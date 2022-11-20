Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos and Tequila

15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120

Winter Garden, FL 34787

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Queso Tacos Combo
Kids Quesadilla
Birria Queso Tacos - A La Carte (3)

Burritos

Burrito Clasico

$15.00

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, or beans, smothered in red sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice & beans.

Senor Burrito

$16.00

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or shrimp with rice, beans, mozzarella cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican salad.

Fajita Burrito

$16.00

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or shrimp with grilled onions, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese. Served with rice & beans.

Starters

Queso Dip

$10.00

House made melted white American cheese.

Sample Platter

$16.00

Beef and cheese nachos, cheese quesadilla, chicken flautas, jalapeno poppers and Mexican salad.

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

5 Breaded and fried jalapenos stuffed with cheddar cheese. Served with chipotle aioli or avocado ranch.

Fresh Guacamole Dip

$12.00

Ripe avocados with fresh chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and lime juice.

Esquite

$9.00

Whole kernel corn tossed in butter, cotija cheese, and mayonnaise served with a side of tajin.

Quesadilla Appetizer

$14.00

Cheese quesadilla cut in 8 slices filled with your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.

House Dip

$14.00

Cheese dip with chorizo, shrimp and jalapenos

Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips topped with queso dip, refried beans, jalapeños, and your choice of ground beef, or shredded chicken.

Nachos Mexicanos

$16.00

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, queso dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, corn, Cotija cheese, jalapeños and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.

Soups and Salads

Birria Soup

$18.00

A flavorful beef soup served with Mexican rice and a side of corn tortillas.

Pozole

$15.00

Traditional Mexican soup with hominy and tender pork in a spicy broth served with cabbage, radishes, onions, and lime.

Chicken Soup

$13.00

Homemade Mexican chicken soup with mozzarella cheese, rice, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado.

Classic Taco Salad

$14.00

Fried flour tortilla shell filled with beans, lettuce and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with queso dip, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream.

La Flaca Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, red onions, pico de gallo, queso fresco, roasted corn, black beans, and avocado with your choice of ranch, spicy avocado or chipotle mayo.

Tacos

Street Style Tacos Combo

$16.00

3 soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, and salsa. Served with rice and beans.

Supreme Style Tacos Combo

$17.00

3 flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat, mozzarella, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Fish Tacos Combo

$18.00

3 flour tortillas filled with grilled or breaded mahi-mahi, with cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle mayo sauce. Served with Mexican rice.

Birria Queso Tacos Combo

$18.00

3 soft corn tortillas filled with our famous birria, mozzarella cheese and side of consommé for dipping. Served with rice and beans.

Street Tacos- A La Carte (3)

$12.00

3 soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, and salsa.

Supreme Tacos - A La Carte (3)

$14.00

3 flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat, mozzarella, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Birria Queso Tacos - A La Carte (3)

$14.00

3 soft corn tortillas filled with our famous birria, mozzarella cheese and side of consommé for dipping.

Fish Tacos - A La Carte (3)

$15.00

3 flour tortillas filled with grilled or breaded mahi-mahi, with cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle mayo sauce.

Kids Meals

Kids Taco

$9.00

Flour or crispy corn tortilla with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce and mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Kids Burrito

$9.00

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or beans, topped with red salsa and queso dip. Served with rice and beans.

Kids Nachos

$9.00

Tortilla chips topped with queso dip and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef.

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Grilled Steak

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Pizza

$9.00

Cheese Burger

$9.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Entrees

Chimichanga

$16.00

Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef smothered with queso dip. Served with Mexican salad, rice, and beans.

Chiles Rellenos

$18.00

Two poblano peppers battered, fried and stuffed with your choice of meat, smothered with red sauce and queso dip. Served with Mexican salad and rice.

Casa Especial

$18.00

Our house special with your choice of meat, sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on a bed of rice, topped with queso dip.

Torta

$15.00

Toasted Mexican sandwich with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or ham. Filled with lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, mayonnaise, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese. Served with fries.

