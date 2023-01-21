TacoRito - Plainsboro

Street Style Tacos

$2.00

(Cannot be modified)*** Introducing Street-Style! A mix of delicious grilled ingredients and your choice of a savory meat option to go along with it.Your Choice of Steak, Chicken or Shrimp sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco.