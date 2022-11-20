Tacos and Tequila
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Tacos and Tequilla is a premier and authentic Mexican Restaurant that has been proudly serving the Winter Garden area and beyond since 2003. Since then, our mission has been to provide high-quality food for all those that wish to combine a fun and enjoyable ambiance with skillful cooking into one extraordinary dining experience.
Location
15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120, Winter Garden, FL 34787
