Tacos and Tattoos - UM Campus
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Tacos & Tattoos is a family owned restaurant that provides a unique fusion of flavors and edible art. We proudly combine our abuela's traditional recipes and our fathers' travels around the globe. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that represents our community and culture through food and art.
Location
1306 Stanford Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146
