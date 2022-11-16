Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tacoparty

1,028 Reviews

$$

126 S 5th St

Grand Junction, CO 81501

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Fried Chicken Taco
Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco
Rockfish Tempura Taco

Apps

Half Dozen Hot Wings | Fermented Habanero Buffalo Sauce | Pear Gastrique | Furikake | Chives | Nopales Wakame Ranch
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Charred Tomato | Guajillo Chili | Herbs | Medium heat. 8 oz

Guacamole

Guacamole

$15.00

Seasonal Gastrique | Radish Pico | Local Pear | Amaranth Furikake | Herbs Made to Order, Serranos added for Medium or Hot

Confit Mushroom Sopes

Confit Mushroom Sopes

$9.00Out of stock

Three Blue Corn Sopes | Confit Maitake Mushrooms | White Bean Puree | Pickled Fresno Peppers | Queso Fresco | Micro Radish Greens

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$10.00

White Cheddar Fondue | Sage Honey | Salsa Seca | Amaranth Furikake

Tempura Fried Cactus

Tempura Fried Cactus

$12.00

Guajillo Dynamite Sauce | Salsa Seca | Sage Honey

Chorizo Tostada

Chorizo Tostada

$7.00

Grapefruit Aioli | Mayacoba Bean Puree | Serrano Pepper | Watermelon Radish | Herbs

Tacoparty Buffalo Hot Wings

Tacoparty Buffalo Hot Wings

$12.00

1/2 dozen wings | Habanero Buffalo Sauce | Pear Gastrique | Furikake | Chives | Nopales Ranch

Tacos

Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco

Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco

$5.00

Melon | Onion Escabeche | Adobo Aioli | Salsa Seca | Chives | Flour Tortilla

Hot Fried Chicken Taco

Hot Fried Chicken Taco

$5.00

Escabeche | Cabbage | Crema Mayo | Habanero Vinegar | Flour Tortilla

Rockfish Tempura Taco

Rockfish Tempura Taco

$5.00

Cucumber Fennel Slaw | Pickled Fresno | Onion | Queso Fresco | Avocado Aioli | Herbs | Flour Tortilla *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Crispy Shell Pulled Pork Taco

Crispy Shell Pulled Pork Taco

$5.00

Crispy Blue Corn Tortilla Shell | Pulled Pork Shoulder | Cheddar Fondue | Green Chili | Cabbage | Pickled Fresno *Gluten Free

Crispy Fried Cauliflower Taco

Crispy Fried Cauliflower Taco

$5.00

Mole Verde | Queso Fresco | Sage Honey | Chives | Salsa Macha | Blue Corn Tortilla **Contains Nuts *Gluten Free

Twice Fried Yam Taco

Twice Fried Yam Taco

$5.00

Green Chile | Radishes | Flowers + Blooms | Crema Mayo | Blue Corn Tortilla *Gluten Free

Grilled Ruby Red Trout Tacos

Grilled Ruby Red Trout Tacos

$16.00

*Only Available in quantities of 3 / Blue Corn Tortilla | Adobo Mayo | Salsa Seca | Jalapeno Compound Butter | Radish | Apricot | Herbs, Flowers and Blooms *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Bison Birria Tacos

Bison Birria Tacos

$16.00

*Only Available in quantities of 3 / Braised bison osso bucco | Aged cheddar | Apple-fennel-cabbage-slaw | Salsa seca | Guajillo consomme.

Kids Taco

Kids Taco

$3.00

Flour Tortilla | Choice of Protien | Cheese

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Crispy Thin Flour Tortilla | Aged Cheddar | Queso Fresco

Tacoparty Hot Sauce 2oz

Tacoparty Hot Sauce 2oz

$3.00

Habanero | Charred Carrot | Koji

Extra Tortilla

$1.00
Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$2.00

Dozen Flour Tortillas

$6.00

Dozen Blue Corn Tortillas

$6.00

Side of Avo

$3.00

Cocktails (food purchase required)

Mezcal Negroni (2 cocktails)

$16.00

Madre Mezcal Espadin | Hibiscus Bitters | Atost Mesa. 4oz bottle makes two cocktails!

"El Jefe" Old Fashioned Cocktail (2 cocktails)

"El Jefe" Old Fashioned Cocktail (2 cocktails)

$18.00

Dona Loca Reposado Tequila | Mole Bitters | Ancho Chile Liqueur | Chocolate | Grapefruit. 4oz bottle makes two cocktails

Hibiscus Negroni Cocktail (2 cocktails)

Hibiscus Negroni Cocktail (2 cocktails)

$15.00

Dona Loca Blanco Tequila | Hibiscus Bitters | Atost Mesa. 4oz bottle makes two cocktails!

