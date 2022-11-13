Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

TACOS AND TEQUILAS PONCE DE LEON

1,180 Reviews

$$

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30308

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Tacos
Small Q-Dip
Combo

Chips + Dips

Small Q-Dip

Small Q-Dip

$6.50
Small Q-dip w/jalapenos
$6.50

Small Q-dip w/jalapenos

$6.50
Large Q-Dip

Large Q-Dip

$10.00
Large Q-dip w/jalapenos
$10.00

Large Q-dip w/jalapenos

$10.00
Cheese Dip Deluxe

Cheese Dip Deluxe

$11.55

Beef,beans and pico de gallo wih cheese dip.

T&T Cheese Dip

T&T Cheese Dip

$13.00

Cheese dip Topped with grilled steak, shrimp & chicken. Served with warm tortillas. Garnish with Cilantro.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$7.35

Smashed avocado, sea salt, jalapeno, tomatoes, onion, and lime juice.

Large Guacamole

Large Guacamole

$10.50

Smashed avocado, sea salt, jalapeno, tomatoes, onions, and lime.

Botanas

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.70

Shrimp served with cocktail sauce diced avocado, Pico de Gallo, and server with Corn tortillas Chips.

Empanadas (3)

Empanadas (3)

$9.45

Choice of chicken tinga, mushroom & cheese or beef. With cilantro-jalapeño sauce.

Calamari

Calamari

$9.98

Crispy fried calamari with jalapeno and cilantro crema.

Taq. Pollo Tradicionales

Taq. Pollo Tradicionales

$12.60

Chicken Rolled and fried corn tortilla tacos served with cheese dip, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, salsa verde, and shredded Cheese.

Elotes

Elotes

$8.50

Grilled corn on the cob, cilantro lime butter & cotija cheese.

Nachos Grandes

Nachos Grandes

$11.55

Mexi-beans, seasoned shredded chicken or ground beef, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, cilantro & sour cream.

T&T Fajita Nachos

T&T Fajita Nachos

Choice of meat with grilled onions and peppers, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, jalapeños and sour cream.

Tacos

all tacos are served with Rice and Beans
Southern Tacos

Southern Tacos

$15.75

Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$14.70

Grilled pork adobada, pineapple, cilantro, pickled red onions, salsa verde.

Skinny Tacos

Skinny Tacos

$15.75

Grilled chicken or sauteed tilapia wrapped in romaine lettuce topped with sliced avocado & pico de gallo, served with black beans and rice topped with cilantro crema.

Avocado Tacos

Avocado Tacos

$13.65

Breaded avocado, grilled cheese, chipotle salsa.

Grilled Fish Tacos

Grilled Fish Tacos

$15.76

Blackened tilapia, avocado, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo.

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.75

Crispy fried tilapia, shaved cabbage, jalapeño crema & cilantro.

Campechana Tacos

Campechana Tacos

$16.85

Mixed meat taco of chorizo & grilled steak, shredded cheese, cilantro & jalapeño crema.

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$13.65

Ground beef tacos sautéed with salsa verde. Served with fresh onions and cilantro.

Steak Tacos Carbon

Steak Tacos Carbon

$17.85

Grilled skirt steak, salsa verde, onions & cilantro.

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$12.60

Grilled zucchini, mushroom, cauliflower, peppers, onions & chipotle salsa.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.75

Breaded Shrimp on a Tortilla of your choice. Top with Pickled Onions and Jalapeno , finish with Chipotle Mayo.

Salads

T&T Grilled Chicken Salad

T&T Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.50

Grilled Chicken, Mixed greens, cabbage, carrots, tomato, avocado, bacon, cheese & tortilla strips.

Taco Loco/ Chicken

Taco Loco/ Chicken

$11.00

Giant crispy taco shell, seasoned shredded chicken, cheese dip, lettuce, cilantro & sour cream.

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$16.85

Chipotle grilled shrimp, mixed greens, avocado, roasted corn, bacon, pickled red onions & carrots.

Taco Loco/ Beef

Taco Loco/ Beef

$11.00

Giant crispy taco shell, beef, cheese dip, lettuce, cilantro & sour cream.

Soups

Large Chicken Soup

Large Chicken Soup

$8.40

Rich chicken broth with pulled chicken, avocado, rice and tortilla strips.

Caldo Del Golfo

Caldo Del Golfo

$14.75

Hearty seafood soup with shrimp, calamari and fish filet. Serve with tortilla strips, avocado slices and cilantro.

Grilled Specialties

Pescado Y Camarones

Pescado Y Camarones

$20.00

Flash fried tilapia and shrimp diablo smothered with our cheese dip. Served with grilled seasonal vegetables and Mexi-rice.

