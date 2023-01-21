A map showing the location of TacoRito - PlainsboroView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

TacoRito - Plainsboro

No reviews yet

7 Schalks Crossing Rd

plainsboro, NJ 08536

Popular Items

Rice Bowl (build your own)
Burrito (build your own)-
Tacos (build your own)-

New dishes

10 pieces of cumin battered shrimp topped with chilie lime salt, mexican hot sauce, chipotle mayo, sweet corn, fresh cheese, cilantro and 2 lime wedges.
3 Tacos stuffed with steak brisket soaked in our rich chiles and spices broth for hours. Served in corn tortillas dipped in our flavorful broth with melted mozzarella cheese topped with cilantro, onion and lime with a side of our rich birria consommé to dip.

13 inch tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro and steak brisket soaked in our rich chiles and spices broth for hours. Along with side of lime and our rich birria consommé to dip.

32 oz of our rich chiles and spices broth with steak brisket. Served with corn tortillas cilantro, onion, mozzarella cheese and lime.

A quesadilla taco. Crispy and savory garlic butter dipped tortillas with melted mix cheese, topped with our sauteed street style slaw ( cabbage,jalapneo, onions cilantrol and lime vinaigrette) with fresh cabbage onion cilantro and creamy chili verde . ( It contains soy products and Chicken base)

$13.75

12 pieces of cumin battered shrimps topped with chilie lime salt, mexican hot sauce, chipotle mayo, sweet corn, fresh cheese, cilantro and 2 lime wedges.

$5.95

Coated with chipotle mayo and fresh cheese as well as a bit of Tajin and hot sauce sprinkled with some of our fresh cilantro.

$4.35
$4.35

Appetizers

$10.80
lime cumin battered shrimp or fish with pineapple salsa salad n chipotle mayo dipping sauce

$1.50

4 pcs of golden fried tortillas stuffed with you choice of meat. Topped with melted shredded cheese, creamy chili verde, chipotle mayo, fresh cabbage, onion and cilantro.

3 Empanadas stuffed with a tasty mixture that includes shredded chicken or ground beef , pico, chipotle salsa, cheese and corn. Comes with our creamy avocado dipping sauce.

(3 Pieces) fresh made masa dough stuffed with your choice of meat and Mexican cheese, topped with homemade cream, lettuce, onion,tomato and salsa verde.

Corn tortilla chips served topped with melted cheddar cheese and your choice of protein, lettuce, pickle jalapeno, pico de gio, sour cream, tomatoes, black beans, guacamole and cilantro.

This is not your average quesadilla, this guy is stuffed with everything! Corn, cilantro, guacamole, Mexican cream, peppers, cheese, meat, pico de gio, lettuce, tomato and off course, love.

An Amero-Mexican classic. Cheddar cheese, Montreal jack cheese, onions and peppers and your choice of proteins. between 13 inch flour tortillas. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

(4 Pieces) Little food-flutes of goodness. Four golden, fried corn tortillas, each stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with fresh Mexican cheese, tomato, lettuce, Creamy chilli verde and salsa verde.

(3 Pieces) Open-faced tacos. Little messes of wonder in the palm of your hand. Made with crispy fried corn tortillas, topped with black beans, fresh Mexican cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and guacamole with homemade salsa on the side.

$7.95

4 pieces of golden fried sweet plantains. Served with fresh cheese and sour cream.

$10.75

(3 pieces ) Have it with cheese or have it mixed(pork and cheese). Served with a side of cabbage and out home-made marinara sauce.

$18.15

salad

$0.25

TacoRito Style salad-

$0.25

Fresh bed of lettuce, cabbage, squeezed lime juice, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, onions, chipotle mayo, creamy chili verde.

Baja Style Salad-

$0.25

Fresh bed of lettuce, fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro, pineapples, salsa verde, sweet corn, and jalapeno. Your choice of Proteins.

Street Style Salad-

$1.75

Fresh bed of lettuce, Your Choice of protein sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco

soup

$13.50Out of stock

32 oz of our rich chiles and spices broth with steak brisket. Served with corn tortillas cilantro, onion, mozzarella cheese and lime.

