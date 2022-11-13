Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Tacos & Beer

4,658 Reviews

$$

3900 Paradise Rd

Suite A

Las Vegas, NV 89169

Order Again

Popular Items

Choose 3 Taco Platter
Choose 2 Taco Platter
Burrito Platter

STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

roasted tomato salsa & tomatillo-avocado salsa

Guacamole

$9.95

(add salsas +2) avocado, red onion, jalapeño, lime, cilantro, tomato, queso fresco

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00Out of stock

shrimp cooked w/ cocktail sauce, tomato, red onion, cilantro, jalapeño, cucumber and served w/ tostadas and crackers.

Quesadilla

$10.95

large flour tortilla stuffed with oaxaca & jack cheese, lettuce, pico, crema, guac on side. Add: chicken (+2) veggies (+2) or steak (+4)

Bacon-wrapped Jalapeños

$9.95

Stuffed with cream cheese, served with guajillo chili sauce

Chicken Tinga Empanada

$8.95

stuffed with chicken tinga and oaxaca cheese, chipotle crema

Veggie Empanada

$8.95

roasted poblanos, caramelized onions, mushroom, corn, vegan cream cheese, chipotle dressing

Corn Salad

$5.95

fresh corn roasted poblano, pico, pickled red onion, cilantro-lime dressing

Tortilla Soup

$9.95

chicken soup w/corn, black beans, crispy tortilla, red onion, cilantro, crema, queso fresco, avocado

T&B Salad

$9.95

chopped romaine, avocado, black beans, toasted spicy pumpkin seeds, tomato, onion, cilantro, & pickled radish, cucumber, carrot tossed in cilantro -lime dressing & topped w/crispy corn tortilla. Add: chicken +$2; steak +$3; shrimp +$4

Queso Modelo

$10.95

cheddar-beer dip with seasoned ground beef, beans, crema, queso fresco, pico, jalapeno, guac, chips Add: chicken +$2; steak +$3; shrimp +$4

Queso Fundido

$10.95

broiled oaxaca cheese w/roasted poblano & pico. add chorizo (+2) Served w/flour tortillas

Carne Asada Fries

$12.95

grilled steak, avocado cream, morita salsa, queso modelo, refried beans, guac, crema, and queso fresco.

Flautas

$11.95

(4) chicken tinga, potato, cheese, rolled in corn tortillas & fried crispy, with shredded romaine, pico, crema, guac, queso fresco, ahogada jus, morita salsa

TACOS

Choose 2 Taco Platter

$12.95

Choice of 2 tacos and 2 sides

Choose 3 Taco Platter

$14.95

Choice of 3 tacos and 2 sides

Carne Asada

$4.60

grilled skirt steak, refried beans, cascabel salsa, guac, pico, queso

Pork Al Pastor

$4.20

marinated w/achiote & chipotle, w/avocado cream, pineapple, onion, cilantro

Puerco Verde

$4.20

slow roasted pork in tomatillo sauce w/ onions, cilantro, chicharrones

Crunchy

$4.60

"guero” style seasoned ground beef & mashed potato, crunchy shell w/lettuce, pico, sour cream, hot sauce, cheddar cheese

Baja Fish

$4.60

beer-battered, w/ cilantro-lime slaw, guac, chili crema, flour tortilla.

Grilled Fish

$4.60

cod fish w/cilantro-lime slaw, guac, chili crema, flour tortilla

Shrimp

$4.60

sautéed w/guajillo chili, w/cilantro-lime slaw, pico, guac, chili crema, flour tortilla

Korean BBQ

$4.20

marinated soy protein, slaw, mango-habanero salsa, vegan cilantro-lime dressing, morita salsa, flour tortilla

Bean & Cheese

$3.90

refried beans & Oaxaca cheese w/shaved romaine, cilantro-lime dressing, pickled red onion

Chorizo

$4.20

spicy ground pork, w/ cilantro, onions, avocado cream, queso fresco, pico

Carnitas

$4.20

Slow cooked pork shoulder with pico, chile de arbol salsa, chicharrones.

Chicken Asada

$4.20

marinated and grilled chicken w/pico de gallo, queso fresco, lime

Chicken Tinga

$4.20

breast simmered w/veggies & pulled, w/salsa verde, avocado, pickled red onion

Crunchy Chicken

$4.60

grilled chicken, mashed potato, lettuce, crema, cheddar & morita salsa

Beef Barbacoa

$4.20

slow roasted w/ chili & stout beer, onion, cilantro

Veggie

$4.20

potato puree, sautéed mushroom, poblano, onion & cheese w/shaved romaine, cilantro-lime dressing, pico

Beer Battered Avocado

$4.20

beer battered avocado, slaw, morita salsa, cilantro -lime dressing, chipotle cream and pico.

OTHER STUFF

Burrito Platter

$13.95

flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, pico, rice, refried beans, sour cream, queso fresco, morita salsa, add guac (+1) served w/ refried beans & mexican rice - choose: chicken, carnitas, veggie, beef barbacoa, ground beef - steak or shrimp (+2) - "ahogado" (+2) (choice of red, green or poblano cream)

Nachos

$13.95

fresh corn chips w/queso modelo, refried beans, guac, pico, sour cream, avocado crema, morita salsa, queso fresco, cheddar, pickled jalapeño add chicken, seasoned ground beef or carnitas, beef adobada (+2) add steak or shrimp (+4)

Enchiladas

$13.95

three fresh corn tortillas stuffed & rolled, served w/lettuce, pico, queso fresco, sour cream, cilantro rice, black beans - Choose one: chicken, pork, beef, cheese or veggies - steak or shrimp & creamy veggies (+2) - choose: red, green, mole sauce or "divorciados" (half green, half red)

Taco Salad

$13.95

big bowl of lettuce, pico, avocado, corn, black beans, crema, morita salsa, cheddar cheese , chili-lime ranch, crunchy corn tortilla chips. Choose chicken or grounf beef. steak or shrimp* (+4)

SIDES

Cilantro Rice

$2.50

Mexican Rice

$2.50

Chiles Torreados

$2.50

Black Beans

$2.50

Refried Beans

$2.50

Pinto Beans

$2.50

Corn Salad

$2.50

Small Salad

$2.50

Cilantro Lime-Slaw

$2.50

Guac 2oz Side

$2.00

Avocado Side

$2.00

Jalapeno Side

$1.00

Pickled Jalapenos Side

$1.00

Chedder Cheese Side

$1.00

Monterry Jack Side

$1.00

Extra 4 Corn Tortillas

$0.75

Extra 4 Flour Tortillas

$0.75

DESSERT

Churros

$6.95

filled w/ cajeta, served w/ warm chocolate sauce & vanilla ice cream

Flan

$5.50

served w/ whipped cream & berries

Vanilla Tres Leches

$7.00Out of stock

vanilla cake soaked in "3 milks" with Kahlúa Liquor and berries

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$2.00

Kids Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$2.50

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.50

Side of Fries

$3.00

BEVERAGES

SODA

$2.95

AGUA FRESCA

$3.95

SPECIALS

TACO PARTY PACK

$55.00Out of stock

2 PROTEINS (serves 16 tacos) FRESH HAND-MADE TORTILLAS (corn, flour or mix) MEXICAN RICE & REFRIED BEANS FRESH GUACAMOLE CHIPS & SALSA ALL THE TOPPINGS 32oz AGUA FRESCA OF THE DAY

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

3900 Paradise Rd, Suite A, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Directions

Tacos & Beer image
Tacos & Beer image
Tacos & Beer image
Tacos & Beer image