Mango Salmon

Mango Salmon

$20.00

Jumbo Atlantic salmon fillet with fresh mango-tequila salsa. Served with grilled seasonal vegetables and cilantro rice.

Chimichurri Chicken

Chimichurri Chicken

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast with chimichurri salsa. Served with grilled seasonal vegetables, Mexi-rice and black beans. Topped with pickled red onions.

Pollo Ranchero

Pollo Ranchero

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast on a bed of onions and peppers. topped with melted cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, mexi-rice & beans.

Tampiquena Steak

Tampiquena Steak

$21.00

Marinated grilled skirt steak, served with a cheese enchilada, mexi-rice, beans and guacamole. Topped with a sunny up fried egg.

Zacatecano Steak

Zacatecano Steak

$23.25

Marinated grilled skirt steak on a bed of onions and peppers, topped with grilled shrimp, melted queso, avocado slices and salsa ranchera. Served with mexi-rice & beans.

Fajitas

Fajitas served sizzling with roasted onions & peppers and warm tortillas. Accompanied with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, rice & beans.
Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$22.00

Marinated grilled skirt steak Fajitas served sizzling with roasted onions & peppers and warm tortillas. Accompanied with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, rice & beans.

Shrimp Fajita

Shrimp Fajita

$20.00

Chargrilled jumbo shrimp. Fajitas served sizzling with roasted onions & peppers and warm tortillas. Accompanied with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, rice & beans.

Campechano Fajita

Campechano Fajita

$19.00

Carnitas, chicken breast, chorizo. Fajitas served sizzling with roasted onions & peppers and warm tortillas. Accompanied with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, rice & beans.

Veggie Fajita

Veggie Fajita

$14.70

Grilled zucchini, mushroom, cauliflower, tomatoes, peppers and onions. Fajitas served sizzling with roasted onions & peppers and warm tortillas. Accompanied with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, rice & beans.

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$17.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast Fajitas served sizzling with roasted onions & peppers and warm tortillas. Accompanied with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, rice & beans.

Carnitas Fajita

Carnitas Fajita

$16.25

Slow-cooked pork with mushrooms & cheese. Fajitas served sizzling with roasted onions & peppers and warm tortillas. Accompanied with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, rice & beans.

Texas Fajita

Texas Fajita

$25.00

Skirt steak, chicken breast & shrimp. Fajitas served sizzling with roasted onions & peppers and warm tortillas. Accompanied with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, rice & beans.

Burritos

Burrito Ranchero Steak

Burrito Ranchero Steak

$17.25

A big flour tortilla stuffed with grill Steak, top with melted cheese, salsa ranchera, and served with rice & beans on the side.

Burrito Ranchero Chicken

Burrito Ranchero Chicken

$15.25

A big flour tortilla stuffed with grill Chicken, top with melted cheese,salsa ranchera, and served with rice & beans on the side.

T&T Grilled Chicken Burrito

T&T Grilled Chicken Burrito

$15.75

A big flour tortilla stuffed with grill Chicken, top with cheese dip, and served with rice & beans on the side.

T&T Grilled Steak Burrito

T&T Grilled Steak Burrito

$17.85

A big flour tortilla stuffed with grill steak, top with cheese dip, and served with rice & beans on the side.

T&T Shredded Chicken Burrito

T&T Shredded Chicken Burrito

$13.75

A big flour tortilla stuffed with Shredded Chicken, top with cheese dip, and served with rice & beans on the side.

T&T Burrito Beef

T&T Burrito Beef

$13.75

A big flour tortilla stuffed with Beef, top with cheese dip, and served with rice & beans on the side.

Burrito Divorciado Grilled Chicken

Burrito Divorciado Grilled Chicken

$15.75

Giant flour tortilla stuffed Grill Chicken with rice & beans, pico de gallo. Topped with salsa ranchera and salsa verde, shredded cheese & cilantro.

Burrito Divorciado Steak

Burrito Divorciado Steak

$17.85

Giant flour tortilla stuffed with Grill Steak rice & beans, pico de gallo. Topped with salsa ranchera and salsa verde, shredded cheese & cilantro.

Burrito Supreme steak

Burrito Supreme steak

$17.75

Grill Steak with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese dip, rice & beans. Choice of verde sauce or burrito sauce

Burrito Supremo Shrimp

Burrito Supremo Shrimp

$16.75

Grill Shrimp with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese dip, rice & beans. Choice of verde sauce or burrito sauce

Burrito Supremo Grilled Chicken

Burrito Supremo Grilled Chicken

$15.75

Grill Chicken with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese dip, rice & beans. Choice of verde sauce or burrito sauce

Skillet. V Burrito

Skillet. V Burrito

$13.75

Grilled zucchini, mushroom, cauliflower, tomatoes, peppers and onions served on a bed of rice and black beans, topped with chipotle sauce, crispy tortilla strips, jalapeños and cilantro.