Tofu tortilla soup-

Taco

$13.50Out of stock

3 Tacos stuffed with steak brisket soaked in our rich chiles and spices broth for hours. Served in corn tortillas dipped in our flavorful broth with melted mozzarella cheese topped with cilantro, onion and lime with a side of our rich birria consommé to dip.

(3pcs)Choose your own toppings or go with our standard topping which includes, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans ( Tacos Comes with Corn tortillas)

A quesadilla taco. Crispy and savory garlic butter dipped tortillas with melted mix cheese, topped with our sauteed street style slaw ( cabbage,jalapneo, onions cilantrol and lime vinaigrette) with fresh cabbage onion cilantro and creamy chili verde . ( It contains soy products and Chicken base)

Have it with Grilled chicken breast, Shrimp, or fish. Wrapped in flour tortilla, topped with fresh jalapenos, fresh cilantro, lime juice, onion, guacamole, tomato, corn, pineapples and Salsa Verde. Served with rice and beans.

Our most popular dish! Your choice of Fish or Shrimp wrapped with flour tortillas. Topped of with coleslaw, fresh jalapenos, fresh cilantro, lime juice, onion, guacamole, Creamy Chilli Verdeand chipotle mayo. Comes in 3 pieces and served with rice and beans.

$2.00

(Cannot be modified)*** Introducing Street-Style! A mix of delicious grilled ingredients and your choice of a savory meat option to go along with it.Your Choice of Steak, Chicken or Shrimp sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco.

Baja Cabbage Wrap

Tacorito Cabbage Wrap

Burritos

Choose your own toppings or go standard (pico, cheese, lettuce, cheese, rice and beans)

TacoRito - Rito-

fresh cabbage, lime juice, fresh jalapeno, onions, cilantro, chipotle mayo, creamy chilli verde and yellow rice.

$1.25

Burrito covered in our smoky spicy chipotle salsa. Inside contains Rice, Beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions and topped of with sour cream.

$1.25

Smoother in our salsa verde. Inside contains Rice, Beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions and topped of with sour cream.

$1.50

This burrito is deep fried till golden brown. Inside contains Rice, Beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions and chipotle mayo.

Fajitas-Rito

$2.60

Your choice of meat, cooked with pepper,onions,cilantro and our fajita seasoning. Then we put it inside a burrito wrapped and add fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, mixed Mexican cheese, sour cream and rice and beans.

$2.25

Fat-Rito-

$2.75

Fried Burrito Covered in Cheese

Street Style Burritos

$1.50

Have it with French fries or Rice and your choice of Steak, Chicken or Shrimp sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco.

Rice Bowl

Burrito bowl, choose your own toppings or go with our standard toppings.

Garlic yellow rice, fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro, pineapples, salsa verde, sweet corn,and jalapeno. Your choice of Proteins.

Fresh cabbage, squeeze lime juice, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, onions, chipotle mayo, creamy chili verde, garlic yellow rice and your choice of steak or chicken.

$1.50

Your Choice of Steak, Chicken or Shrimp sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with Garlic rice, fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco

Fajita-Bowl

$2.50

Entrees

$15.00

Grilled steak Marinated in our lime vinaigrette salsa. served with rice and bean, fried plantain and side salad.

$13.65

This isn’t your average corn tortilla-wrapped enchilada. Actually it’s not an enchilada at all.Rather it’s a tender pork marinated in spicy Mexican sauces then sautéed with onions and served with , homemade beans and flavorful Mexican yellow rice.

You get four corn tortillas, each stuffed with your choice of meat and your choice of green or red salsa then topped with onion, tomato and lettuce and served with homemade beans, sour cream, and a side of flavorful Mexican yellow rice. Salsa Verde – Green Sauce (medium): Our homemade salsa verde sauce is made with a blend of fresh ingredients and spices including: tomatillos, fresh chilies, fresh jalapeno,cilantro, onions and garlic. Salsa Rojo – Red sauce (medium): Just like our Green salsa, this one is made with mixture of spices and fresh ingredients including: tomato, fresh chilies, de arbol pepper, roasted garlic and onion.

Sauteed with butter, Peppers, onions and cilantro in our fajita seasoning Served with rice and beans and tortillas with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

$15.00

Sliced steak with Mexican seasoning, topped with caramelized onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Grilled Shrimps with rice and beans (14 pcs)-

$17.25

10 pieces grill shrimps marinated in our lime vinaigrette. served with rice, beans and tortillas and fresh pico salad.

