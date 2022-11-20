Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad

Tacorita - 2 Mill Street Orono

1,370 Reviews

$$

2 Mill Street

Orono, ME 04473

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Burrito Bowl
Build Your Own Taco

Taco Menu

Tacorita Signature Taco

Tacorita Signature Taco

$3.95

Shredded Chicken Or Beef. w/ Tacorita Salsa, Fresh Greens & Jack Cheese.

Tacodilla

Tacodilla

$6.00

Signature hard shell wrapped in a cheesy flour tortilla.

Tacorita Fish Taco

Tacorita Fish Taco

$5.95

(1) Fried beer battered cod w/ chipotle slaw and pineapple salsa.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco

Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco

$4.95

Fried Or Shredded Chicken w/ Smoked Jalapeno Ranch, Fresh Greens & Shredded Jack Cheese.

Tennessee Taco

Tennessee Taco

$4.50

BBQ pulled pork, chipotle slaw & chopped pickles

Bonfire Taco 🔥

Bonfire Taco 🔥

$4.50

Ground Chorizo, Mango Habanero Salsa, Sour Cream & Fresh Greens

Island Vibes Taco 🏝

Island Vibes Taco 🏝

$4.50

Grilled Shrimp, Pineapple Salsa, Pickled Onions, Cotija & Chipotle Mayo.

WoodsTock-o🌱

WoodsTock-o🌱

$4.50

Rice & Beans, Seasoned Tofu, Guacamole & Salsa Fresca

Street Tacos (3)

$9.00

Double layered white corn tortillas, topped w/onion & cilantro. Sides of tacorita salsa & cotjia. Choice of 1 protein.

Build Your Own Taco

$4.50

Burritos, Bowls & More

Burrito

Burrito

$10.95

Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese. Choice Of 1 Protein & 3 Condiments

Cali Burrito

Cali Burrito

$10.95

Fries, Beef, Salsa Fresca, Guac & Queso

Black Bear Burrito

Black Bear Burrito

$12.00

Eggs, Chorizo, Fries & Jack Chesse. Choice of 2 Condiments.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$10.95

Fresh Greens, Rice, Beans & Jack Cheese. Choice Of 1 Protein & 3 Condiments

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.95

Crispy Fried Tortilla Bowl w/ Greens, Jack Cheese & Salsa Fresca. Choice Of 1 Protein & 3 Condiments

House Nachos

House Nachos

$12.00

Chips Or Fries Smothered In Queso. Choice Of 3 Condiments. Add Protein $2.50

Chimichanga

$9.95
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.95

Filled w/ jack cheese, choice of 3 condiments. Add protein for $2.50

Mini Chimis (4)

$9.95

Fried flour tortilla w/ shredded chicken, jack cheese & served w/queso & jalapeno ranch

Taquitos (4)

Taquitos (4)

$9.95

Fried Yellow Tortillas w/ BBQ Chicken Served w/ Tacorita Salsa & Chipotle Mayo

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kids

Served with a side of black beans, rice or fries.

Kids Taco

$7.00

Taco filled w/ jack cheese, choice of tortilla, protein & side.

Kids Burrito

$7.00

Filled w/ jack cheese, choice of protein & side.

Kids Dilla

$7.00

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$8.00

Traditional fried dough twists, dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Served with Nutella for dipping.

Fried Cheesecake

Fried Cheesecake

$8.00

Cheesecake wrapped in a flour tortilla, lightly fried, and dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of Nutella.

Sides

Chips &

Chips &

$4.00
Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$8.00
Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$8.00
Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$6.50

Grilled Off The Cob Sweet Corn Tossed In Chipotle Mayo & Cotija Cheese

Rice 8oz

Rice 8oz

$3.00
Black Beans 8 oz

Black Beans 8 oz

$3.00
Fries

Fries

$4.50

Bag Of Chips

$2.00

Extra Condiments

Salsa Fresca 2oz (pico)

$0.75

Salsa Fresca 8oz (pico)

$2.00

Tacorita Salsa 2oz (med/blended)

$0.75

Tacorita Salsa 8oz (med/blended)

