Tacos and Tattoos - UM Campus

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl
Chicken Dilla
Carne Asada Bowl

Tacos

3 Chicken Tacos

3 Chicken Tacos

$10.88

3 Ground Beef Tacos

$10.88

3 Carnitas Tacos

$10.88

3 Carne Asada Tacos

$12.09

3 Shrimp Tacos

$12.09

3 Cauliflower Tacos

$10.88

Burrito

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$10.88

Ground Beef Burrito

$10.88

Carnitas Burrito

$10.88

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.09

Shrimp Burrito

$12.09

Cauliflower Burrito

$10.88

Bowl

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$10.88

Ground Beef Bowl

$10.88

Carnitas Bowl

$10.88

Carne Asada Bowl

$12.09

Shrimp Bowl

$12.09

Cauliflower Bowl

$10.88

Salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.88

Ground Beef Salad

$10.88

Carnitas Salad

$10.88

Carne Asada Salad

$12.09

Shrimp Salad

$12.09

Cauliflower Salad

$10.88

Cali Fries

Chicken Cali Fries

Chicken Cali Fries

$10.88

Ground Beef Cali Fries

$10.88

Carnitas Cali Fries

$10.88

Carne Asada Cali Fries

$12.09

Shrimp Cali Fries

$12.09

Mushroom Cali Fries

$10.88

Cauliflower Cali Fries

$10.88

Quesadilla

Chicken Dilla

Chicken Dilla

$10.88

Ground Beef Dilla

$10.88

Carnitas Dilla

$10.88

Carne Asada Dilla

$12.09

Shrimp Dilla

$12.09

Cauliflower Dilla

$10.88

Specials

Queso Frito Bites

$7.20

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Chips & Guacamole

$3.95

Chips & Kick'N Cheese

$3.95

Nachos

$8.99

Truffle Elote

$8.41

Chuco Burrito

$8.41

Dessert

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$7.87

Sides

Side Beans

$2.95

Side Rice

$2.95

Side Pico

$1.25

Side Guac

$2.50

Side Maduros

$2.95

Side Cabbage

$1.10

Side Coleslaw

$1.10

Side Lettuce

$1.10

Side Pickled Onions

$1.10

Side Pineapple

$1.10

Side Onions

$1.00

2oz Mexican Crema

$0.35

2oz Spicy Mayo

$0.35

2oz Cilantro Aiolo

$0.35

2oz Garlic Aiolo

$0.35

2oz Spicy Guava

$0.35

2oz Kick'N Cheese

$2.50

Side Fries

$4.25

Side Cheese

$1.10

Side Roasted Cauliflower

$3.99

Side Garlic Shrimp

$3.99

Side Carne Asada

$3.99

Side Carnitas

$3.99

Side Ground Beef

$3.99

Side Chips

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.57

Diet Coke

$3.57

Sprite

$3.57

Orange Fanta

$3.57

Hi C Fruit Punch

$3.57

Fresh Strawberry Limeade

$4.78

Fresh Limeade

$4.78

Water Bottle

$2.41

Jarritos

Lime Jarrito

$4.78

Mandarin Jarrito

$4.78

Pineapple Jarrito

$4.78

Tamarind Jarrito

$4.78Out of stock

Mexican Sodas

Coca Cola

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Orange Fanta

$2.95

Stickers

T&T Stickers

$1.00

Shirts

T&T Shirt UM Colors

$25.00

Hats

Dad Hat

$25.00

Hoodie

T&T Show

$50.00

Jackets

Camo Rain Jacket

$70.00

Bags

Tote Bag

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Tacos & Tattoos is a family owned restaurant that provides a unique fusion of flavors and edible art. We proudly combine our abuela's traditional recipes and our fathers' travels around the globe. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that represents our community and culture through food and art.

Website

Location

1306 Stanford Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

