Tacoparty
1,028 Reviews
$$
126 S 5th St
Grand Junction, CO 81501
Apps
Chips & Salsa
Charred Tomato | Guajillo Chili | Herbs | Medium heat. 8 oz
Guacamole
Seasonal Gastrique | Radish Pico | Local Pear | Amaranth Furikake | Herbs Made to Order, Serranos added for Medium or Hot
Confit Mushroom Sopes
Three Blue Corn Sopes | Confit Maitake Mushrooms | White Bean Puree | Pickled Fresno Peppers | Queso Fresco | Micro Radish Greens
Blistered Shishito Peppers
White Cheddar Fondue | Sage Honey | Salsa Seca | Amaranth Furikake
Tempura Fried Cactus
Guajillo Dynamite Sauce | Salsa Seca | Sage Honey
Chorizo Tostada
Grapefruit Aioli | Mayacoba Bean Puree | Serrano Pepper | Watermelon Radish | Herbs
Tacoparty Buffalo Hot Wings
1/2 dozen wings | Habanero Buffalo Sauce | Pear Gastrique | Furikake | Chives | Nopales Ranch
Tacos
Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco
Melon | Onion Escabeche | Adobo Aioli | Salsa Seca | Chives | Flour Tortilla
Hot Fried Chicken Taco
Escabeche | Cabbage | Crema Mayo | Habanero Vinegar | Flour Tortilla
Rockfish Tempura Taco
Cucumber Fennel Slaw | Pickled Fresno | Onion | Queso Fresco | Avocado Aioli | Herbs | Flour Tortilla *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Crispy Shell Pulled Pork Taco
Crispy Blue Corn Tortilla Shell | Pulled Pork Shoulder | Cheddar Fondue | Green Chili | Cabbage | Pickled Fresno *Gluten Free
Crispy Fried Cauliflower Taco
Mole Verde | Queso Fresco | Sage Honey | Chives | Salsa Macha | Blue Corn Tortilla **Contains Nuts *Gluten Free
Twice Fried Yam Taco
Green Chile | Radishes | Flowers + Blooms | Crema Mayo | Blue Corn Tortilla *Gluten Free
Grilled Ruby Red Trout Tacos
*Only Available in quantities of 3 / Blue Corn Tortilla | Adobo Mayo | Salsa Seca | Jalapeno Compound Butter | Radish | Apricot | Herbs, Flowers and Blooms *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Bison Birria Tacos
*Only Available in quantities of 3 / Braised bison osso bucco | Aged cheddar | Apple-fennel-cabbage-slaw | Salsa seca | Guajillo consomme.
Kids Taco
Flour Tortilla | Choice of Protien | Cheese
Kids Quesadilla
Crispy Thin Flour Tortilla | Aged Cheddar | Queso Fresco
Tacoparty Hot Sauce 2oz
Habanero | Charred Carrot | Koji
Extra Tortilla
Side of Chips
Dozen Flour Tortillas
Dozen Blue Corn Tortillas
Side of Avo
Cocktails (food purchase required)
Mezcal Negroni (2 cocktails)
Madre Mezcal Espadin | Hibiscus Bitters | Atost Mesa. 4oz bottle makes two cocktails!
"El Jefe" Old Fashioned Cocktail (2 cocktails)
Dona Loca Reposado Tequila | Mole Bitters | Ancho Chile Liqueur | Chocolate | Grapefruit. 4oz bottle makes two cocktails
Hibiscus Negroni Cocktail (2 cocktails)
Dona Loca Blanco Tequila | Hibiscus Bitters | Atost Mesa. 4oz bottle makes two cocktails!
TacoParty Margarita 12oz
Blanco Tequila | atōst "Mesa" | Orange Vermouth | Citrus
TacoParty Margarita 750ml
Blanco Tequila | atōst "Mesa" | Orange Vermouth | Citrus
TacoParty Skinny 12oz
Blanco Tequila | Lemon Verbena | Herbal Tea
TacoParty Skinny 750ml
Blanco Tequila | Lemon Verbena | Herbal Tea
Prickly Pear Paloma 12oz
Tequila Blanco | Ancho Honey | Grapefruit
Prickly Pear Paloma 750ml
Tequila Blanco | Ancho Honey | Grapefruit
The Pink Drink 12oz
Zero Waste Vodka | Agua De Jamaica | Citrus
The Pink Drink 750ml
Zero Waste Vodka | Agua De Jamaica | Citrus
Cocktail 4 Pack!!!