TacoParty Margarita 12oz

TacoParty Margarita 12oz

$14.00Out of stock

Blanco Tequila | atōst "Mesa" | Orange Vermouth | Citrus

TacoParty Margarita 750ml

TacoParty Margarita 750ml

$25.00

Blanco Tequila | atōst "Mesa" | Orange Vermouth | Citrus

TacoParty Skinny 12oz

TacoParty Skinny 12oz

$14.00

Blanco Tequila | Lemon Verbena | Herbal Tea

TacoParty Skinny 750ml

TacoParty Skinny 750ml

$25.00

Blanco Tequila | Lemon Verbena | Herbal Tea

Prickly Pear Paloma 12oz

Prickly Pear Paloma 12oz

$14.00Out of stock

Tequila Blanco | Ancho Honey | Grapefruit

Prickly Pear Paloma 750ml

$25.00

Tequila Blanco | Ancho Honey | Grapefruit

The Pink Drink 12oz

The Pink Drink 12oz

$14.00

Zero Waste Vodka | Agua De Jamaica | Citrus

The Pink Drink 750ml

$25.00

Zero Waste Vodka | Agua De Jamaica | Citrus

Cocktail 4 Pack!!!

Cocktail 4 Pack!!!

$50.00Out of stock

Choose Any Four of Our 12oz Bottled Cocktails and Enjoy Eight drinks for $50!

Atost 750 ml

Atost 750 ml

$45.00

A celebration of regional expression, Atost Mesa encapsulates a sense of place embodied by the Mountain West. Inspired by Bin 707 Foodbar and Tacoparty Grand Junction, two restaurant concepts dedicated to exploring the regional palate of Western Colorado, this delicate yet complex offering pairs sumac, blood orange and peach with a hint of guajillo chiles and rose hips. A collaboration between Chef & Owner Josh Niernberg and the Pressmans, Atost Mesa showcases ingredients which have become the flavor profile of the high desert region, a place defined by time spent outdoors and in good company. Poured over ice, shaken into a margarita or stirred into a negroni, we invite you to raise a glass with us.

Beer | Cider | Seltzers (food purchase required)

Crooked Stave Mexican Dark Lager

Crooked Stave Mexican Dark Lager

$7.00

Crooked Stave (Denver, CO) 5.2% abv | Mexican Style Dark Lager brewed with Maize | 16 oz

Wiseacre Irusu Rice Lager

Wiseacre Irusu Rice Lager

$6.00

Wiseacre Brewing Co. (Memphis, TN) 4% abv, Japanese style dry rice lager, 99 calories

Ex Novo Cactus Wins the Lottery

Ex Novo Cactus Wins the Lottery

$7.00

Ex Novo Brewing Co. (Corrales, NM), 4.2% abv, Berliner Weisse Sour Ale with Prickly Pear

Ranch Rider Lime

Ranch Rider Lime

$6.00

Ranch Rider Spirits (Austin, TX) Gluten-Free, 0.4g Sugar, 6.0% ABV, Reposado Tequila, Sparkling Water, real Lime

Ranch Rider Paloma

Ranch Rider Paloma

$6.00

Ranch Rider Spirits (Austin, TX) Gluten Free, 3.5g Sugar, 6.0% ABV, Reposado Tequila, Sparkling Water, Sea Salt, real Grapefruit, Lime and Orange

Ranch Rider Jalapeno

Ranch Rider Jalapeno

$6.00

Ranch Rider Spirits (Austin, TX) Gluten-Free, 0.4g Sugar, 5.99% ABV, Reposado Tequila, Sparkling Water, real Lime and Jalapeno

Untitled Art Navel Yuzu Seltzer

Untitled Art Navel Yuzu Seltzer

$6.00

Untitled Art (Waunakee, WI) Gluten-Free, 3g Sugar, 6g Carbs, 5% ABV

Untitled Art Prickly Pear Guava Seltzer

Untitled Art Prickly Pear Guava Seltzer

$6.00

Untitled Art (Waunakee, WI) Gluten Free, 2g Sugar, 6g Carbs, 5% ABV

Untitled Art Blackberry Agave Seltzer

Untitled Art Blackberry Agave Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock

Untitled Art (Waunakee, WI) Gluten Free, 3g Sugar, 5g Carbs, 5% ABV

Untitled Art Sudachi Lemonade Seltzer

Untitled Art Sudachi Lemonade Seltzer

$6.00

Untitled Art (Waunakee, WI) 5% abv, Gluten Free | 5g sugar | 6g carbs |

Narragansett Lager

Narragansett Lager

$5.00

Narragansett Brewing (Rochester, NY) 5.0% abv. The Classic American Lager since 1890! Hi-Neighbor! Have a 'Gansett!