Tamales

$16.00

Two tamales, smothered in queso dip, served with pico de gallo, and rice & beans.

Molcajete

$24.00

Your choice of meat sauteed with onions, in our specialty salsa. Topped with grilled cactus, queso fresco, roasted jalapeño and chorizo. Served with charro beans, rice, Mexican Salad and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Flautas

$16.00

Three deep fried corn tortillas, with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef smothered in green salsa and queso dip. Served with Mexican salad, rice & beans.

Quesadilla

$15.00

Cheese Quesadilla filled with your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken. Served with Mexican salad & rice.

Guisado de Cerdo

$20.00

Spicy pork stew with green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, and choice of tortillas.

Chicken & Mushrooms

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and cheese dip. Served with rice and grilled California vegetables.

Molcajete for 2

$39.00

Your choice of meat sauteed with onions, in our specialty salsa. Topped with grilled cactus, queso fresco, roasted jalapeño and chorizo. Served with charro beans, rice, Mexican Salad and your choice of flour or corn tortillas. (GF)

Alambres

$19.00

Your choice of meat with grilled bell peppers, onions, and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Carne Asada

$24.00

Arrachera steak topped with sautéed onions. Served with Mexican salad, rice & beans, and your choice of tortillas

Carnitas Platter

$20.00

Braised pork cooked to perfection. Served with fried plantains, rice & beans with your choice of tortillas.

Mar Y Tierra

$28.00

8 oz. cut of Arrachera steak topped with sauteed onions and shrimp tossed in either diabla, tomatillo, or chimichurri sauce. Side of Mexican salad, rice, and your choice of tortillas.

Fajitas

$19.00

Your choice of meat, bell peppers, and onions, served on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, Mexican salad, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.(

Alambres for 2

$32.00

Your choice of meat with grilled bell peppers, onions, and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Choripollo

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast, topped with chorizo and queso dip. Served with rice, beans and choice of tortillas.

Parrillada

$30.00

Steak, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, and shrimp, served on a sizzling skillet. Paired with a side of rice, beans, Mexican salad, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Enchiladas

$15.00

Three corn tortillas, stuffed with your choice of meat, smothered in queso dip and GREEN or RED salsa.

Fajitas for 2

$32.00

Your choice of meat, bell peppers, and onions, served on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, Mexican salad, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.(GF)

Birria Pizza

$22.00

Seafood

Coctel de Camaron

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp boiled to perfection in a blend of tomato, onions, cilantro, ketchup and avocado slices. Served with saltine crackers and lime.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$22.00

Grilled shrimp and onions sautéed in garlic butter seasoned with crushed garlic. Served with rice and Mexican salad.

Ceviche

$20.00

Shrimp in lime juice, mixed with cilantro, red onion, tomato, with optional serrano peppers and sliced avocado on top.

Baja Mahi-Mahi

$20.00

Grilled or breaded Mahi-Mahi spiced with our house seasoning, served with California vegetables and rice.

Camarones a La Diabla

$22.00

Grilled shrimp and onions sauteed in a homemade diablo sauce. Served with rice and Mexican salad.

Sides

Half Avocado Side

$3.00

Side of Jalapenos

$1.50

Side of Green Enchilada Salsa

$1.00

Side of Red Enchilada Salsa

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of Charro Beans

$4.00

Side of Mexican Salad

$4.00

Side of Grilled Vegetables

$5.00

Side of French Fries

$4.00

Side of Queso Dip

$4.50

Side of Rice & Beans

$5.00

Side of Corn Tortilla

$1.50

Side of Consomme

$3.00

Side of Shrimp (5)

$9.00

Side of Queso Fresco

$3.75

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Flour Tortilla

$1.50

Side of Pico

$1.75

Side of Guacamole

$4.50

Side of Mozzarella Cheese

$2.25

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Plantains

$4.00

Side of Nopales

$5.00

Side of Chile Torreado

$3.00

Side of Lemon

$3.00

A La Carte

Enchilada A La Carte

Flautas A La Carte (3)

