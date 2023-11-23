- Home
Tacos & Bla Bla Bla Fountain Inn 123 North Main Street
123 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
Food
Appetizer
- Fried Avocado$6.25
A whole fresh avocado sliced and breaded with tempera breading. Served with chipotle sauce.
- Spicy Corn Nibblets$6.00
Fried corn bites filled with sweet corn, jalapenos, bacon and cream cheese. served with Chipotle Sauce.
- Small Queso Dip$5.00
Homemade queso dip made with land o' lakes cheese.
- Large Queso Dip$8.00
Homemade queso dip made with land o' lakes cheese.
- Small Guacamole$5.50
fresh Avocado cut and mixed with pico de gallo, salt and lime.
- Large Guacamole$10.00
fresh Avocado cut and mixed with pico de gallo, salt and lime.
- 6 Wings$7.00
Fresh homemade wings fried crisp with your choice of sauce
- 12 Wings$13.00
Fresh homemade wings fried crisp with your choice of sauce
- 24 Wings$25.00
Fresh homemade wings fried crisp with your choice of sauce
- Elote (Corn On the cob)$4.00
Corn on the cob cooked to perfection smothered in mayonnaise and topped with queso cotija and tajin
- Esquite (Corn off the cob)$4.00
Corn OFF the cob, cooked to perfection mixed with mayonnaise, cotija cheese and tajin.
- Chiles Toreados$2.00
- Order of tortillas$1.50
- Chips & Queso$5.00
- Chips$1.50+
- Salsa$1.50+
Build your Own
- 1 Taco$3.75
Tacos made with your choice of Tortilla & meat, Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
- 2 Tacos$7.50
- 3 Tacos$10.50
- Burrito$12.00
12' tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese. Topped with queso dip and homemade burrito sauce.
- Quesadilla$9.50
10' Tortilla grilled with melted shredded cheese, your choice of meat, topped with lettuce & pico de gallo
- Nachos$11.00
Bed of fresh tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese, smothered in homemade queso dip
- Torta$12.00
Locally sourced bread grilled with Mayonnaise, ham, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and topped with avocado.
- Bla Bla Fries$11.00
French fries covered with homemade queso dip topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
- 2 Taco Combo$10.50
2 Tacos with your choice of meat and tortilla, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and served with mexican rice, refried beans or black beans.
- Grande Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
10" tortilla filled with hand shredded cheese and grilled.
- Cheese Nachos$7.00
Bed of fresh tortilla chips covered with homemade queso dip
Homemade
- Chicken Soup$8.50
Fresh Chicken broth over a bed of rice topped with homemade shredded chicken, pico de gallo and avocado
- Gordita$7.25
7 inch Handmade thick corn tortilla that is grilled and fried making the outside crispy and the inside soft. Filled with Carne Asada and chorizo topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, & cotija cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.50
A fresh bed of lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tomato and shredded cheese.
- Mulita$6.79
2 handmade corn tortillas grilled stacked with cheese inside and topped with your choice of meat and toppings.
- Sope$5.50
6 Inch Handmade thick corn tortilla that is grilled and fried. Topped with refried beans, Chorizo, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and Sour cream.
- Enchiladas Abuelita$10.00
4 Enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, covered with our homemade salsa verde and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, cotija cheese and sour cream
Kids Meals
- Kids Taco Meal$7.00
1 soft or hard taco with your choice of ground beef or chicken topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with a side of rice & beans or french fries
- Kids Quesadilla Meal$7.00
1 Small Quesadilla with your choice of ground beef or chicken topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with a side of rice & beans or french fries
- Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
2 fresh fried chicken tenders served with french fries
Mexican Kitchen
- Chicken Hawaiian$12.00
Seasoned Chicken grilled with onion and pineapple served on top of fresh Mexican rice and covered with queso dip with 3 tortillas on the side.
- Mexican Bowl$11.50
A bowl made with your choice of meat, served on top of mexican rice, refried beans or black beans covered with queso dip and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese.
- Fajitas$11.00
Fajitas with your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp grilled with bell pepper, onion & tomato. Served with rice, your choice of refried or black beans and a side salad made with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. 3 Tortillas on the side.
Specialty Tacos
- Quesabirria$5.00
Homemade Beef stewed for over 8 hours shredded and served on a grilled handmade tortilla, melted shredded cheese topped with onion and cilantro.
- Tacos Cascabel$4.33
Shrimp grilled with jalapeño-infused bacon and grilled onion on a flour tortilla topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and our signature cascabel sauce.
- Bang Bang Tacos$4.33
Hand-breaded and Fried Shrimp on a flour tortilla topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and chipotle ranch.
- Tacos Campechanos$4.33
3 Handmade corn tortillas filled with Carne Asada & Chorizo topped with fresh cilantro, onion and guacamole
- Chicken Taco Wrap$3.66
3 Flour Tortilla Tacos filled with Fried Chicken and topped with cabbage, tomato and chipotle ranch
- Tacos Tornaditos$3.17
4 crispy rolled potato & chipotle chicken tacos topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, cotija cheese and sour cream
- Tacos de Oro$4.25
Crispy potato & chipotle chicken tacos made with homemade corn tortillas fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, cotija cheese, and sour cream
- 3 Street Tacos$10.50
3 Handmade corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat and topped with onion and cilantro
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Burrito$12.00
12' tortilla filled with your choice of veggies, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese. Topped with queso dip and homemade burrito sauce.
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$9.50
10' Tortilla grilled with melted shredded cheese, your choice of vegetables, topped with lettuce & pico de gallo
- Vegetarian Nachos$11.00
Bed of fresh tortilla chips topped with your choice of vegetables, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese, smothered in homemade queso dip
- Vegetarian Sope$5.50
6 Inch Handmade thick corn tortilla that is grilled and fried. Topped with refried beans, Chorizo, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and Sour cream.
- Vegetarian Fajitas$11.00
Fajitas with grilled bell pepper, onion & tomato. Served with rice, your choice of refried or black beans, and a side salad made with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. 3 Tortillas on the side.
- Vegetarian Bla Bla Fries$11.00
French fries covered with homemade queso dip topped with your choice of vegetables, lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese.
- Vegetarian Torta$12.00
Locally sourced bread grilled with Mayonnaise, your choice of vegetables, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and topped with avocado.
- Vegetarian Mexican Bowl$11.50
A bowl made with your choice of vegetables, served on top of mexican rice, refried beans or black beans covered with queso dip and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese.
- Vegetarian Tacos$10.50
3 Tacos made with your choice of Tortilla & vegetables, Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Sides
- Basket of Fries$3.50
- Mexican Rice$3.50
- Black Beans$3.50
- Refried Beans$3.50
- 2 oz Cascabel Sauce$0.79
- 2 oz Chipotle Ranch$0.79
- 2 oz shredded cheese$0.50
- 2 oz queso dip$3.00
- 2 oz guacamole$1.25
- 2 oz sour cream$0.75
- Side Avocado$1.25
- Side Ranch$0.75
- Order of Tortillas$1.50
3 Tortillas of your choice
- Side Bacon$1.50
- 2 oz tomato$0.50
- 2 oz onion$0.50
- 2 oz cilantro$0.50
- 1 Small Quesadilla$3.00
6" tortilla grilled with cheese, your choice of meat and topped with lettuce and pico de gallo
- Side of meat$3.50
8 oz meat of your choice
- Consome$3.50
8 oz bowl of Consome
Dessert
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
123 North Main Street, Fountain Inn, SC 29644