Skillet Grilled Chicken Burrito

Skillet Grilled Chicken Burrito

$15.75

Choice of grilled chicken fajitas cooked in our roasted chipotle sauce, served on a bed of rice and black beans, topped with melted cheese, sour cream, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips, and jalapeños.

Skillet Grilled Steak Burrito

Skillet Grilled Steak Burrito

$17.50

Choice of grilled steak fajitas cooked in our roasted chipotle sauce, served on a bed of rice and black beans, topped with melted cheese, sour cream, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips, and jalapeños.

Quesadillas

Giant flour tortilla grilled with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & guacamole.
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Giant flour tortilla grilled stuff Sherred Chicken and melted cheese. Served rice and beans.

Beef Quesadilla

Beef Quesadilla

$11.50

Giant flour tortilla grilled stuffed with beef and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Grill-Chicken Quesadilla

Grill-Chicken Quesadilla

$15.75

Giant flour tortilla grilled Stuffed with Grill Chicken Bell pepper, onions, and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.75

Giant flour tortilla grilled Stuffed with Grill Shrimp, Bell pepper, onions, and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$17.85

Giant flour tortilla grilled Stuffed with Grill Steak, Bell pepper, onions, and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.75

Giant flour tortilla grilled with Grilled veggies, melted cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and Mexi-beans.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

Giant flour tortilla grilled with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Combos

Any 2 items served with rice and beans.
Combo

Combo

$11.50

Any 2 items with Mexican rice and beans.

Mexican Specialties

Enchiladas Supremas

Enchiladas Supremas

$13.75

One ground beef, one chicken and one Mexi-bean enchilada, red enchilada chili sauce, shredded cheese & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and Mexi-beans.

Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.75

Three shredded chicken enchiladas, tomatillo salsa verde, shredded cheese & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and Mexi-beans.

Chimichanga/ Chicken

Chimichanga/ Chicken

$14.70

shredded chicken, mexi-beans, cheese dip, guacamole, tomato & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and Mexi-beans.

Chimichanga/ Beef

Chimichanga/ Beef

$14.70

Seasoned ground beef, mexi-beans, cheese dip, guacamole, tomato & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and Mexi-beans.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.75

Thick tortilla chips cooked in salsa verde, shredded chicken, mexican cream, queso cotija, cilantro & jalapeños. Topped with a sunny side up fried egg!

Taquizas.

Taquizas.

Choice of steak, shrimp or chicken, slow cooked with salsa, peppers and onions until tender. Served with warm tortillas, rice, beans, cheese, cilantro & onions.

Hamburguesa con Queso

Hamburguesa con Queso

$13.65

8 oz angus beef burger, with avocado, jalapenos, bacon strips, cheddar, lettuce & tomato. Served with seasoned french fries.

Kids Menu

K- 1 ( Taco, R & B)

$6.75
K-2 ( Burrito, R & B )

K-2 ( Burrito, R & B )

$6.75

K- 3 ( Enchilada, R & B)

$6.75
K- 4 (Che-Burger w/Fries.)

K- 4 (Che-Burger w/Fries.)

$6.75
K- 5 (Grill-Chicken w/Fries )

K- 5 (Grill-Chicken w/Fries )

$6.75
K- 6 (-Quesadilla w/fries)

K- 6 (-Quesadilla w/fries)

$6.75
K- 7 (Mini Nachos )

K- 7 (Mini Nachos )

$6.75
K-8 Chicken Finger w/Fries

K-8 Chicken Finger w/Fries

$6.75
K- 9 T&T Burrito

K- 9 T&T Burrito

$6.75

Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$6.50
Churros

Churros

$6.00
Flan

Flan

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$6.50
Sopapillas with Ice-cream

Sopapillas with Ice-cream

$3.68

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet- Coke

$2.99

Zero - Coke

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Cherry - Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Soda Water ( Topo-chico)

$4.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.50

Water

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Hats

Black Azotea Hat

$20.00

Grey Azotea Hat

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Made fresh every single day, our menu covers everything from your favorite Mexican specialties like mouth-watering taquitos tradicionales to modern-day takes like our skinny tacos. We also offer plenty of vegetarian and custom options, as well as a tasty selection of signature drinks and ice-cold margaritas prepared with our vast selection of tequilas. We will elevate your senses. That’s our promise!

Website

Location

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