2 Piece Grilled Chicken (12 oz) /rice and beans-

$12.90
Spicy Carne Enchiladas-

Spicy Carne Enchiladas-

$14.05

Desserts

$6.35

9 pieces of churros with our cinnamon icing dip.

$6.35

6 pcs

$4.35

Cinnamon Rice Pudding-

$4.35

Kids Menu

side options

Garlic Yellow rice

$4.65+

Spicy Chipotle Rice

$4.25+

Black Beans

$4.65+

Salsa Rojo 16 oz

$6.25

Salsa Verde 16 oz

$6.25

Chipotle Salsa 16 oz

$7.25

Mole Salsa 16 oz

$8.50

Fireball Salsa 16 oz

$7.50

Creamy Chili Verde 16 oz

$8.65

Chipotle Mayo 16 oz

$8.50

Sour Cream 16 oz

$7.50

Spicy Pineapple salsa 16 oz

$7.50

Guacamole 3.25 oz

$2.25

Guacamole 16 oz (Soup cup)

$14.75

Guacamole 32 oz (RiceBowl)

$27.00

Party tray Rice

$37.50

Party Tray Black Beans

$37.50

Party Tray Chips,Gucamole and Salsa

$48.00

Large Fries

$7.75

Small Fries

$3.45

3 handmade tortillas

$2.00

6 corn tortillas

$2.00

3 flour tortillas

$1.50

Pico soup cup (16oz)

$6.65

Pico Large bowl (30 oz)

$12.35

3.25 oz Melt Chz

$2.00

Melted Cheese soup cup 16oz

$8.35
Soup cup of quinoa 16 oz

$6.50

1 Piece Grilled chicken (6.5oz)

$4.75

8 Piece Grilled Shrimps

$7.15

Kids

Drinks

Jarritos

$2.50

Water

$1.75

Fountain Drinks

$2.75+

Horchata

$3.75

Jamaica

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.00

Bubly

$1.75Out of stock

Starbucks Espersso

$3.50

fountain drinks

pepsi

$2.69+

diet pepsi

$2.69+

sierra mist

$2.69+

sweet ice tea

$2.69+

mt. dew

$2.69+

lemonade

$2.69+

diet mt dew

$2.69+

root beer

$2.69+

Rice!

Garlic Yellow rice

$4.65+

Spicy Chipotle Rice

$4.25+

Beans!

Black Beans

$4.65+

Salsa!

Salsa Rojo 16 oz

$6.25

Salsa Verde 16 oz

$6.25

Chipotle Salsa 16 oz

$7.25

Mole Salsa 16 oz

$8.50

Fireball Salsa 16 oz

$7.50

Creamy Chili Verde 16 oz

$8.65

Chipotle Mayo 16 oz

$8.50

Sour Cream 16 oz

$7.50

Chipotle Mayo 30oz

$13.15

Ccv 30 Oz

$13.15

Extra Sides Of Salsa

$0.25

Salsa Verde 30 Oz

$11.00

Guacamole!

Guacamole 3.25 oz

$2.25

Guacamole 16 oz (Soup cup)

$14.75

Guacamole 32 oz (RiceBowl)

$27.00

Party tray of Rice or Beans!

Party tray Rice

$37.50

Party Tray Black Beans

$37.50

Party Tray Chips and Guacamole!

Party Tray Chips,Gucamole and Salsa

$48.00

Fries!

Large Fries

$7.75

Small Fries

$3.45

Extra Tortillas!

3 handmade tortillas

$2.00

6 corn tortillas

$2.00

3 flour tortillas

$1.50

Meats add on!

1 Piece Grilled chicken (6.5oz)

$4.75

1 Piece Jr. Grilled Steak

$4.25

8 Piece Grilled Shrimps

$7.15

Pico De Gallo!

Pico soup cup (16oz)

$6.65

Pico Large bowl (30 oz)

$12.35

Melted Cheese!

3.25 oz Melt Chz

$2.00

Melted Cheese soup cup 16oz

$8.35

Quinoa!

Soup cup of quinoa 16 oz

$6.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
7 Schalks Crossing Rd, plainsboro, NJ 08536

