TACOS CHIHUAS
248 North Main Street
Brighton, CO 80601
FOOD
BREAKFAST (DESAYUNOS)
- BREAKFAST BURRITO
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, hash brown potatoes, refried beans, green chili sauce, cheese, and choice of: ham, chorizo, bacon or mexican style eggs (pico de gallo)$6.75
- CHILAQUILES
Corn tortilla chips topped with green or red sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, 2 eggs as you like, served with refried beans, rice, salad, avocado & tomatoes$13.50
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Country style eggs, 3 sunny side eggs, served a soft corn tortilla, topped with green chili sauce and melted cheese, beans, rice and country hash brown potatoes$13.50
- HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA
Mexican style eggs, 3 scrambled eggs, jalapeño, tomatoes and onion (pico de gallo), and cheese, served with beans, rice, potatoes, and corn or flour tortillas$13.50
- HAM & EGGS$13.50
- BACON & EGGS$13.50
- CHORIZO & EGGS$13.50
- SIDE PANCAKES$6.50
- PANCAKES COMBO
2 buttermilk pancakes topped with butter, 2 eggs (your choice), 2 bacon strips, 2 pork sausage links & country hash browns$13.50
- SKILLET DELUXE
Potatoes, bell peppers, mexican sausage (chorizo), ham, topped with green chili sauce & melted cheese, 2 eggs, avocado & flour tortillas$13.50
APPETIZERS(BOTANAS)
- Regular Chili Cheese Fries
French fries, topped with green chili sauce, melted cheese, and sour cream$8.99
- Deluxe Chili Cheese Fries
French fries, topped with green chili sauce, melted cheese, and sour cream$12.99
- Quesadillas
Flour tortilla with mozarella melted cheese, salad, (lettuce, tomatoes & avocado) topped with sour cream$7.99
- Chicken Wings
Six wings covered with your choice of buffalo or bbq sauce, with celery and carrot sticks & ranch dressing$12.49
- Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, topped with nacho cheese and jalapeños$7.99
- Super Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, topped with nacho cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and choice of meat, asada, pastor or chicken$12.99
- Montados
Flour tortilla with beans, melted cheese, asada, grilled onions, jalapeños, sour cream and avocado inside$12.99
- papas con queso$6.99
- chips&salsa$2.99
- papas fritas$3.50
- mozarella sticks$6.99
GORDITAS
- Gordita Asada$6.99
- Gordita Barbacoa$6.99
- Gordita Buche$6.99
- Gordita Cabeza$6.99
- Gordita Carnitas$6.99
- Gordita Chicharrón$4.99
- Gordita Chile Colorado$6.99
- Gordita chile relleno$6.99
- Gordita Frijol Y Queso$4.99
- Gordita Pastor
- Gordita Pollo$6.99
- Gordita rajas/queso$4.99
TAQUIZAS
TORTAS
- Tortas Asada (Steak)*$13.50
- Tortas Pastor (Marinated Pork)*
- Torta Barbacoa (Barbacoa)*$13.50
- TortaCarnitas (Fried Pork)*$13.50
- Torta Cabeza (Beef Cheek)*$13.50
- Torta Lengua (Beef Tongue)*$13.50
- Torta Jamón (Ham)$13.50
- Torta Pollo (Chicken)*$13.50
- Torta Buche (Beef Stomach)*$13.50
HAMBURGUESAS
- H-juárez
Beef patty, chedar cheese, fried franks, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, jalapeño, mayo, mustard, ketchup, served with french fries. Carne, queso cheddar, salchicha frita, jamón, tocino, lechuga, tomate, guacamole, jalapeño, mayonesa, mostaza, ketc$13.50
- H-Norteña
Beef patty, bologna, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese, diced peppers, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, mustard, ketchup, served with french fries. Carne, salchicha chimex, jamón, tocino, rajas & queso, crema, lechuga, tomate, aguacate, mayonesa, mo$13.50
- H-hawaiana
Beef patty, ham, bacon, cheese, pineapple, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, mustard, ketchup, served with french fries. Carne, jamón, tocino, queso, piña, lechuga, tomate, aguacate, mayonesa, mostaza, ketchup, acompañada de papas a la francesa$13.50
- Regular
Beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, mustard, ketchup, served with french fries. Carne, queso, lechuga, tomate, aguacate, mayonesa, mostaza, ketchup, acompañada de papas a la francesa$11.99
PLATILLOS/PLATES
- Alambre
Combination of bell pepper, ham, bacon, onion, steak, pastor or just one meat, with melted cheese, and 12 small tortillas$18.49
- Enchiladas
