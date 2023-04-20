- Home
TacoRito 110 main st
110 Main Street
Hightstown, NJ 08520
FOOD
New Dishes
Kid's Taco Kit meal w/ chips and salsa
This is a build your own taco kit for kids, allowing kids to create their own unique tacos. Included are: 2 tortillas of choice, chips and salsa, lettuces, tomatoes, sour cream, and mixed cheese.
Mexican street corns (2 pcs)-
Coated with chipotle mayo and fresh cheese as well as a bit of Tajin and hot sauce sprinkled with some of our fresh cilantro.
Loaded Taquitos-
4 pcs of golden fried tortillas stuffed with you choice of meat. Topped with melted shredded cheese, creamy chili verde, chipotle mayo, fresh cabbage, onion and cilantro.
Fried Bites-
lime cumin battered shrimp or fish with pineapple salsa salad n chipotle mayo dipping sauce
Tres Leches Cake
home made Tres leches cake. Hailing from Latin America, this tres leches cake gets its name from incorporating three kinds of milk: evaporated, condensed, and regular whole milk.
Elote Shrimp ( 12 pc)
12 pieces of cumin battered shrimp topped with chilie lime salt, mexican hot sauce, chipotle mayo, sweet corn, fresh cheese, cilantro and 2 lime wedges.
Taquedilla Tacos
A quesadilla taco. Crispy and savory garlic butter dipped tortillas with melted mix cheese, topped with our sauteed street style slaw ( cabbage,jalapneo, onions cilantrol and lime vinaigrette) with fresh cabbage onion cilantro and creamy chili verde . ( It contains soy products and Chicken base)
Appetizers
American Quesadilla-
Chicken,vegetable or Steak Stuffed with peppers and onions with a side of sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
Crazy Empanadas-
(no modifications allow) Chicken or Ground beef Empanadas stuffed with Pico de gallo, cheese, corn and chipotle mayo <popular>
Crazy Nachos-
Chicken, Vegetable or Ground beef with Melted cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, pickled jalapeno, fresh jalapeno, sour cream and guacamole
Crazy Quesadilla-
Chicken, Vegetable or Steak with Lettuce,Pico de gallo, jalapeno, sour cream and guacamole stuffed inside the Quesadilla
Empanadas-
Chicken ,Ground beef or steak with cheese fried in fresh corn dough
Flautas-
4pcs Chicken or Steak served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, creamy chili verde and fresh cheese.
Chips
Pupusa-
mix or cheese. Served with a side of cabbage and our home-made marinara sauce.
Sweet Yellow Plantains-
4 pieces of golden fried sweet plantains. Served with fresh cheese and sour cream.
Tostadas-
Chicken,Pork ,vegetable or Steak on a Crispy tortilla disk topped with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and fresh cheese
Carne Asada w/ Fries-
Fries covered with double portion of steak, melted cheese, mix cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh cheese
Chili Cheese Fries-
Fries covered with melted cheese, topped with ground beef, chipotle mayo, sour cream and cilantro
salad
taco salad
Choice of protein with lettuce, beans, mix cheese, japapeño, pico de Gallo and corn topped with creamy chili verde dressing and crushed chips.
Tacorito Style Salad
Fresh bed of lettuce, cabbage, squeezed lime juice, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, onions, chipotle mayo, creamy chili verde,
Baja Style Salad
Fresh bed of lettuce, fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro, pineapples, salsa verde, sweet corn, and jalapeno. Your choice of Proteins.
Street Style salad
Fresh bed of lettuce, with your choice of proteins sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with Garlic rice, fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco
Burritos
Burrito (build your own)
Choose your own toppings or go standard (pico, cheese, lettuce, cheese, rice and beans)
TacoRito - Rito
fresh cabbage, lime juice, fresh jalapeno, onions, cilantro, chipotle mayo, creamy chilli verde and yellow rice.
