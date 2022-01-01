  • Home
  Tacos 1989 - Buford - 2525 hamilton mill rd ste b
Tacos 1989 - Buford 2525 hamilton mill rd ste b

No reviews yet

2525 hamilton mill rd ste b

Buford, GA 30519

Order Again

Calle Tacos

Calle Taco Asada

$3.89

Calle Taco Pastor

$2.89

Calle Taco Tripa

$3.89

Calle Taco Lengua

$3.89

Calle Taco Pollo

$2.89

Calle Taco Carnitas

$2.89

Calle Taco Barbacoa

$3.89

Calle Taco Birria

$3.89

Calls Taco Suadero

$2.89

Calle Taco Chorizo

$2.89

Calle Taco Bistec

$2.89

Specialty Tacos

Taco Chiludo

$7.89

Taco Bull

$5.89

Taco Gobernador

$4.89

Taco Pulpo

$6.89

Taco Ensenada

$4.89

Taco Nopal

$3.89

Quesabirria

$4.89

Mariscos

Aguachile Verde

$14.89

Ceviche de Pescado

$14.89

Emapanadas de Camaron (1)

$3.89

Coctel de Camaron

$14.89

Otros

Volcanes

$6.89

Quesadilla (with calle meats)

$6.89

Choncho

$10.89

Meat Pack (LB) Carnitas

$24.89

Meat Pack (LB) Barbacoa

$29.89

Burrito

$8.89

Nachos

$10.89

Sides

Arroz

$2.89

Tortilla

$2.89

Frijoles

$2.89

Guacamole

$5.89

Chips & Salsa

$5.89

Cheese Dip

$5.89

Choriqueso

$6.89

Bandera

$12.89

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$3.89

Chicken Fingers

$3.89

Lunch special

No 1 Calle tacos (3)

$9.89

No 2 Burrito calle meats

$9.89

No 3 Bowl with Calle Meats

$9.89

No 4. Quesadilla with calle meats chips and salsa

$9.89

Chelas

Corona

$4.89

Modelo

$4.89

Pacifico

$4.89

Ultra

$4.89

Margaritas

Frozen Margarita

$5.89

On The Rocks Margarita

$5.89

Chescos

Coke glass

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Squirt

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Fanta

$2.89

Jarritos

$2.89

Topochico

$2.89

Coke Bottle

$2.89

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.19

Tamarindo

$3.19

Jamaica

$3.19

Smart water

$2.89
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2525 hamilton mill rd ste b, Buford, GA 30519

Directions

