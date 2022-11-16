Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tacos A Go Go - Main St Catering

5,674 Reviews

$

3704 Main St

Houston, TX 77002

Popular Items

Build Your Own Taco Bar (pp)
Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos
Fresh Coffee Box

Chips & Dips (for 20 - 30).

Chips & Salsa (20-30)

$29.99

Chips & Queso (20-30)

$49.99

Chips & Queso Blanco (20-30)

$49.99

Chips & Guacamole (20-30)

$49.99

Chips Only (20-30)

$13.99

Breakfast Options.

Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos

$78.99

Build your Big Breakfast Box : 25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5. Includes 2 -6 ounces Salsas of your choice.

Breakfast Meeting (per person)

$11.99

This combo comes with 2 egg tacos per person (each with 2 toppings), a fresh fruit tray & 2 varieties of our house-made salsa.

Breakfast Sopapilla Box

$9.99

2 Breakfast Tacos and Sopapillas

Custom Breakfast Tacos

$3.49

Fresh Fruit Tray

$44.99+

Fresh Coffee Box

$28.99

OJ - Gallon

$13.99

Lunch & Dinner (pp).

Build Your Own Taco Bar (pp)

$13.99

Comes 2 tacos (and all the fixins) with chips & salsa, refried or vegetarian black beans, rice, and a mixed tray of freshly baked brownies and house-made sopapillas. *some protein choices have additional pricing.

Tex Mex Box Lunch

$14.99

A traditional box lunch with 2 tacos, chips, 2 salsas, rice and either refried or vegetarian black beans. Add some sweet house-made sopapillas for only 99 cents. *Some proteins are available for an extra charge.

Tacos A La Carte.

Custom Breakfast Tacos

$3.49

Carne Guisada Taco

$4.89

Pastor Taco

$4.29

Pollo Guisado Taco

$3.49

Lamb Barbacoa

$5.39

Picadillo Taco

$3.49

Grilled Beef Taco

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.69

Grilled Fish Taco

$4.89

Verde (veggie) Taco

$2.99

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$5.29

Smoked Brisket

$5.99

It's Not Frickin Chicken

$5.99

Pastor Falso

$5.99

Medium Sides (16oz).

Queso 16 oz

$13.99

Queso Blanco 16 oz

$13.99

Guacamole 16 oz

$14.99

Salsa Roja 16 oz

$5.99

Salsa Verde 16 oz

$5.99

Shredded Jack Cheese 16 oz

$9.99

Fresh Jalapeños 16 oz

$6.99

Pickled Jalapeños 16 oz

$6.99

Sour Cream 16 oz

$8.99

Sides (1/2 Gallon).

Salsa 1/2 Gal

$19.99

Queso 1/2 Gal

$59.99

Queso Blanco 1/2 Gal

$59.99

Guacamole 1/2 Gal

$59.99

Rice 1/2 Gal

$19.99

Refried Beans 1/2 Gal

$19.99

Vegetarian Black Beans 1/2 Gal

$19.99

Sides (Gallon).

Seven Layer Dip Gal

$59.99

Salsa Gal

$39.99

Queso Gal

$95.99

Queso Blanco Gal

$95.99

Guacamole Gal

$95.99

Rice Gal

$39.99

Refried Beans Gal

$39.99

Vegetarian Black Beans Gal

$39.99

Sweets.

Sopapilla Tray (25-30)

$29.99

Brownies/Sopapilla Tray (25-30)

$39.99

Ghirardelli Brownies (pp)

$3.49

Margaritas

Margarita 1/2 Gallon

$25.00

Paloma 1/2 Gallon

$30.00

Soft Drinks

Lemonade - Gallon

$12.99

Canned Soda

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

OJ - Gallon

$13.99

Agua Fresca- Gallon

$19.99

Coffee

Fresh Coffee Box

$28.99

UTENSILS / PAPER PRODUCTS

Go Green! - I don't need the plasticware and paper goods!

Non Profit Details

Tax Exempt Request (Tax will be adjusted upon approval)

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Local Taco Dealer!

Website

Location

3704 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