Choose Any Four of Our 12oz Bottled Cocktails and Enjoy Eight drinks for $50!
Atost 750 ml
A celebration of regional expression, Atost Mesa encapsulates a sense of place embodied by the Mountain West. Inspired by Bin 707 Foodbar and Tacoparty Grand Junction, two restaurant concepts dedicated to exploring the regional palate of Western Colorado, this delicate yet complex offering pairs sumac, blood orange and peach with a hint of guajillo chiles and rose hips. A collaboration between Chef & Owner Josh Niernberg and the Pressmans, Atost Mesa showcases ingredients which have become the flavor profile of the high desert region, a place defined by time spent outdoors and in good company. Poured over ice, shaken into a margarita or stirred into a negroni, we invite you to raise a glass with us.
Beer | Cider | Seltzers (food purchase required)
Crooked Stave Mexican Dark Lager
Crooked Stave (Denver, CO) 5.2% abv | Mexican Style Dark Lager brewed with Maize | 16 oz
Wiseacre Irusu Rice Lager
Wiseacre Brewing Co. (Memphis, TN) 4% abv, Japanese style dry rice lager, 99 calories
Ex Novo Cactus Wins the Lottery
Ex Novo Brewing Co. (Corrales, NM), 4.2% abv, Berliner Weisse Sour Ale with Prickly Pear
Ranch Rider Lime
Ranch Rider Spirits (Austin, TX) Gluten-Free, 0.4g Sugar, 6.0% ABV, Reposado Tequila, Sparkling Water, real Lime
Ranch Rider Paloma
Ranch Rider Spirits (Austin, TX) Gluten Free, 3.5g Sugar, 6.0% ABV, Reposado Tequila, Sparkling Water, Sea Salt, real Grapefruit, Lime and Orange
Ranch Rider Jalapeno
Ranch Rider Spirits (Austin, TX) Gluten-Free, 0.4g Sugar, 5.99% ABV, Reposado Tequila, Sparkling Water, real Lime and Jalapeno
Untitled Art Navel Yuzu Seltzer
Untitled Art (Waunakee, WI) Gluten-Free, 3g Sugar, 6g Carbs, 5% ABV
Untitled Art Prickly Pear Guava Seltzer
Untitled Art (Waunakee, WI) Gluten Free, 2g Sugar, 6g Carbs, 5% ABV
Untitled Art Blackberry Agave Seltzer
Untitled Art (Waunakee, WI) Gluten Free, 3g Sugar, 5g Carbs, 5% ABV
Untitled Art Sudachi Lemonade Seltzer
Untitled Art (Waunakee, WI) 5% abv, Gluten Free | 5g sugar | 6g carbs |
Narragansett Lager
Narragansett Brewing (Rochester, NY) 5.0% abv. The Classic American Lager since 1890! Hi-Neighbor! Have a 'Gansett!
Old Nation M-43 N.E. IPA
Old Nation Brewing Co (Williamston, MI) 6.8% abv, N.E. Style IPA
Crooked Stave Mojave Blonde Ale
Crooked Stave Brewing (Denver, CO) 5.0% abv, traditional style blonde ale
Graft Cider Strange Range Farmhouse Cider
Graft Cider (Newburgh, NY) 6.9% abv, in collaboration with Crooked Stave Brewing, Brett Fermented Farmhouse Cider, N.Y. Apples, French Bittersweet Apples, Spanish Cedar, Crooked Stave's House Brettanomyces Strain
Downeast Cider Donut
Downeast Cider (Boston, MA) 5.2% abv, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar and Vanilla with a fresh pressed cider backbone.