4 rolled corn tortillas, stuffed with your choice of meat: chicken, asada, carnitas or cheese, topped with your choice of sauce: red or green, melted cheese & sour cream, served with rice, beans & salad$15.49
- Chicken Flautas
4 rolled corn tortillas, stuffed with chicken, served with rice, beans, salad & sour cream$15.49
- Carne Asada
2 pieces chuck roll grilled steak, served with rice, beans, salad, green onions, jalapato & corn or flour tortillas$17.49
- Mexican Molcajete
Beef steak, chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, onion, in a homemade sauce, panela cheese, grilled cactus, jalapeño, salad, beans, rice & corn or flour tortillas$22.99
- Steak Ranchero Plate
Beef steak in pico de gallo and homemade sauce, served with beans, rice & salad, corn or flour tortillas$17.49
- Chile Colorado Plate
Fried pork in red sauce, served with beans, rice & salad, corn or flour tortillas$16.99
- Fajitas
Your choice of meat: beef, chicken, shrimp, or mix, with grilled onions, bell peppers, served with beans, rice & salad, corn or flour tortillas$22.99
- Chile Relleno Plate
2 chiles rellenos in green sauce, topped with melted cheese, served with beans, rice & salad, corn or flour tortillas$17.49
- caldo birria$16.99
- platillo birria$16.99
- Taco plate$16.99
MARISCOS/SEAFOOD
- Coctel De Camarón
A delicious bowl of fresh shrimp soup in clamato juice with pico de gallo, radish, celery, cucumbers and avocado, served with crackers$17.99
- Campechana
A delicious bowl of fresh seafood mix (octopus, crab, calamari, shrimp, etc., in clamato juice with pico de gallo, celery, cucumbers, radish and avocado, served with crackers$17.99
- Camarones Rancheros
Fresh and delicious shrimp sautéedin butter, pico de gallo, melt served with rice, beans & salad, corn or flour tortillas$14.99
- Camarones a La Diabla
Fresh and delicious shrimp sautéed in tomato / chipotle sauce, served with rice, beans, salad & melted cheese$17.99
- Filete Empanizado
2 delicious breaded tilapia fillets served with rice, beans & salad, corn or flour tortillas$17.99
- Filete a La Plancha
2 delicious tilapia fillets steamed with butter and seasoning, served with rice, beans & salad, corn or flour tortillas$17.99
- Filete a La Mexicana
A combination of steamed tilapia fillet with pico de gallo, served with rice, beans & salad, corn or flour tortillas$17.99
- Caldo 7 Mares
Seafood mix and veggies soup, served with your choice of bread, tortillas or crackers$17.99
- Caldo De Pescado
Fresh and delicious fish and veggies soup, served with your choice of bread, tortillas or crackers$17.99
- Caldo De Camarón
Shrimp and veggies soup, served with your choice of bread, tortillas or crackers$17.99
- Caldo Mixto
Fish & shrimp mix and veggies soup, served with your choice of bread, tortillas or crackers$17.99
- Tostadas De Ceviche De Camarón
Shrimp ceviche on hard shell tortillas$17.99
- pieza tostada ceviche$7.99
BURRITOS
- Burrito Asada (Steak)$8.99
- Burrito Pollo (Chicken)$8.99
- Burrito Pastor (Marinated Pork)
- Burrito Buche (Beef Stomach)$8.99
- Burrito Carnitas (Fried Pork)$8.99
- Burrito Chile Colorado (Pork in Red Sauce)$8.99
- Burrito Barbacoa (Barbacoa)$8.99
- Burrito Chile Relleno (Stuffed Pepper)$8.99
- Burrito Cabeza (Beef Cheek)$8.99
- burrito chicharron$7.99
- burrito tripa$9.49
- burrito frijoles$6.99
DESSERTS/POSTRES
KIDS/NIÑOS
- Corn Dog & Fries
Banderilla con papas a la Francesa$6.99
- Quesadilla & Fries
Quesadilla con papas a la francesa$6.99
- Chicken Nuggets & Fries
Nuggets de pollo con papas a la francesa$6.99
- Cheese Burger & Fries
Hamburguesa con queso y papas a la francesa$6.99
- Empanizado & Fries
Breaded fish filet with french fries or beans & rice$6.99
- Chicken Flautas*
2 flautas served with french fries or beans & rice$6.99
- kids burrito beans& cheese$5.00
SIDES
- Rice & beans$3.50
- Rice 8 oz$3.50
- Rice 32 oz$7.99
- Beans 8 oz$3.00
- Beans 32 oz$7.99
- Side French fries$3.49
- Guacamole 8 oz$5.99
- Guacamole 4 oz$2.25
- Queso mix 2 oz$0.75
- Queso nacho$1.49
- Orden tortillas taco$3.49
- Orden tortilla platillo$1.50
- Extra pan$1.99
- Jalapeño$0.60
- Side green chile 8 oz$3.50
- Side green Chile 32 oz$10.00
- Chile relleno pieza$5.00
- Side Nopal$3.00
- chips&salsa$2.99
X LIBRA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
248 North Main Street, Brighton, CO 80601