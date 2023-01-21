- Home
- /
- Plainsboro
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- TacoRito - Plainsboro
TacoRito - Plainsboro
No reviews yet
7 Schalks Crossing Rd
plainsboro, NJ 08536
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
New dishes
Birria Tacos
3 Tacos stuffed with steak brisket soaked in our rich chiles and spices broth for hours. Served in corn tortillas dipped in our flavorful broth with melted mozzarella cheese topped with cilantro, onion and lime with a side of our rich birria consommé to dip.
Birria Quesadillas
13 inch tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro and steak brisket soaked in our rich chiles and spices broth for hours. Along with side of lime and our rich birria consommé to dip.
Birria Soup w/ tortillas
32 oz of our rich chiles and spices broth with steak brisket. Served with corn tortillas cilantro, onion, mozzarella cheese and lime.
Taquedilla Tacos
A quesadilla taco. Crispy and savory garlic butter dipped tortillas with melted mix cheese, topped with our sauteed street style slaw ( cabbage,jalapneo, onions cilantrol and lime vinaigrette) with fresh cabbage onion cilantro and creamy chili verde . ( It contains soy products and Chicken base)
Elote Shrimp (12 pc)
12 pieces of cumin battered shrimps topped with chilie lime salt, mexican hot sauce, chipotle mayo, sweet corn, fresh cheese, cilantro and 2 lime wedges.
Mexican Street corn (2 pcs)-
Coated with chipotle mayo and fresh cheese as well as a bit of Tajin and hot sauce sprinkled with some of our fresh cilantro.
Cinnamon Rice Pudding-
Tres Leche-
Appetizers
Birria Quesadillas
13 inch tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro and steak brisket soaked in our rich chiles and spices broth for hours. Along with side of lime and our rich birria consommé to dip.
Chili Cheese Fries-
Elote Shrimp (12 pc)
12 pieces of cumin battered shrimps topped with chilie lime salt, mexican hot sauce, chipotle mayo, sweet corn, fresh cheese, cilantro and 2 lime wedges.
Fried Bites -
lime cumin battered shrimp or fish with pineapple salsa salad n chipotle mayo dipping sauce
Loaded taquitos
4 pcs of golden fried tortillas stuffed with you choice of meat. Topped with melted shredded cheese, creamy chili verde, chipotle mayo, fresh cabbage, onion and cilantro.
Crazy Empanadas-
3 Empanadas stuffed with a tasty mixture that includes shredded chicken or ground beef , pico, chipotle salsa, cheese and corn. Comes with our creamy avocado dipping sauce.
Empanadas-
(3 Pieces) fresh made masa dough stuffed with your choice of meat and Mexican cheese, topped with homemade cream, lettuce, onion,tomato and salsa verde.
Chips
Crazy Nachos-
Corn tortilla chips served topped with melted cheddar cheese and your choice of protein, lettuce, pickle jalapeno, pico de gio, sour cream, tomatoes, black beans, guacamole and cilantro.
Crazy Quesadilla-
This is not your average quesadilla, this guy is stuffed with everything! Corn, cilantro, guacamole, Mexican cream, peppers, cheese, meat, pico de gio, lettuce, tomato and off course, love.
American Quesadilla-
An Amero-Mexican classic. Cheddar cheese, Montreal jack cheese, onions and peppers and your choice of proteins. between 13 inch flour tortillas. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Flautas-
(4 Pieces) Little food-flutes of goodness. Four golden, fried corn tortillas, each stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with fresh Mexican cheese, tomato, lettuce, Creamy chilli verde and salsa verde.
Tostadas-
(3 Pieces) Open-faced tacos. Little messes of wonder in the palm of your hand. Made with crispy fried corn tortillas, topped with black beans, fresh Mexican cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and guacamole with homemade salsa on the side.
Sweet Yellow Plantains-
4 pieces of golden fried sweet plantains. Served with fresh cheese and sour cream.
Pupusa-
(3 pieces ) Have it with cheese or have it mixed(pork and cheese). Served with a side of cabbage and out home-made marinara sauce.
Carne Asada w/ Fries-
salad
pineapple quinoa salad-
taco salad-
TacoRito Style salad-
Fresh bed of lettuce, cabbage, squeezed lime juice, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, onions, chipotle mayo, creamy chili verde.
Baja Style Salad-
Fresh bed of lettuce, fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro, pineapples, salsa verde, sweet corn, and jalapeno. Your choice of Proteins.
Street Style Salad-
Fresh bed of lettuce, Your Choice of protein sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco
soup
Taco
Birria Tacos
3 Tacos stuffed with steak brisket soaked in our rich chiles and spices broth for hours. Served in corn tortillas dipped in our flavorful broth with melted mozzarella cheese topped with cilantro, onion and lime with a side of our rich birria consommé to dip.
Tacos (build your own)-
(3pcs)Choose your own toppings or go with our standard topping which includes, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans ( Tacos Comes with Corn tortillas)
Taquedilla Tacos
A quesadilla taco. Crispy and savory garlic butter dipped tortillas with melted mix cheese, topped with our sauteed street style slaw ( cabbage,jalapneo, onions cilantrol and lime vinaigrette) with fresh cabbage onion cilantro and creamy chili verde . ( It contains soy products and Chicken base)
Baja Tacos-
Have it with Grilled chicken breast, Shrimp, or fish. Wrapped in flour tortilla, topped with fresh jalapenos, fresh cilantro, lime juice, onion, guacamole, tomato, corn, pineapples and Salsa Verde. Served with rice and beans.
