh maple syrup, reduced Kentucky bourbon, onions and rosemary make these sweet and savory wings one of a kind and highly addictive.$11.00
Combo
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce, diced croutons, fresh grated aged parmesan cheese and smooth & creamy Caesar dressing.$8.50
- Antipasto salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, pepperoni, salami, ham, olives, tomato's, and thinly sliced onions & pepperoncini topped with fresh mozzarella and Italian dressing.$13.50