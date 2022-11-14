Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taconmaye Dos

11200 Lakeline Mall Dr

VC08

Cedar Park, TX 78628

Tacos

Al pastor Taco

Al pastor Taco

$3.50
Birria Taco (order of 3)

Birria Taco (order of 3)

$10.00

Order of 3 birria tacos with consume

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$3.75

Steak taco served on a corn tortilla served with cilantro, onion

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Ground Beef Taco

$3.50

Vegan Taco

$3.50

Bean and Cheese (Flour)

$2.50

Main Menu

Cali Burrito

Cali Burrito

$12.00

12" tortilla, stuffed with carne asada (optional), French fries, Cheese, pico, salsa, cream, and avocado

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Large 12" quesadilla, filled with cheese, choice of taco meat served with sour cream and pico on the side.

Birria Taco (order of 3)

Birria Taco (order of 3)

$10.00

El Diablo Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla, Chicken (recommended), slaw, French fries, jalapeños, cheese, pico, avocado, and chipotle aioli

Taco Plate Combo

$10.00

Birria Plate Combo

$12.00

Rice, beans, Lettuce, Pico, Choice of meat and shredded cheese

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl

$10.00

Loaded nacho chips with queso, choice of meat, onion, tomato, jalapenos, and cilantro

Nachos- Chips

$10.00

Loaded french fry with queso, choice of meat, onion, tomato, jalapeno

Papa Nachos - Fries

Papa Nachos - Fries

$12.00

French fries topped with your choice of taco meat (asada recommended) pico, salsa, queso, and crema

MEXI-burger

MEXI-burger

$12.00

1/2lb beef patty with chipotle aioli, pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, jalapeño, onion, and topped with a fried egg - Served with fries

Torta Mexicana

Torta Mexicana

$12.00

Torta with choice of taco meat with pico de Gallo, beans, avocado, cheese and jalapeños, Mayo and mustard served with fries

Chicken Flautas (Order of 3)

Chicken Flautas (Order of 3)

$7.00

Chicken rolled in corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cream with a side of salsa verde

Chicken Flautas (Order of 6)

$13.00

Sides

Rice

$2.75

Beans

$2.75

Chips and Queso

$6.00

Avocado

$2.00

Side of Queso (3oz)

$2.00+

Side of Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Merch

Rock On Dos Shirt

Rock On Dos Shirt

$25.00

Sweet Stuff

Te Quiero Un Churro Full Dessert

$9.00

3- Churros with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Plain Churros

$4.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mexican Cola (Maine root)

$2.00

Powerade (Blue)

$2.00

Horchata

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

16oz Cup Water and Ice

$1.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

KoolAid Jammers

$1.50

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering delicious, authentic Mexican street fares!

Location

11200 Lakeline Mall Dr, VC08, Cedar Park, TX 78628

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

