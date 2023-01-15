A map showing the location of Low Desert 1775 East Palm Canyon Drive Suite 405View gallery

Low Desert 1775 East Palm Canyon Drive Suite 405

review star

No reviews yet

1775 East Palm Canyon Drive Suite 405

Palm Springs, CA 92264

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Jarritos

Fruit Punch

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Guava

$5.00

Lime

$5.00

Mandarin

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Mexican Cola

$5.00

Passion Fruit

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Tamarind

$5.00

Watermelon

$5.00

Juices

Orange Juices

$5.00

Cranberry Juices

$5.00

Pineapple Juices

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet coke

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ices Tea

$4.00

Arl Palmer

$4.00

Sprinlge Water

$4.00

Small Bottle Sparking

$4.00

Speciaties Cocktail

Margertia

$10.00

Voda Soda

$10.00

Casamigso

$16.00

Premium

$16.00

Cardan Win

$8.00

Spicy Margertia

$10.00

Margertia Tam

$14.00

Pinapple Margertia

Michelada

$10.00

Beer on Tap

CV Even Par

$8.00

805

$8.00

cal

$8.00

cdnx

$8.00

Bottle Beer

Pacific Beer

$7.00

Elysian IPA Beer

$7.00

Models Negra

$7.00

Models Especial

$7.00

Models Negra Michelada

$10.00

Wine

Imagery Chardonnay

$8.00

imagery Red

$8.00

Burritos

Asada, Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas with beans, arroz, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese

Burritos Carnita

$14.00

Burritos Asada

$14.00

Burritos Al pastor

$14.00

Burritos chicken

$14.00

Burritos Vegetable

$14.00

Quesadillas

Asada, Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas with mixed cheese

Quesadillas Plan

$13.00

Quesadillas Al Pastor

$13.00

Quesadillas Chicken

$13.00

Quesadilllas Carntina

$13.00

Quesadillas Birria

$13.00

Quesadillas Carne Asada

$13.00

Chile Gueritos

with chorizo and shrimp, oaxaca cheese

Chile Gueritos

$14.00

Corn Caulifower Mix /Lg

with cotija cheese,jalapenos and mayo, Panela cheese

Corn Caulifower Mix

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts Corn /LG

with cotija cheese, jalapenos and mayo, Panela cheese

Brussels Sprouts Corn / LG

$10.00

Aguachile Tamarindo Salas

Jicama, cucumbers, onions, cilantro, and avocado

Aguachile Tamarindo Salas

$16.00

Trio Ceviche

with shrimp ahi tuna, scallops,onions, tomato, cilantro, and chile serrano

Trio Ceviche

$18.00

Tostada

Ahi Tosatada

$15.00

Mahi Mahi Tosatada

$15.00

Huaranches

Huaranches Al Pastor

$14.00

Huaranches chicken

$14.00

Huaranches Carnitas

$14.00

Huaranches Vegetarina

$14.00

Huaranches Asada

$14.00

Tortas

Tortas Carne Asade

$14.00

Tortas Pastor

$14.00

Tortas Chicken

$14.00

Tortas Carnitas

$14.00

Tortas Veg

$12.00

Grill Romaine Salad

Grill Romanie Salad W/ Chicken

$21.00

Grill Romaine W/ Shrimp

$22.00

Grill Romaine W\ Ahi Tuna

$23.00

Gill Romani

$16.00

Low Desert Salad

Low Desert Salad W/Chicken

$21.00

Low Desert Salad W/Ahi Tuna

$23.00

Low Desert W/ Shrimp

$24.00

Low Desert No

$15.00

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$16.00

Kale Salad W/Ahi Tuna

$23.00

Low Desert Salad W/Chicken

$21.00

Kale Salad W/ Shrimp

$24.00

Ahi Tuna Taco

Ahi Tuna Taco

$13.00

Asada Steak Taco

Asada Steak Taco

$12.00

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$14.00

Corn Cauliflower Mix / SM

Corn Cauliflower Mix / Sm (V)

$7.00+

Brussels Sprouts /SM

Brussels Sprouts Mix / SM (V)

$7.00+

Zucchini Bites

Zucchini Bites

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

Chips

Chips

$3.00

Street Taco Carnitas

Street Taco Carnitas

$5.00

Street Taco Al Pastor

Street Taco Al Pastor

$5.00

Street Taco Chicken

Street Taco Chicken

$5.00

Street Taco Carne Asada

Street Taco Carne Asada

$5.00

Street Taco Grilled Shrimp

Street Taco Grill Shrip

$5.00

Street Taco Vegetable

Street Taco Vegetarian

$5.00

Side Order

Rice & Bean Lunch sp

Vegatable Medley Side

Corn

Flour Tortilla

Corn Tortilla

Street Taco Birria

Street Taco Birria

$6.00

Flan w/ Raspberry

Flan W/ Raspberry

$9.00

Rice Pudding W/ Mango

Rice Pudding W/ Mango

$8.00

Churro Cheese Cake W/ Caramel

Churro Cheese Cake W / Caramel

$9.00

Pozol Soup

Pozol Soup

$9.00+

Tortilla soup

Tortilla Soup

$9.00+

Albondiga

Albondiga Soup

$9.00+

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet coke

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ices Tea

$4.00

Arl Palmer

$4.00

Street tacos

Street Taco Carnitas

$5.00

Street Taco Grill Shrip

$5.00

Street Taco Carnitas

$5.00

Street Taco Chicken

$5.00

Street Taco Al Pastor

$5.00

Street Taco Vegetarian

$5.00

Street Taco Birria

$6.00

Side Order (Copy)

Rice & Bean Lunch sp

Vegatable Medley Side

Corn

Flour Tortilla

Corn Tortilla

Side Order (Copy)

Rice & Bean Lunch sp

Vegatable Medley Side

Corn

Flour Tortilla

Corn Tortilla

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1775 East Palm Canyon Drive Suite 405, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Giuseppes Pizzeria Palm Springs - Palm Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1775 E. Palm Canyon #410 Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurantnext
The Thirsty Palms Restaurant & Bar - 134 S Palm Canyon Drive
orange starNo Reviews
134s East Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurantnext
PALM GREENS CAFE
orange starNo Reviews
611 S. Palm Canyon Drive #6 Palm Springs, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Reforma Palm Springs - Reforma Palm Springs
orange starNo Reviews
333 South Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Chill Bar Palm Springs
orange starNo Reviews
217 East Arenas Road Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Blackbook
orange star4.3 • 949
315 E. Arenas Rd. Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palm Springs

Ricks Desert Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,238
1596 N Palm Canyon Dr Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Hunters Palm Springs
orange star4.0 • 1,222
302 East Arenas Road Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Blackbook
orange star4.3 • 949
315 E. Arenas Rd. Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Palm Springs
orange star4.5 • 475
100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste 130 Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Paul Bar
orange star4.7 • 406
3700 E Vista Chino Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Elixir Pool & Bar
orange star4.2 • 29
333 E Palm Canyon Dr Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palm Springs
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (17 restaurants)
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Hemet
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Big Bear Lake
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Menifee
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston