Tacos El Rey

review star

No reviews yet

5058 Nicholson Lane Suite B

Rockville, MD 20852

Order Again

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings (1 dozen)

$11.99

Chicken Empanada (3)

$8.99

Chips & Guacamole

$5.99

Chips & Queso

$4.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Fried Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$4.99

Fried Taquitos (3 Tornados)

$8.99

Nachos El Rey

$9.99

Entrees

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.99

Carne Asada

$11.99

Mojarra Frita

$12.99

Sizzling Fajitas

12" Quesadillas

$7.99

Burrito

$7.99

Burrito Bowl

$7.99

Tortas Mexicanas

Tortas Choice

$7.99

Tacos

Mixed Taco Plate - steak, chicken & carnitas

$8.99

Taco Plate - Shrimp

$9.99

Taco Plate - Fish

$9.99

Single Tacos

Taco al Pastor

$3.25

Taco de Carne Asada

$2.99

Taco de Carnitas

$2.99

Taco de Lengua

$3.25

Taco de Pollo

$2.99

Taco de Chorizo

$3.25

Taco de Shrimp

$3.99

Taco de Fish

$3.99

Pupusas

Pupusas

$2.25

Salads

Steak Fiesta Taco Salad

$11.99

Aztec Chicken Salad

$10.99

EL REY SHRIMP SALAD

$11.99

Extra Sides

Guacamole

$2.50

Mexican Rice

$2.50

Ranchero Beans

$2.50

Handmade Torrillas (2)

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

CHEESE

$0.50

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

VEGETALES (chile&cebolla)

$1.50

EXTRA MEAT

$3.00

salsa verde

$0.50

salsa roja

$0.50

ROASTED JALAPENOS

$1.00

Kids

KIDS Quesadilla

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Beef Hot Dog

$5.99

Desserts

Flan

$3.99

Tres Leches

$4.50

Tiramisu

$4.50

Churros

$2.50

N/A Beverages

Horchata

$2.99

Monster Energy

$2.50

Redbull

$2.50

MEXICAN Glass Soda

$2.25

Coconut Water

$2.50

MEXICAN Jarritos

$2.25

Gatorade 20z

$2.00

Gatorade 32oz

$2.50

Water/ Canned Soda

$1.00

16oz Bottle

$2.00

Drink of the Day

$2.99

EVER FRESH 16 OZ

$2.59

EVER FRESH 24 OZ

$2.99

Sparkling water

$1.99

Cola shanpagne

$1.99

Frapuccino

$2.59

eliya coco

$3.50

V-8 JUICE

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! AUTENTHIC TACOS

5058 Nicholson Lane Suite B, Rockville, MD 20852