Chipotle Burrito
Burrito covered in chipotle salsa. Inside contains Rice, Beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions and topped of with sour cream.
Tex Mex Burrito
Smothered in our salsa verde. Inside contains Rice, Beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions and topped of with sour cream.
Chimichanga Burrito
This burrito is deep fried till golden brown. Inside contains Rice, Beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions and chipotle mayo.
Fajitas-Rito
Your choice of meat, cooked with pepper,onions,cilantro and our fajita seasoning. Then we put it inside a burrito wrapped and add fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, mixed Mexican cheese, sour cream and rice and beans.
Fat-Rito
Fried Burrito Covered in Cheese
Street Style Burritos
Have it with French fries or Rice and your choice of Steak, Chicken or Shrimp sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco.
Mole Burrito
Taco
Tacos (Build your own)
(3 pcs) Choose your own tortilla, meat and toppings or go with our standard topping which includes, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans
Baja Tacos-
Have it with Grilled chicken breast, Shrimp, or fish. Wrapped in flour tortilla, topped with fresh jalapenos, fresh cilantro, lime juice, onion, guacamole, tomato, corn, pineapples and Salsa Verde. Served with rice and beans.
TacoRito Tacos-
your choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla Topped of with coleslaw, fresh jalapenos, fresh cilantro, lime juice, onion, guacamole, Creamy Chilli Verde and chipotle mayo. Comes in 3 pieces and served with rice and beans.
Street Style Tacos-
(no modifications allow) Your Choice of Steak, Chicken or Shrimp sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco.
Cabbage Wrap-
Served with fresh pico de gallo, lettuce and salsa verde. Shredded Chicken Cabbage Taco (220 calories) Grilled Steak Cabbage Taco (350 calories) Pineapple Pork Cabbage Taco(330 calories) Baja Shrimp Cabbage Taco (396 calories) Baja Grilled Chicken Cabbage Taco (520 calories)
Baja Cabbage Wrap-
Tacorito Cabbage Wrap-
Rice Bowl
Rice Bowl (build your own)
Burrito bowl, choose your own toppings or go with our standard toppings.
Baja Rice Bowl-
Garlic yellow rice, fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro, pineapples, salsa verde, sweet corn,and jalapeno. Your choice of Proteins.
TacoRito Rice Bowl
Fresh cabbage, squeeze lime juice, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, onions, chipotle mayo, creamy chili verde, garlic yellow rice and your choice of steak or chicken.
Street Style Ricebowls
Your Choice of Steak, Chicken or Shrimp sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with Garlic rice, fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco
Fajita-Bowl
Entrees
Carne Asada-
Grilled steak Marinated in our lime vinaigrette salsa. served with rice and bean, fried plantain and side salad.
Carne Enchiladas-
pork marinated in Mexican spices then sautéed with onions and served with , homemade beans and flavorful Mexican yellow rice.
Enchiladas-
corn tortillas, each stuffed with your choice of meat and your choice of sauce then topped with onion, tomato and lettuce and served with homemade beans, sour cream, and a side of flavorful Mexican yellow rice.
Fajita-
Sauteed with butter, Peppers, onions and cilantro in our fajita seasoning Served with rice and beans and tortillas with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Fried Steak W/ Onion-
Sliced steak with Mexican seasoning, topped with caramelized onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Grilled Shrimps with rice & beans ( 14 pcs)-
grilled shrimp marinated in our lime vinaigrette. served with rice, beans and tortillas and fresh pico salad.
Spicy Carne Enchiladas-
Desserts
Kids Menu..
KIDS MENU
Side Dishes & Extra Charges
Beans.
Salsa-
Party tray of Rice or Beans
Party Tray Chips and Guacamole
Cheese Sauce-
Extra Tortillas.
Pico De Gallo-
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We're more than just tacos and burritos, we offer variety of authentic Mexican dishes, with a fine dining hospitality at a fast food price tag.
110 Main Street, Hightstown, NJ 08520