The Taco Plate

Three Taco Plate

$14.00

Three tacos (3 meat options) includes chips salsa and drink.

Two Taco Plate

$11.00

Two tacos (2 meat options) includes chips salsa and drink.

The Salads

The Taco Salad

$14.00

green salad(1 meat)

The Philly Salad

$14.00

green salad with philly meat

Combos

The Turkey Melt

$14.00

thinly sliced turkey, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce

The Ham Melt

$14.00

The Cheese Burger

$14.00

Cheese burger, lettuce tomato, pickle secret sauce

The Philly Burger

$14.00

Thinly sliced ribeye, onion, bell pepper secret sauce

Barbacoa Burger

$9.00

Brioche Bun, Barbacoa Meat, Melted Cheese Mix, Onion, Cilantro, Green Sauce Drizzle. Includes Medium Drink and Fries

The Kids Meal

Kids Tender Combo

$9.00

2 tenders, fries and drink

Al A Carte

Cheese Burger

$9.00

Cheese burger, lettuce tomato, pickle secret sauce

Philly Burger

$9.00

Thinly sliced ribeye, onion, bell pepper secret sauce

Taco

$3.75

Fries

$3.00

Ultimate Fries

$4.50

Drink

$2.00

Green Salad

$9.00

Side of Chips

$2.00

Turkey Melt

$9.00

Thinly Sliced turkey, provolone, bacon lettuce tomato secret sauce

Cookie

$2.75

Barbacoa Burger

Brioche Bun, Barbacoa Meat, Melted Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Drizzled Green Salsa

chicken tnders 2

$5.00

Ham Melt

$9.00

Drinks

Medium Drink

$2.25

Bottled Drinks

$3.00

Specialty Refill

$0.50

Dipping sauces

Small dipping sauce

$0.50

Large dipping sauce

$1.00

guacamole

$2.00

College Ice Cream

Single Scoop

$3.50

Double Scoop

$6.00

Milk Shake

$6.00

Cappachino Blast

$6.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Smoothie

$6.00