TacoRito Tacos-
Our most popular dish! Your choice of Fish or Shrimp wrapped with flour tortillas. Topped of with coleslaw, fresh jalapenos, fresh cilantro, lime juice, onion, guacamole, Creamy Chilli Verdeand chipotle mayo. Comes in 3 pieces and served with rice and beans.
Street Style Tacos
(Cannot be modified)*** Introducing Street-Style! A mix of delicious grilled ingredients and your choice of a savory meat option to go along with it.Your Choice of Steak, Chicken or Shrimp sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco.
Cabbage Wrap
Baja Cabbage Wrap
Tacorito Cabbage Wrap
Burritos
Burrito (build your own)-
Choose your own toppings or go standard (pico, cheese, lettuce, cheese, rice and beans)
TacoRito - Rito-
fresh cabbage, lime juice, fresh jalapeno, onions, cilantro, chipotle mayo, creamy chilli verde and yellow rice.
Chipotle Burrito
Burrito covered in our smoky spicy chipotle salsa. Inside contains Rice, Beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions and topped of with sour cream.
Tex Mex Burrito
Smoother in our salsa verde. Inside contains Rice, Beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions and topped of with sour cream.
Chimichanga Burrito
This burrito is deep fried till golden brown. Inside contains Rice, Beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions and chipotle mayo.
Fajitas-Rito
Your choice of meat, cooked with pepper,onions,cilantro and our fajita seasoning. Then we put it inside a burrito wrapped and add fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, mixed Mexican cheese, sour cream and rice and beans.
Mole Burrito
Fat-Rito-
Fried Burrito Covered in Cheese
Street Style Burritos
Have it with French fries or Rice and your choice of Steak, Chicken or Shrimp sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco.
Rice Bowl
Rice Bowl (build your own)
Burrito bowl, choose your own toppings or go with our standard toppings.
Baja Rice Bowl
Garlic yellow rice, fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro, pineapples, salsa verde, sweet corn,and jalapeno. Your choice of Proteins.
TacoRito Rice Bowl
Fresh cabbage, squeeze lime juice, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, onions, chipotle mayo, creamy chili verde, garlic yellow rice and your choice of steak or chicken.
Street Style Ricebowls
Your Choice of Steak, Chicken or Shrimp sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with Garlic rice, fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco
Fajita-Bowl
Entrees
Carne Asada-
Grilled steak Marinated in our lime vinaigrette salsa. served with rice and bean, fried plantain and side salad.
Carne Enchiladas-
This isn’t your average corn tortilla-wrapped enchilada. Actually it’s not an enchilada at all.Rather it’s a tender pork marinated in spicy Mexican sauces then sautéed with onions and served with , homemade beans and flavorful Mexican yellow rice.
Enchiladas-
You get four corn tortillas, each stuffed with your choice of meat and your choice of green or red salsa then topped with onion, tomato and lettuce and served with homemade beans, sour cream, and a side of flavorful Mexican yellow rice. Salsa Verde – Green Sauce (medium): Our homemade salsa verde sauce is made with a blend of fresh ingredients and spices including: tomatillos, fresh chilies, fresh jalapeno,cilantro, onions and garlic. Salsa Rojo – Red sauce (medium): Just like our Green salsa, this one is made with mixture of spices and fresh ingredients including: tomato, fresh chilies, de arbol pepper, roasted garlic and onion.
Fajita-
Sauteed with butter, Peppers, onions and cilantro in our fajita seasoning Served with rice and beans and tortillas with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Fried Steak W/ Onion-
Sliced steak with Mexican seasoning, topped with caramelized onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Grilled Shrimps with rice and beans (14 pcs)-
10 pieces grill shrimps marinated in our lime vinaigrette. served with rice, beans and tortillas and fresh pico salad.
2 Piece Grilled Chicken (12 oz) /rice and beans-
Spicy Carne Enchiladas-
Desserts
side options
Garlic Yellow rice
Spicy Chipotle Rice
Black Beans
Salsa Rojo 16 oz
Salsa Verde 16 oz
Chipotle Salsa 16 oz
Mole Salsa 16 oz
Fireball Salsa 16 oz
Creamy Chili Verde 16 oz
Chipotle Mayo 16 oz
Sour Cream 16 oz
Spicy Pineapple salsa 16 oz
Guacamole 3.25 oz
Guacamole 16 oz (Soup cup)
Guacamole 32 oz (RiceBowl)
Party tray Rice
Party Tray Black Beans
Party Tray Chips,Gucamole and Salsa
Large Fries
Small Fries
3 handmade tortillas
6 corn tortillas
3 flour tortillas
Pico soup cup (16oz)
Pico Large bowl (30 oz)
3.25 oz Melt Chz
Melted Cheese soup cup 16oz
Soup cup of quinoa 16 oz
1 Piece Grilled chicken (6.5oz)
8 Piece Grilled Shrimps
Beans!
Salsa!
Party tray of Rice or Beans!
Party Tray Chips and Guacamole!
Meats add on!
Pico De Gallo!
Melted Cheese!
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7 Schalks Crossing Rd, plainsboro, NJ 08536