Fremont Dark Star Imperial Oatmeal Stout
Fremont Brewing (Seattle, WA) 8.0% abv, Imperial Oatmeal Stout
Prairie Artisan Ales Watermelon Girlfriend
Prairie Artisan Ales (McAlester, OK) 5% abv, Sour Ale with Watermelon, Sea Salt, Orange, Lemon and Lime
Graft Cider Book of Nomad Strawberry Banana Slushie
Graft Cider (Newburgh, NY) 6.9% abv | Vial Ends | Strawberry Banana Slushie Cider
Graft Cider Book of Nomad Blackberry Nordic Mead
Graft Cider (Newburgh, NY) 6.9% abv | From the Book of Nomad Series - Ashen Fairy | Blackberry Nordic Mead | NY Apples | Wildflower Honey | Blackberry | Sumac | Lemon Balm | Bergamot Orange Oil | Ottis Root | Kviek Yeast
Crooked Stave Cinnamon Horchata Stout
Crooked Stave (Denver, CO) 7.9% abv | Stout Brewed with Cinnamon and Vanilla
Crooked Stave Excelsior Chai Sour Ale
Crooked Stave (Denver, CO) and Shilling Hard Cider (Portland, OR) 8.0% abv | Spiced Sour Ale aged in Oak Barrels with Apples
Untitled Art Cold IPA
Untitled Art (Waunakee, WI) 6.0% abv | India Pale Ale cold brewed with SImcoe, Strata and Citra Hops
Evil Twin Modern Hipster IPA
Evil Twin Brewing (North Haven, CT) 7.0% abv | Double Dry Hopped India Pale Ale
La Cumbre Maplais Stout
La Cumbre Brewing (Albuquerque, NM) 7.5% abv | Brewed in the style of a Foreign Extra Stout with 7 different Malts
Weldwerks Juicy Bits IPA
Weldwerks Brewing Co (Greeley, CO) 6.7% abv | New England Style Inda Pale Ale brewed with Citra, Mosaic, El Dorado Hops
Narragansett Lager 12 oz
Wine (food purchase required)
Buckel Family Wine Glug Glug 12oz
Buckel Family Wines (Gunnison, CO) 12% abv, Sparkling PetNat in a 12oz bottle!
High Desert Wine Lab Exodus Red
Carlson Vineyards (Palisade, CO) 100% Blaufrankisch, 14.1% ABV
High Desert Wine Lab White Light
Carlson Vineyards (Palisade, CO) Dry Riesling, 13.7% ABV
High Desert Wine Lab Contact
Carlson Vineyards (Palisade, CO) Orange Wine, 13.1% ABV, 100% La Crescent fermented on skins
N/A Beverages
Pineapple Sage Nopales Agua Fresca
Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic Mexican Style Light Brew
Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic Mexican Style Light Brew | 12g Carb | 3 g Sugar | Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage | Contains less than 0.5% alc/vol
Mexican Coke 12oz
Boylans Black Cherry Soda
Boylans Cream Soda
Boylans Grape Soda
Teako Fizzy Black Tea with Honey + Lemon
Teako Fizzy Green Tea with Pomegranate + Hibiscus
Liquid Death Sparkling Water
Liquid Death Mountain Water
Big B's Lemonade
De La Calle Tepache Mango Chili
De La Calle Tepache Tamarind Citrus
De La Calle Tepache Ginger Manzana
De La Calla Tepache Orange Turmeric
De La Calle Tepache Pineapple Spice
Dram Gingergrass CBD Sparkling Water
Dram Sparkling Water | Gingergrass Adaptogenic + Hemp (25 mg CBD) |
Dram Cardamom Black Tea Sparkling Water
A lightly energizing sparkling water infused with bright notes of cardamom and black tea
SOFT SERVE
"El Jefe" Chocolate Guajillo Grapefruit 12oz
Made with Ritual Chocolate 75% dark chocolate. Organic, ethical, sustainable cacao processed in Salt Lake City. Just a little bit of heat from the guajillo! All our soft serve is made with high fat local dairy and no stabilizers. We use the best and freshest ingredients possible. Our flavors change seasonally so make sure to keep a few of your favorites in the freezer!
Badger Flame Beet White Chocolate 12 oz
Sweet Sweet Corn 12 oz
TACOPARTY HATS
TACOPARTY SHIRTS
TACOPARTY PINT GLASS
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Contemporary Southwestern Cuisine from local Colorado and Regional Sources - We collect an 18% Service Charge in addition to your check rather than gratuity. Our belief is that every Tacoparty employee contributes to your service. Unlike traditional gratuity, the 18% service charge will be distributed to our entire team
126 S 5th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501