Old Nation M-43 N.E. IPA

Old Nation M-43 N.E. IPA

$10.00

Old Nation Brewing Co (Williamston, MI) 6.8% abv, N.E. Style IPA

Crooked Stave Mojave Blonde Ale

Crooked Stave Mojave Blonde Ale

$6.00

Crooked Stave Brewing (Denver, CO) 5.0% abv, traditional style blonde ale

Graft Cider Strange Range Farmhouse Cider

Graft Cider Strange Range Farmhouse Cider

$9.00

Graft Cider (Newburgh, NY) 6.9% abv, in collaboration with Crooked Stave Brewing, Brett Fermented Farmhouse Cider, N.Y. Apples, French Bittersweet Apples, Spanish Cedar, Crooked Stave's House Brettanomyces Strain

Downeast Cider Donut

Downeast Cider Donut

$8.00Out of stock

Downeast Cider (Boston, MA) 5.2% abv, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar and Vanilla with a fresh pressed cider backbone.

Fremont Dark Star Imperial Oatmeal Stout

Fremont Dark Star Imperial Oatmeal Stout

$7.00

Fremont Brewing (Seattle, WA) 8.0% abv, Imperial Oatmeal Stout

Prairie Artisan Ales Watermelon Girlfriend

Prairie Artisan Ales Watermelon Girlfriend

$8.00

Prairie Artisan Ales (McAlester, OK) 5% abv, Sour Ale with Watermelon, Sea Salt, Orange, Lemon and Lime

Graft Cider Book of Nomad Strawberry Banana Slushie

Graft Cider Book of Nomad Strawberry Banana Slushie

$9.00

Graft Cider (Newburgh, NY) 6.9% abv | Vial Ends | Strawberry Banana Slushie Cider

Graft Cider Book of Nomad Blackberry Nordic Mead

Graft Cider Book of Nomad Blackberry Nordic Mead

$9.00Out of stock

Graft Cider (Newburgh, NY) 6.9% abv | From the Book of Nomad Series - Ashen Fairy | Blackberry Nordic Mead | NY Apples | Wildflower Honey | Blackberry | Sumac | Lemon Balm | Bergamot Orange Oil | Ottis Root | Kviek Yeast

Crooked Stave Cinnamon Horchata Stout

Crooked Stave Cinnamon Horchata Stout

$7.00

Crooked Stave (Denver, CO) 7.9% abv | Stout Brewed with Cinnamon and Vanilla

Crooked Stave Excelsior Chai Sour Ale

Crooked Stave Excelsior Chai Sour Ale

$6.00

Crooked Stave (Denver, CO) and Shilling Hard Cider (Portland, OR) 8.0% abv | Spiced Sour Ale aged in Oak Barrels with Apples

Untitled Art Cold IPA

Untitled Art Cold IPA

$7.00

Untitled Art (Waunakee, WI) 6.0% abv | India Pale Ale cold brewed with SImcoe, Strata and Citra Hops

Evil Twin Modern Hipster IPA

Evil Twin Modern Hipster IPA

$9.00

Evil Twin Brewing (North Haven, CT) 7.0% abv | Double Dry Hopped India Pale Ale

La Cumbre Maplais Stout

La Cumbre Maplais Stout

$8.00

La Cumbre Brewing (Albuquerque, NM) 7.5% abv | Brewed in the style of a Foreign Extra Stout with 7 different Malts

Weldwerks Juicy Bits IPA

Weldwerks Juicy Bits IPA

$9.00

Weldwerks Brewing Co (Greeley, CO) 6.7% abv | New England Style Inda Pale Ale brewed with Citra, Mosaic, El Dorado Hops

Narragansett Lager 12 oz

$4.00

Wine (food purchase required)

Buckel Family Wine Glug Glug 12oz

Buckel Family Wine Glug Glug 12oz

$25.00

Buckel Family Wines (Gunnison, CO) 12% abv, Sparkling PetNat in a 12oz bottle!

