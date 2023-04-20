Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

TacoRito 110 main st

No reviews yet

110 Main Street

Hightstown, NJ 08520

Popular Items

Rice Bowl (build your own)
Tacos (Build your own)
Burrito (build your own)

FOOD

New Dishes

Appetizers

Elote Shrimp ( 12 pc)

Elote Shrimp ( 12 pc)

$13.50

12 pieces of cumin battered shrimp topped with chilie lime salt, mexican hot sauce, chipotle mayo, sweet corn, fresh cheese, cilantro and 2 lime wedges.

Fried Bites-

Fried Bites-

lime cumin battered shrimp or fish with pineapple salsa salad n chipotle mayo dipping sauce

American Quesadilla-

American Quesadilla-

Chicken,vegetable or Steak Stuffed with peppers and onions with a side of sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Crazy Empanadas-

Crazy Empanadas-

(no modifications allow) Chicken or Ground beef Empanadas stuffed with Pico de gallo, cheese, corn and chipotle mayo <popular>

Crazy Nachos-

Crazy Nachos-

Chicken, Vegetable or Ground beef with Melted cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, pickled jalapeno, fresh jalapeno, sour cream and guacamole

Crazy Quesadilla-

Crazy Quesadilla-

Chicken, Vegetable or Steak with Lettuce,Pico de gallo, jalapeno, sour cream and guacamole stuffed inside the Quesadilla

Empanadas-

Empanadas-

Chicken ,Ground beef or steak with cheese fried in fresh corn dough

Flautas-

Flautas-

4pcs Chicken or Steak served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, creamy chili verde and fresh cheese.

Chips

Chips

Pupusa-

Pupusa-

$10.50

mix or cheese. Served with a side of cabbage and our home-made marinara sauce.

Sweet Yellow Plantains-

Sweet Yellow Plantains-

$7.50

4 pieces of golden fried sweet plantains. Served with fresh cheese and sour cream.

Tostadas-

Tostadas-

Chicken,Pork ,vegetable or Steak on a Crispy tortilla disk topped with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and fresh cheese

Carne Asada w/ Fries-

Carne Asada w/ Fries-

$18.00

Fries covered with double portion of steak, melted cheese, mix cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh cheese

Chili Cheese Fries-

Chili Cheese Fries-

$10.50

Fries covered with melted cheese, topped with ground beef, chipotle mayo, sour cream and cilantro

salad

taco salad

taco salad

$0.25

Choice of protein with lettuce, beans, mix cheese, japapeño, pico de Gallo and corn topped with creamy chili verde dressing and crushed chips.

Tacorito Style Salad

$0.25

Fresh bed of lettuce, cabbage, squeezed lime juice, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, onions, chipotle mayo, creamy chili verde,

Baja Style Salad

$0.25

Fresh bed of lettuce, fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro, pineapples, salsa verde, sweet corn, and jalapeno. Your choice of Proteins.

Street Style salad

$1.50

Fresh bed of lettuce, with your choice of proteins sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with Garlic rice, fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco

soup

Shrimp Tortilla Soup Large-

$12.25

Burritos

Burrito (build your own)

Burrito (build your own)

Choose your own toppings or go standard (pico, cheese, lettuce, cheese, rice and beans)

TacoRito - Rito

fresh cabbage, lime juice, fresh jalapeno, onions, cilantro, chipotle mayo, creamy chilli verde and yellow rice.

Chipotle Burrito

Chipotle Burrito

$1.25

Burrito covered in chipotle salsa. Inside contains Rice, Beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions and topped of with sour cream.

Tex Mex Burrito

Tex Mex Burrito

$1.25

Smothered in our salsa verde. Inside contains Rice, Beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions and topped of with sour cream.

Chimichanga Burrito

Chimichanga Burrito

$1.50

This burrito is deep fried till golden brown. Inside contains Rice, Beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions and chipotle mayo.

Fajitas-Rito

$2.50

Your choice of meat, cooked with pepper,onions,cilantro and our fajita seasoning. Then we put it inside a burrito wrapped and add fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, mixed Mexican cheese, sour cream and rice and beans.

Fat-Rito

$2.50

Fried Burrito Covered in Cheese

Street Style Burritos

$1.45

Have it with French fries or Rice and your choice of Steak, Chicken or Shrimp sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco.

Mole Burrito

$2.00

Taco

Tacos (Build your own)

Tacos (Build your own)

(3 pcs) Choose your own tortilla, meat and toppings or go with our standard topping which includes, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans

Street Style Tacos-

Street Style Tacos-

$1.95

(no modifications allow) Your Choice of Steak, Chicken or Shrimp sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco.