Chilli Relleno A La Carte

Quesadilla A La Carte

Tamale A La Carte

Street Tacos (3) A La Carte

Supreme Tacos (3) A La Carte

Birria Queso Tacos (3) A La Carte

$14.00

Street Tacos (1) A La Carte

Supreme Tacos (1) A La Carte

Fish Taco (3)

$15.00

Fish Taco (1)

$5.00

Desserts

Xangos

$10.00

Sopillas

$8.00

Flan

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Vanilla Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Smoothies

Peachy Twist

$7.00

Berries Mix

$7.00

Strawberry Passion

$7.00

Tropical Blend

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Mangonada

$8.00

BASE DE BIRRIA

Salsa De Birria (Alex)

$60.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Tequila Flight

$35.00

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

Hornitos Plata

$9.00

Centenario Reposado

$10.00

Cuervo Silver

$9.00

Siete Leguas Silver

$11.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$13.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$16.00

1800 Diamante

$14.00

Blue Nectar Silver

$9.00

Blue Nectar Reposado

$11.00

Blue Nectar Anejo

$13.00

Corralejo Silver

$9.00

Corralejo Añejo

$14.00

Corralejo Reposaso

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Cristalino

$19.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$15.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Traditional

$8.00

Herradura

$10.00

Partida

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Añejo

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Añejo

$14.00

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Asombroso Anejo

$15.00

3 Generaciones (Plata)

$8.00

3 Generaciones (Reposado)

$9.00

3 Generaciones (Añejo)

$10.00

Sauza Hacienda Silver

$7.00

21 Seeds Jalapeño

$8.00

Asombroso Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Añejo

$16.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$24.00

Sauza Conmemorativo

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

$9.00+

Top Shell (Rocks)

$17.00

Jalapeno

$12.00

Midori Margarita

$12.00

Paraiso

$12.00

La Skinny (Rocks)

$14.00

Texas (Rocks)

$15.00

La Rosa

$12.00

Sol de Mexico

$12.00

Sangria Margarita

$12.00

Blue Margarita

$12.00

Winter Garden

$12.00

El Apache

$14.00

Margarona

$15.00

Cocktails

Paloma

$12.00

Passion Fruit Vodka

$12.00

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Watermelon Splash

$12.00

Cuba Libre

$10.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Daquiri

$13.00

Mojito

$12.00

La Rivera

$12.00

Winter Garden

$12.00

Beer

APA

$5.00

Bohemia

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Carta Blanca

$5.00

Corona

$5.00Out of stock

Corona Light

$5.00

XX Equis Amber

$5.00

XX Equis Lager

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Landshark

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Sol

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Michelada

$10.00

Escarchada

$7.00

Beer Bucket

$22.00

Modelo Especial Draft

$4.75+

Modelo Negra Draft

$4.75+

Blue Moon Draft

$3.00+

Corona Premier Draft

$4.75+

Pacifico Draft

$4.75+

Stella

$4.75

Wine

Merlot

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Malbec

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Soft Drink

Soda

$2.95

Water Cup

Aquas Frescas

$4.00

Aquas Frescas Refill

$2.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Mexican Bottle Coke

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.25

Family Meals

Family Fajitas

Family Molcajete

Family Alambres

Family Enchiladas

Family Quesadillas

Family Queso Dip

$25.00

Family Guacamole

$30.00

Family House Dip

$30.00

Chips & Salsa

Family Carnitas

$90.00

Family Parrillada

$140.00

Family Street Tacos

$55.00

Family Supreme Tacos

$60.00

Family Birria Queso Tacos

$65.00

Family Casa Special

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Tacos and Tequilla is a premier and authentic Mexican Restaurant that has been proudly serving the Winter Garden area and beyond since 2003. Since then, our mission has been to provide high-quality food for all those that wish to combine a fun and enjoyable ambiance with skillful cooking into one extraordinary dining experience.

Website

Location

15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

