  Tacos Azteca - Burlington - 404 Huffman Mill Rd #104
Tacos Azteca - Burlington 404 Huffman Mill Rd #104

No reviews yet

404 Huffman Mill Rd #104

Burlington, NC 27251

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Chef Specials

Quesabirria

$11.75

Cilantro, onions, and side consome

Chilaquiles

$15.99

Red or green? 2 eggs, steak, beans, sour cream, and queso fresco

ACP

$10.99

Chicken, rice covered with cheesedip

Mojarra

$15.99

Fried tilapia, rice, lettuce, pico De gallo, avocado, sour cream, limes

ACC

$13.99

Shrimp rice covered with cheesedip

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.75

3 scramble eggs with chorizo rice, beans and 3 tortillas

Choripollo

$12.85

Chicken with chorizo cheesedip on top rice, beans and 3 tortillas

Carnitas

$13.85

Fried pork, rice, beans, Jalapeño 3 tortillas

Pollo Azteca

$12.75

Grill chicken, onions, tomatoes fresh Jalapeño, melted cheese, rice salad, sour cream, and pico De gallo

Carne Asada

$15.99

Grill steak, beans, salad, pico De gallo, avocado, Jalapeño, 3 tortillas

Coctel De Camarones

$14.50

Shrimp, pico De gallo, avocado, on a special sauce

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Fries topped with steak, shredded cheese, salsa Verde, pico De gallo, sour cream and avocado

Quesapizza

$20.00

Steak or birria, cheese, cilantro and onions

Torta Mexican Sandwich

$12.99

Steak or chicken, mayo, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, queso fresco and fries jalapeño

Torta Cubana

$14.99

Milanesa (breaded steak) ham, hot dog, mayo, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, avocado, onions, and fries Jalapeño

Quesadilla

$12.85

Steak or chicken side of rice and beans

Sopes

Steak or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco and sour cream

Sopes - 3 Pieces

$12.85

Steak or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco and sour cream

Nachos

$11.85+

Chips with cheesedip, beans, pico De gallo, and sour cream

California Burrito

Choice of your meat, rice, beans, pico De gallo, cheese, sour cream, avocado and fries

Aguachile

$15.50

Raw shrimp with a special sauce and lime, avocado, onions and cucumber

Camarones Vallarta

$17.85

Shrimp wrapped in bacon filled with cheese and Jalapeño, rice, lettuce, pico De gallo and sour cream

Camarones a La Diabla

$16.99

Shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce and onions, rice lettuce, pico De gallo, and sour cream

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$16.99

Shrimp cooked with onion and special garlic seasoning, rice lettuce, pico De gallo and sour cream

Tacos

Tacos

Choice of your favorite meat on a homemade Tortilla, Cilantro and Onions, Lime, Green and Red Tomatillo Salsa

4 Tacos

$11.00+

Choice of your favorite meat on a homemade Tortilla, Cilantro and Onions, Lime, Green and Red Tomatillo Salsa

Kids Menu

Taco, Rice and Beans

$5.50

Kids Quesadilla, Rice and Beans

$5.50

Chicken Tender and Fries

$5.50

Sides

Rice

$2.75

Refried Beans

$2.75

Cheese Dip

$5.00

Fresh Guacamole

$8.00

Choriqueso

$6.00

Fries

$2.75

Sour Cream

$1.25

3 Chiles Toreados

$1.25

Dessert

3 Leches Cake

$6.00

Flan

$5.00

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Soups

Caldo De Res (Beef Soup)

$13.99

Menudo

$13.99

Birria Ramen

$13.50

Taco tusday

Taco tuesday

$9.99

Beverage

Beverages

Horchata

$2.75+

Tamarindo

$2.75+

Melon

$2.75+

Fresa

$2.75+

Coca - Cola

$3.50

Jarritos

$2.75

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Aquafina

$1.50

Tea

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

404 Huffman Mill Rd #104, Burlington, NC 27251

Directions