High Desert Wine Lab Exodus Red

High Desert Wine Lab Exodus Red

$10.00+

Carlson Vineyards (Palisade, CO) 100% Blaufrankisch, 14.1% ABV

High Desert Wine Lab White Light

High Desert Wine Lab White Light

$10.00+

Carlson Vineyards (Palisade, CO) Dry Riesling, 13.7% ABV

High Desert Wine Lab Contact

High Desert Wine Lab Contact

$10.00+

Carlson Vineyards (Palisade, CO) Orange Wine, 13.1% ABV, 100% La Crescent fermented on skins

N/A Beverages

Pineapple Sage Nopales Agua Fresca

$10.00Out of stock
Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic Mexican Style Light Brew

Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic Mexican Style Light Brew

$6.00

Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic Mexican Style Light Brew | 12g Carb | 3 g Sugar | Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage | Contains less than 0.5% alc/vol

Mexican Coke 12oz

Mexican Coke 12oz

$4.00
Boylans Black Cherry Soda

Boylans Black Cherry Soda

$4.00
Boylans Cream Soda

Boylans Cream Soda

$4.00
Boylans Grape Soda

Boylans Grape Soda

$4.00
Teako Fizzy Black Tea with Honey + Lemon

Teako Fizzy Black Tea with Honey + Lemon

$3.00
Teako Fizzy Green Tea with Pomegranate + Hibiscus

Teako Fizzy Green Tea with Pomegranate + Hibiscus

$3.00
Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.00
Liquid Death Mountain Water

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$3.00
Big B's Lemonade

Big B's Lemonade

$5.00
De La Calle Tepache Mango Chili

De La Calle Tepache Mango Chili

$6.00
De La Calle Tepache Tamarind Citrus

De La Calle Tepache Tamarind Citrus

$6.00
De La Calle Tepache Ginger Manzana

De La Calle Tepache Ginger Manzana

$6.00
De La Calla Tepache Orange Turmeric

De La Calla Tepache Orange Turmeric

$6.00
De La Calle Tepache Pineapple Spice

De La Calle Tepache Pineapple Spice

$6.00
Dram Gingergrass CBD Sparkling Water

Dram Gingergrass CBD Sparkling Water

$7.00

Dram Sparkling Water | Gingergrass Adaptogenic + Hemp (25 mg CBD) |

Dram Cardamom Black Tea Sparkling Water

Dram Cardamom Black Tea Sparkling Water

$5.00

A lightly energizing sparkling water infused with bright notes of cardamom and black tea

SOFT SERVE

"El Jefe" Chocolate Guajillo Grapefruit 12oz

$6.00

Made with Ritual Chocolate 75% dark chocolate. Organic, ethical, sustainable cacao processed in Salt Lake City. Just a little bit of heat from the guajillo! All our soft serve is made with high fat local dairy and no stabilizers. We use the best and freshest ingredients possible. Our flavors change seasonally so make sure to keep a few of your favorites in the freezer!

Badger Flame Beet White Chocolate 12 oz

$6.00Out of stock
Sweet Sweet Corn 12 oz

Sweet Sweet Corn 12 oz

$6.00

TACOPARTY HATS

Tacoparty 5 Panel Hat - Black

Tacoparty 5 Panel Hat - Black

$30.00Out of stock
Tacoparty 5 Panel Hat - Berry

Tacoparty 5 Panel Hat - Berry

$30.00Out of stock
Tacoparty 5 Panel Hat - Olive

Tacoparty 5 Panel Hat - Olive

$30.00Out of stock
Tacoparty Turqouise Blue Hat

Tacoparty Turqouise Blue Hat

$30.00Out of stock

TACOPARTY SHIRTS

Men's XL

Men's XL

$25.00Out of stock
Men's L

Men's L

$25.00
Men's M

Men's M

$25.00
Women's L

Women's L

$25.00
Women's M

Women's M

$25.00
Women's S

Women's S

$25.00

TACOPARTY PINT GLASS

PINT GLASS

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Contemporary Southwestern Cuisine from local Colorado and Regional Sources - We collect an 18% Service Charge in addition to your check rather than gratuity. Our belief is that every Tacoparty employee contributes to your service. Unlike traditional gratuity, the 18% service charge will be distributed to our entire team

Location

126 S 5th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Directions

Tacoparty image
Tacoparty image
Tacoparty image