$2.00

Corn Salsa 2oz

$0.75

Corn Salsa 8oz

$2.00

Pineapple Salsa 2oz

$0.75

Pineapple Salsa 8oz

$2.00

Mango Habanero Salsa 2oz

$0.50

Mango Habanero Salsa 8oz

$2.00

Guacamole 2oz

$1.25

Guacamole 8oz

$5.00

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.75

Queso Sauce 2oz

$1.25

Queso Sauce 8oz

$5.00

Fresh Greens

$0.75

Pickled Onions 2oz

$0.75

Sauteed Onion & Pepper 2oz

$0.75

Chipotle Slaw 2oz

$0.75

Chipotle Slaw 8oz

$3.00

Cotija Cheese 2oz

$0.75

Shredded Jack Cheese 2oz

$0.75

BBQ Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Smoked Jalapeno Ranch 2oz

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo 2oz

$0.75

Sour Cream 8oz

$2.00

Add Rice & Beans

Add Rice & Beans

$3.00

Beverage

Drinks

Drinks

$3.05
Water

Water

$2.50
20oz Soda

20oz Soda

$2.95
Bubly Bounce

Bubly Bounce

$3.05
Starbucks Baya Energy

Starbucks Baya Energy

$3.50

Naked Smoothies

$4.00
Liquid Death

Liquid Death

$3.50

Horchata

Horchata is a flavorful rice milk beverage that is sweet and creamy, with a smooth texture, and a taste of vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg.
Horchata

Horchata

$6.00

Horchata is a flavorful rice milk beverage that is sweet and creamy, with a smooth texture, and a taste of vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Blueberry Pie Horchatta

Blueberry Pie Horchatta

$6.95

Blueberry Pie Horchatta Vegan & Dairy-Free !!

Rum-Chata

Rum-chata is a flavorful rice milk beverage that is sweet and creamy. Mixed with coconut rum gives you a smooth texture, and a taste of vanilla, cinnamon, coconut and nutmeg.
Rum-Chata

Rum-Chata

$8.25

Rum-chata is a flavorful rice milk beverage that is sweet and creamy. Mixed with coconut rum gives you a smooth texture, and a taste of vanilla, cinnamon, coconut and nutmeg.

Blueberry Pie Rum-Chata

Blueberry Pie Rum-Chata

$8.95

Blueberry Pie Rum-Chatta Vegan & Dairy-Free !!

Margaritas

House Marg

House Marg

$6.95
Patron Marg

Patron Marg

$9.25
Whiskey-rita

Whiskey-rita

$9.25

Whiskey-rita 🍹 Light and refreshing, full of citrusy flavor. Jameson orange mixed with our homemade sour mix. A perfect drink to celebrate St. Patty's Day

Beer/Seltzer/Cider/Wine

Corona

Corona

$3.75
Corona Light

Corona Light

$3.75
Dos Equis

Dos Equis

$3.75
Dos Equis Amber

Dos Equis Amber

$3.75
Negro Modelo

Negro Modelo

$3.75
Pacifico

Pacifico

$3.75
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$3.75
OBC Tubular

OBC Tubular

$8.50

Fogtown

$8.50

Wild Maine Mango Pineapple

$6.00

Wild Maine Blueberry

$6.00
Bissell Bros Substance

Bissell Bros Substance

$8.50

Fogtown Cordwood Brown Ale

$8.50

Fogtown Platformer Kolsh Ale

$8.50

Fogtown The Crushinator Cranberry Lager

$8.50

OBC Go Blue!

$8.50

OBC Lets Go Black Bears

$8.50

OBC Autonomy

$8.50

Thanksgiving Bowl

Thanksgiving Bowl Cornbread Stuffing, Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Mayo, Choose Shredded Chicken, Fried Chicken Or Seasoned Ground Beef.

Thanksgiving Bowl

$10.95

Cranberry Margarita

House Cranberry Margarita

House Cranberry Margarita

$6.95
Premium Cranberry Margarita

Premium Cranberry Margarita

$9.25

Utensils

Utensils (1 set)

Utensils (1 set)

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Tacorita! Our goal is to give you the best Mexican dining experience possible. We hope you enjoy

Website

Location

2 Mill Street, Orono, ME 04473

Directions

Gallery
Tacorita image
Tacorita image
Tacorita image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pepino's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 586
49 Park St Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Pepino's Taco Stand - 513 South Main Street
orange star4.4 • 325
513 South Main Street Brewer, ME 04412
View restaurantnext
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant - Ellsworth, ME
orange star4.2 • 185
191 Main St Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Orono
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston