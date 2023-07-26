Popular Items

FOOD

Tacos

Steak Taco

$3.25

Delicious warm corn tortilla and your choice of filling!

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Barbacoa Taco

$3.25

Veggie Taco

$3.25

Ground Beef Taco

$3.00

Burritos

Cali Style Burrito

$11.00

Texas Style Burrito

$10.00

Chicago Style Burrito

$10.00

Hillbilly Style Burrito

$9.00

Veggie Style Burrito

$9.00

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Ground Beef Quesdilla

$9.00

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.00

Arepas

Pabellon Arepa

$9.00

Reina Pepiada Arepa

$9.00

Vegetarian Arepa

$8.00

Domino Arepa

$8.00

Empenadas

Beef Empenada

$2.00

Cheese Empenada

$2.00

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Nachos

$5.25

Tequenos

$6.00

Fries

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Carne Asada Fries

$9.00

Elote

$3.50

Chips and Guac

$7.50

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Guacamole 2oz

$1.00

Guac 8oz

$6.00

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

Jalapeno 2oz

$0.50

Extra 2oz Salsa

$0.50

Dessert

Churro

$2.00

Meals

2 Taco Dinner

$10.00

Burrito Dinner

$13.00

2 Empanada Dinner

$8.00

Arepa Meal

$12.00

DRINKS

Small Horchata 16oz

$3.00

Large Horchata 24oz

$4.50

Small Jamaica 16oz

$3.00

Large Jamaica 24oz

$4.50

Jarrito

$2.25

Mexican Glass Bottle Coke

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

Can

$1.00

CATERING

20 TACOS TRAY

$60.00

20 EMPANADAS TRAY

$45.00

TRAY OF RICE

$25.00

TRAY OF BEANS

$25.00

TRAY OF GUAC AND CHIPS

$30.00

20 TEQUENOS CHEESE STICKS TRAY

$30.00

20 CHURROS TRAY

$35.00