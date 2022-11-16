Atost 750 ml

$45.00

A celebration of regional expression, Atost Mesa encapsulates a sense of place embodied by the Mountain West. Inspired by Bin 707 Foodbar and Tacoparty Grand Junction, two restaurant concepts dedicated to exploring the regional palate of Western Colorado, this delicate yet complex offering pairs sumac, blood orange and peach with a hint of guajillo chiles and rose hips. A collaboration between Chef & Owner Josh Niernberg and the Pressmans, Atost Mesa showcases ingredients which have become the flavor profile of the high desert region, a place defined by time spent outdoors and in good company. Poured over ice, shaken into a margarita or stirred into a negroni, we invite you to raise a glass with us.