Cabbage Wrap-

Cabbage Wrap-

Served with fresh pico de gallo, lettuce and salsa verde. Shredded Chicken Cabbage Taco (220 calories) Grilled Steak Cabbage Taco (350 calories) Pineapple Pork Cabbage Taco(330 calories) Baja Shrimp Cabbage Taco (396 calories) Baja Grilled Chicken Cabbage Taco (520 calories)

Baja Cabbage Wrap-

Baja Cabbage Wrap-

Tacorito Cabbage Wrap-

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl (build your own)

Rice Bowl (build your own)

Burrito bowl, choose your own toppings or go with our standard toppings.

Baja Rice Bowl-

Baja Rice Bowl-

Garlic yellow rice, fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro, pineapples, salsa verde, sweet corn,and jalapeno. Your choice of Proteins.

TacoRito Rice Bowl

TacoRito Rice Bowl

Fresh cabbage, squeeze lime juice, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, onions, chipotle mayo, creamy chili verde, garlic yellow rice and your choice of steak or chicken.

Street Style Ricebowls

Street Style Ricebowls

$1.50

Your Choice of Steak, Chicken or Shrimp sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with Garlic rice, fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco

Fajita-Bowl

$2.50

Entrees

Carne Asada-

Carne Asada-

$14.75

Grilled steak Marinated in our lime vinaigrette salsa. served with rice and bean, fried plantain and side salad.

Carne Enchiladas-

Carne Enchiladas-

$13.35

pork marinated in Mexican spices then sautéed with onions and served with , homemade beans and flavorful Mexican yellow rice.

Enchiladas-

Enchiladas-

corn tortillas, each stuffed with your choice of meat and your choice of sauce then topped with onion, tomato and lettuce and served with homemade beans, sour cream, and a side of flavorful Mexican yellow rice.

Fajita-

Fajita-

Sauteed with butter, Peppers, onions and cilantro in our fajita seasoning Served with rice and beans and tortillas with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Fried Steak W/ Onion-

Fried Steak W/ Onion-

$14.75

Sliced steak with Mexican seasoning, topped with caramelized onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Grilled Shrimps with rice & beans ( 14 pcs)-

$17.00

grilled shrimp marinated in our lime vinaigrette. served with rice, beans and tortillas and fresh pico salad.

Spicy Carne Enchiladas-

Spicy Carne Enchiladas-

$13.80

Desserts

Churros (8 pc)

Churros (8 pc)

$6.39

9 pieces of churros with our cinnamon icing dip.

Fried Oreos (6 pc)

Fried Oreos (6 pc)

$6.39

6 pcs

Kids Menu..

KIDS MENU

Kids!

DRINKS

Jarritos

$2.75

Horchata

$3.75

Water

$1.75

Bottle Drinks

$2.75

Side Dishes & Extra Charges

Fries.

Large Fries

$7.50

Small Fries

$3.25

Rice.

Garlic Yellow rice

$4.50+

Spicy Chipotle Rice

$4.50+

Beans.

Black Beans

$4.50+

Salsa-

Salsa Rojo 16 oz

$6.25

Salsa Verde 16 oz

$6.25

Chipotle Salsa 16 oz

$7.25

Mole Salsa 16 oz

$8.50

Fireball Salsa 16oz

$7.25

Creamy Chili Verde 16oz

$8.50

Chipotle Mayo 16oz

$8.50

Sour Cream 16oz

$8.00

Spicy Pineapple Salsa 16oz

$7.50

Guacamole-

Guacamole 3.25 oz

$2.25

Guacamole 16 oz

$14.50

Guacamole 30 oz (RiceBowl)2

$26.50

Party tray of Rice or Beans

Party tray Rice

$38.00

Party Tray Black Beans

$38.00

Party Tray Chips and Guacamole

Party Tray Chips,Gucamole and Salsa

$48.00

Cheese Sauce-

3.25 Oz Chz Sauce

$2.00

Soup Cup Chz Sauce 16 oz

$8.10

Extra Tortillas.

6 corn tortillas

$2.00

3 flour tortillas

$2.00

Meats add on

1 Piece Grilled chicken 6.5 oz

$4.75

8 Piece Grilled Shrimps

$7.00

Pico De Gallo-

Pico soup cup (16oz)

$6.50

pico Large bowl (30 oz)

$12.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We're more than just tacos and burritos, we offer variety of authentic Mexican dishes, with a fine dining hospitality at a fast food price tag.

110 Main Street, Hightstown, NJ 08520

